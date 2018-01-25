Colombia evicts homeless Venezuelans

Carolina Centeno (R) sits next to her family and their belongings, as they sleep in a sport center in Cucuta, Colombia. Most were deported to Venezuela because they did not have valid passports, although some vowed to cross back over when they got the chance. The roughly 50 Venezuelans who did have passports would be moved on, driven by authorities some 1,480 km (920 miles) to the Ecuadorean border, Colombian authorities said. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

