Cloned creatures
Chinese scientists have cloned monkeys using the same technique that produced Dolly the sheep two decades ago,more
The world's first clone of an adult animal, Dolly the sheep, bleats during a photocall at the Roslin Institutemore
Cloned piglets from a single donor pig rest at a pig farm in Shenzhen, China August 23, 2010. REUTERS/Bobby Yimore
Bernann McKinney from the U.S. holds one of five cloned puppies, the offspring of her late bull terrier Boogermore
Stem cell scientist Hwang Woo-suk (R) and Gyeonggi province governor Kim Moon-su (2nd R) hold a cloned coyote more
Pieraz-Cryozootech-Stallion, a 48-day-old cloned foal, runs in a field outside Cremona, Italy, April 14, 2005.more
Noori, a cloned Pashmina goat walks inside its enclosure at the Faculty of Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbmore
A cloned fluorescent dog Ruppy (R), a 17-month-old beagle, and her three-month-old puppy are seen at Seoul Natmore
The world's first cloned camel, Injaz (front), is seen at the Camel Reproduction Centre in Dubai, April 15, 20more
A coyote cloned by South Korean stem cell scientist Hwang Woo-suk and his team is pictured on a farm at a wildmore
Cloned goats are displayed at the Shanghai Wild Animal Park in China January 30, 2003. REUTERS/Claro Cortes IV
Snuppy (C), the world's first dog cloned from adult cells by somatic nuclear cell transfer, and four cloned pumore
Two cloned kittens Tabouli and Baba Ganoush (L) are shown with the cat they were cloned from, Tahini (R), at tmore
The first animal to be cloned in Africa, a healthy Holstein heifer called Futi, makes its debut May 7, 2003. Fmore
Prometea (L), the world's first cloned horse, and its mother Stella Cometa eat grass in the grounds of the Labmore
The world's first-ever cloned cat, called "CC," is seen at seven weeks old with Allie, her surrogate mother, Dmore
Narcotic-sniffing dogs look out from an enclosure at a training centre of the Korea Customs Service (KCS) in Imore
Twin baby monkeys born from cloned embryos clutch each other at the Oregon Regional Primate Research Center inmore
Seoul National University's professor Lee Byung-chun (C) and his researchers show three genetically identical more
