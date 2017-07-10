Celebrity mugshots
Shia LaBeouf was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and public intoxication early on July 8, 2017 aftermore
Former world No. 1 golfer Tiger Woods was arrested in South Florida on a charge of driving under the influencemore
Justin Bieber was arrested in south Florida on a drunk driving charge after he was caught drag racing on a maimore
Actor and comedian Bill Cosby was charged December 30, 2015, with sexual assault in connection with an incidenmore
Lindsay Lohan is shown in various booking photos provided by law enforcement agencies from over the years for more
Pop star Michael Jackson is pictured in this Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department booking mug in Santa Bamore
Socialite Paris Hilton is pictured in this police booking photograph released by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Pomore
Hip-hop mogul Marion "Suge" Knight was arrested October 28, 2014 with comedian Katt Williams on suspicion of smore
Music legend Phil Spector, seen in a picture taken July 24, 2013, is serving a 19-year sentence for second-degmore
The "Godfather of Soul," James Brown, shown here in the booking photograph, was arrested January 28, 2004 on smore
British actor Russell Brand was arrested in New Orleans on March 15, 2012, after a photographer accused the Brmore
William Drayton, also know as entertainer Flavor Flav, was arrested and charged with Battery Domestic Violencemore
Nicolas Cage following his arrest in New Orleans after a drunken argument with his wife outside a residence inmore
Former football star O.J. Simpson, who was acquitted in 1995 of murdering his ex-wife, was arrested in connectmore
Snoop Dogg is seen after the rapper surrendered to authorities after an arrest warrant was issued, charging himore
Mel Gibson after he was arrested on suspicion of Driving Under the Influence in Malibu, California, July 28, 2more
Rapper Lil Wayne after he was arrested in southwestern Arizona on suspicion of possessing cocaine and ecstasy,more
Charlie Sheen is pictured in this handout photo released by the Aspen Police Department on December 25, 2009. more
Actress Heather Locklear is shown in this booking mug released by Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department onmore
Actor Paul Reubens, who won fame as television's "Pee-wee Herman," is shown in a November 2002 police booking more
Actor Robert Downey Jr. is shown in a November 25, 2000 police booking photo after he was charged with possessmore
Nicole Richie is shown in this Los Angeles Sheriff's Department booking mug released to Reuters August 23, 200more
Actor Rip Torn is seen here in this police booking photo after he was involved in a two-car accident and refusmore
Reese Witherspoon and her husband James Toth after their arrest for D.U.I./Alcohol, Driving in proper lane formore
Actor Stephen Baldwin after being charged with failing to file New York state income taxes for three years, Demore
Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant is seen in this July 4, 2003, Eagle County Sheriff's Department booking mug inmore
Actor Nicholas King Nolte is pictured in this booking photo released by the California Highway Patrol Septembemore
Rapper Rick Ross, whose real name is William Leonard Roberts, and his bodyguard were arrested at his home nearmore
Chinese-born actress Bai Ling after her arrest by Los Angeles World Airports police for alleged shoplifting atmore
Actor Kiefer Sutherland is pictured in this police booking photograph released by the Glendale California Polimore
Earl Simmons, also known as the rapper DMX, was arrested on August 20, 2013, near midnight in South Carolina omore
Rap artist Tyler the Creator, whose real name is Tyler Gregory Okonma, was arrested on suspicion of felony vanmore
Former star MLB baseball pitcher Roger Clemens is pictured in a mug shot as he appears in the U.S. Federal Coumore
A handout photo shows a police mug shot of musician Kid Rock, whose real name is Robert James Ritchie, after hmore
Actor Gary Dourdan, known for his role in the TV series CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, after he was arrested more
David Cassidy is shown in this Schodack Police Department photo after being arrested and charged with felony dmore
Actor Chace Crawford, of the TV series Gossip Girl, after he was arrested in Plano, Texas on possession of marmore
Hollywood actor Matt Dillon is pictured in this undated police mug photo. Dillon, on December 30, 2008, was armore
Singer Fiona Apple following her arrest by border patrol authorities who allegedly found hashish and marijuanamore
Actor Randy Quaid and his wife Evi were jailed after missing several court dates related to a charge that theymore
次のスライドショー
Paris Haute Couture
Collection highlights from Paris Haute Couture week.
Chanel's Parisian dreams
Karl Lagerfeld goes back to basics, presenting Chanel's haute couture collection under a scaled-down version of the Eiffel Tower inside the Grand Palais.
Glastonbury Festival
Highlights from Britain's largest outdoor music festival, featuring headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.
Best of BET Awards
Highlights from the BET Awards.
その他のスライドショー
24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia
A white nationalist rally that followed a torch-lit procession of neo-Nazis turned deadly when a car plowed into counter-protesters.
White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville
At least one person was killed and 30 others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia when white nationalists protesting plans to remove the statue of a Confederate general clashed with counter-demonstrators and a car plowed into a crowd.
Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya
Protests turn deadly in Kenya as anger at the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta erupts.
Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development
Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.
World Athletics Championships
The world's top athletes compete in London.
Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital
The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.
Balloons over Bristol
Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.
White House under renovation
While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.