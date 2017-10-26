Clashes in Kenya's election re-run
An opposition supporter returns a teargas canister fired by police during clashes in Kibera slum in Nairobi. more
A police officer walks by a burning barricade during an opposition protest in the slum area of Mathare in the more
A tear gas canister explodes in the hand of an opposition supporter as he tries to return it at police during more
Police officers detain an opposition supporter during a protest in the slum area of Mathare in Nairobi. REUTERmore
An opposition supporter throws a stone during a protest in the slum area of Mathare in Nairobi. REUTERS/Siegfrmore
People gesture near tyres set on fire during a protest against a presidential election re-run in Bangladesh armore
Opposition supporters try to stop a man and a woman on a motorbike to check their fingers for ink as to know imore
An opposition supporter protests in the slum area of Mathare in Nairobi. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Protesters supporting opposition leader Raila Odinga, run away from police in the slum area of Mathare in the more
Residents watch as opposition supporters protest in the slum area of Mathare in Nairobi. REUTERS/Siegfried Modmore
An opposition supporter runs during clashes with police in Kibera slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Opposition supporters carry a protester injured during clashes with police in Kibera slum in Nairobi. REUTEmore
Police officers disperse opposition supporters during a protest in the slum area of Mathare in the capital Naimore
A policeman, seen through a mist of tear gas, runs through the Kibera slums as riot police attempt to dispersemore
An opposition supporter looks at police during clashes in Kibera slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An opposition supporter gestures during clashes with police in Kibera slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An opposition supporter runs trough a cloud of teargas after throwing a stone at police in Kibera slum in Nairmore
Opposition supporters take cover during clashes with police in Kibera slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasemore
Men carry an injured protester supporting Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga, in Kisumu. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An opposition supporter gestures during clashes with police in Kibera slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasemore
Opposition supporters try to break a wall of a school where a polling station is located, in Kibera slum in Namore
Opposition supporters throw stones at police in Kibera slum in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Opposition supporters clash with police in Kibera slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Opposition supporters carry a man into an ambulance vehicle during clashes with police in Kibera slum in Nairomore
An opposition supporter returns a teargas canister fired by police during clashes in Kibera slum in Nairobi. Rmore
Opposition supporters clash with police in Kibera slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An opposition supporter gestures during clashes with police in Kibera slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Police officers stand during clashes with opposition supporters in Kibera slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasmore
Opposition supporters throw stones at police during clashes in Kibera slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
People carry a banner during a protest against a presidential election re-run in Bangladesh area in Changamwe,more
