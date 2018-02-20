Cobra Gold military exercises
A U.S. Marine drinks the blood of a cobra during a jungle survival exercise as part of the "Cobra Gold 2018"...more
A Thai Navy instructor demonstrates how to catch a snake during a jungle survival exercise. REUTERS/Athit...more
A Thai Navy instructor holds up snakes during a jungle survival exercise. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A U.S. Marine smiles as blood from a cobra drips from his mouth. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
South Korean marines participate in an amphibious assault exercise. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
An U.S. Marine directs a hovercraft onto the beach as they participate in an amphibious assault exercise....more
South Korean marines participate in an amphibious assault exercise. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
South Korean marines participate in an amphibious assault exercise. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
An U.S. Marine participates in an amphibious assault exercise. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
U.S. Marines participate in an amphibious assault exercise. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A U.S. Marine inflates a cobra skin after removing its entrails during a jungle survival exercise....more
A U.S. Marine eats a gecko during a jungle survival exercise. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
U.S. Marines participate in an amphibious assault exercise. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Soldiers attend the opening ceremony of Cobra Gold. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
U.S. Marines participate in an amphibious assault exercise. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A South Korea marine eats local vegetables during a jungle survival exercise. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
U.S. Marines hold a millipede during a jungle survival exercise. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
U.S. Marines participate in an amphibious assault exercise. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
U.S. Marines participate in an amphibious assault exercise. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
U.S. Marines participate in an amphibious assault exercise. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
