Cloned creatures

A cloned fluorescent dog Ruppy (R), a 17-month-old beagle, and her three-month-old puppy are seen at Seoul National University's College of Veterinary Medicine in Seoul May 13, 2009. The puppy is one of "2nd generation Ruppies", offspring of "Ruppy", the world's first transgenic dogs which carry fluorescent genes. Scientists took a fluorescent protein, much like that produced by some sea anemones, and inserted it into the cell of a beagle. The name "Ruppy" is a combination of the words "Ruby" and "Puppy", and the offsprings of such dogs will possess the same fluorescent gene as their mothers. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

