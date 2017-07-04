エディション:
Chanel's Parisian dreams

A giant replica of the Eiffel Tower is seen at the Grand Palais before German designer Karl Lagerfeld's Fall/Winter 2017/2018 collection for fashion house Chanel in Paris, France, July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2017年 7月 4日 Tuesday
A giant replica of the Eiffel Tower is seen at the Grand Palais before German designer Karl Lagerfeld's Fall/Winter 2017/2018 collection for fashion house Chanel in Paris, France, July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation. This season it was back to basics, as models paraded in demure A-line skirts, hooded coats and wide-legged jumpsuits in classic Chanel tweed. They were crowned with matching bowler-style hats in keeping with the collection's vintage feel, although their transparent low block heels added a modern twist. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2017年 7月 4日 Tuesday
A model presents a creation. This season it was back to basics, as models paraded in demure A-line skirts, hooded coats and wide-legged jumpsuits in classic Chanel tweed. They were crowned with matching bowler-style hats in keeping with the collection's vintage feel, although their transparent low block heels added a modern twist. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
German designer Karl Lagerfeld appears at the end of his show. Karl Lagerfeld presented Chanel's haute couture collection under a scaled-down version of the Eiffel Tower. Lagerfeld has a history of eye-catching set designs for his runway shows and models have previously weaved through an airport departure lounge, a supermarket and a busy brasserie. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2017年 7月 4日 Tuesday
German designer Karl Lagerfeld appears at the end of his show. Karl Lagerfeld presented Chanel's haute couture collection under a scaled-down version of the Eiffel Tower. Lagerfeld has a history of eye-catching set designs for his runway shows and models have previously weaved through an airport departure lounge, a supermarket and a busy brasserie. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2017年 7月 4日 Tuesday
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2017年 7月 4日 Tuesday
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2017年 7月 4日 Tuesday
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2017年 7月 4日 Tuesday
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Models present creations by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2017年 7月 4日 Tuesday
Models present creations by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2017年 7月 4日 Tuesday
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2017年 7月 4日 Tuesday
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2017年 7月 4日 Tuesday
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2017年 7月 4日 Tuesday
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2017年 7月 4日 Tuesday
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2017年 7月 4日 Tuesday
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2017年 7月 4日 Tuesday
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2017年 7月 4日 Tuesday
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2017年 7月 4日 Tuesday
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2017年 7月 4日 Tuesday
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2017年 7月 4日 Tuesday
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2017年 7月 4日 Tuesday
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2017年 7月 4日 Tuesday
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2017年 7月 4日 Tuesday
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2017年 7月 4日 Tuesday
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2017年 7月 4日 Tuesday
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Actress Alma Jodorowsky. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2017年 7月 4日 Tuesday
Actress Alma Jodorowsky. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Actress Pom Klementieff. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2017年 7月 4日 Tuesday
Actress Pom Klementieff. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Actress Gwei Lun-Mei. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2017年 7月 4日 Tuesday
Actress Gwei Lun-Mei. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Actress Belen Chavanne. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2017年 7月 4日 Tuesday
Actress Belen Chavanne. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Model Shlomit Malka. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2017年 7月 4日 Tuesday
Model Shlomit Malka. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Model Liu Wen. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2017年 7月 4日 Tuesday
Model Liu Wen. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Glastonbury Festival

次のスライドショー

Glastonbury Festival

Highlights from Britain's largest outdoor music festival, featuring headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.

2017年 06月 27日
Best of BET Awards

Highlights from the BET Awards.

2017年 06月 27日
London Fashion Week Men's Spring 2018

Highlights from London's Fashion Week Men's.

2017年 06月 13日
Best of Tony Awards

'Dear Evan Hansen,' the teen-angst driven musical about a high school outsider, wins the top prize.

2017年 06月 12日

24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia

A white nationalist rally that followed a torch-lit procession of neo-Nazis turned deadly when a car plowed into counter-protesters.

White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville

At least one person was killed and 30 others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia when white nationalists protesting plans to remove the statue of a Confederate general clashed with counter-demonstrators and a car plowed into a crowd.

Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya

Protests turn deadly in Kenya as anger at the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta erupts.

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.

World Athletics Championships

The world's top athletes compete in London.

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.

Balloons over Bristol

Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.

White House under renovation

While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.

