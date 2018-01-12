エディション:
2018年 01月 13日

Clashes in Athens

Protesters clash with riot police during a demonstration outside the parliament building against planned government reforms in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

2018年 1月 12日
Protesters clash with riot police during a demonstration outside the parliament building against planned government reforms in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Protesters clash with riot police during a demonstration outside the parliament building against planned government reforms in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

2018年 1月 12日
Protesters clash with riot police during a demonstration outside the parliament building against planned government reforms in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Protesters clash with riot police during a demonstration outside the parliament building against planned government reforms in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

2018年 1月 12日
Protesters clash with riot police during a demonstration outside the parliament building against planned government reforms in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Protesters flee tear gas as they clash with riot police during a demonstration outside the parliament building against planned government reforms in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

2018年 1月 12日
Protesters flee tear gas as they clash with riot police during a demonstration outside the parliament building against planned government reforms in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A protester from the communist-affiliated trade union PAME rests during a demonstration outside the parliament building against planned government reforms in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

2018年 1月 12日
A protester from the communist-affiliated trade union PAME rests during a demonstration outside the parliament building against planned government reforms in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Protesters clash with riot police during a demonstration outside the parliament building against planned government reforms in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

2018年 1月 12日
Protesters clash with riot police during a demonstration outside the parliament building against planned government reforms in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Protesters clash with riot police during a demonstration outside the parliament building against planned government reforms in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

2018年 1月 12日
Protesters clash with riot police during a demonstration outside the parliament building against planned government reforms in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Protesters clash with riot police during a demonstration outside the parliament building against planned government reforms in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

2018年 1月 12日
Protesters clash with riot police during a demonstration outside the parliament building against planned government reforms in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Protesters clash with riot police during a demonstration outside the parliament building against planned government reforms in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

2018年 1月 12日
Protesters clash with riot police during a demonstration outside the parliament building against planned government reforms in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Protesters from the communist-affiliated trade union PAME shout slogans during a demonstration against planned government reforms in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

2018年 1月 12日
Protesters from the communist-affiliated trade union PAME shout slogans during a demonstration against planned government reforms in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
An elderly protester from the communist-affiliated trade union PAME takes part in a demonstration against planned government reforms in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

2018年 1月 12日
An elderly protester from the communist-affiliated trade union PAME takes part in a demonstration against planned government reforms in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Protesters from the communist-affiliated trade union PAME shout slogans during a demonstration against planned government reforms in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

2018年 1月 12日
Protesters from the communist-affiliated trade union PAME shout slogans during a demonstration against planned government reforms in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Mountain gorillas are under threat from poaching, war and habitat loss in Rwanda.

2018年 01月 13日
