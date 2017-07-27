Chinese opera revisits Long March
Wang Zenan (C), the leading role in Jinsha River and others perform on the stage of the National Centre for thmore
Jinsha River, the opera adapted from a novel of the same name telling the story of the Red Army on the long mamore
Performs sing on the stage of the National Centre for the Performing Arts during Jinsha River opera's final drmore
The orchestra and singers perform on the stage. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Wang Zenan, the lead actor, performs. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Performers on the stage at the beginning of the final dress rehearsal. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Wang Zenan (L), in the leading role and others perform on the stage. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Actors perform. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Wang Zenan on the stage. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Wang Zenan and other performers acknowledge the applause. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A man uses a phone during a break in the final dress rehearsal. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A member of the staff on the stage. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Wang Lida and other performers acknowledge the applause. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Members of the orchestra practice. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A member of the orchestra on their phone before the final dress rehearsal. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Performers on the stage. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Stage Director Liao Xianghong gives instructions. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Zhang Guoyong, the conductor of Jinsha River, gets ready for the opera's final dress rehearsal. REUTERS/Damir more
次のスライドショー
Inside Aleppo's Kurdish-controlled district
Assad's government trumpeted the defeat of rebels in Aleppo as his greatest victory of the war so far, the return of state control to a city that was once the...
Village ruins revealed as reservoir recedes
The village of Berich, which was flooded in 1914, appears on the banks of the Edersee reservoir in Germany during low levels of water.
Smuggled animals
From a king cobra in a chip container to cockatoos in water bottles and fish under a dress, some of the exotic animals that are illegally trafficked around the...
From Russia with love
Scenes of romance on the streets of Russia.
その他のスライドショー
24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia
A white nationalist rally that followed a torch-lit procession of neo-Nazis turned deadly when a car plowed into counter-protesters.
White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville
At least one person was killed and 30 others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia when white nationalists protesting plans to remove the statue of a Confederate general clashed with counter-demonstrators and a car plowed into a crowd.
Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya
Protests turn deadly in Kenya as anger at the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta erupts.
Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development
Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.
World Athletics Championships
The world's top athletes compete in London.
Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital
The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.
Balloons over Bristol
Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.
White House under renovation
While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.