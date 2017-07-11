China's first aircraft carrier
China's aircraft carrier Liaoning sails into Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Tourists and residents gathered to catch a glimpse of the massive carrier on its maiden visit to Hong Kong, pamore
Thousands of Hong Kong residents queued for hours on Monday for just 2,000 tickets for access to the vessel thmore
Significantly smaller than the U.S. carriers that have long stopped in Hong Kong, the Liaoning started life asmore
Visitors walk on China's first aircraft carrier Liaoning during an open day at a naval base in Hong Kong. Chmore
The Liaoning was accompanied by two destroyers and other ships from its strike group, with jet fighters and hemore
Visitors pose in front of a backdrop featuring People's Liberation Army's aircraft carrier Liaoning during an more
Even though the former Russian naval ship is being used as a training vessel for China's rapidly modernizing nmore
The Liaoning began sea trials as China's first aircraft carrier in 2011 and has more recently conducted fully more
J-15 fighters from China's Liaoning aircraft carrier conduct a drill in an area of South China Sea, January 20more
Members of the People's Liberation Army navy are seen on board China's aircraft carrier Liaoning as it sails imore
China's Liaoning aircraft carrier with accompanying fleet conducts a drill in an area of South China Sea, Decemore
China's aircraft carrier Liaoning sails past a rainbow as it enters Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Members of the People's Liberation Army navy are seen on board China's aircraft carrier Liaoning as it sails imore
