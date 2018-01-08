エディション:
日本
2018年 01月 9日

Coming of Age Day in Japan

Japanese women wearing kimonos attend their Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony at an amusement park in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

2018年 1月 8日
Japanese women wearing kimonos attend their Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony at an amusement park in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Japanese women wearing kimonos ride an escalator at a subway station after attending their Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

2018年 1月 8日
Japanese women wearing kimonos ride an escalator at a subway station after attending their Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Japanese women wearing kimonos ride a marry-go-round as they attend their Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony at an amusement park in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

2018年 1月 8日
Japanese women wearing kimonos ride a marry-go-round as they attend their Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony at an amusement park in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Japanese women wearing kimonos ride a train after attending their Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony at an amusement park in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

2018年 1月 8日
Japanese women wearing kimonos ride a train after attending their Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony at an amusement park in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Japanese women wearing kimonos attend their Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony at an amusement park in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

2018年 1月 8日
Japanese women wearing kimonos attend their Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony at an amusement park in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Men arrive to attend their Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony at an amusement park in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

2018年 1月 8日
Men arrive to attend their Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony at an amusement park in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Japanese women wearing kimonos attend their Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony at an amusement park in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

2018年 1月 8日
Japanese women wearing kimonos attend their Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony at an amusement park in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A Japanese woman wearing a flower decoration in her hair attends the Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony at an amusement park in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

2018年 1月 8日
A Japanese woman wearing a flower decoration in her hair attends the Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony at an amusement park in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A pedestrian stands among women wearing kimonos who attended their Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

2018年 1月 8日
A pedestrian stands among women wearing kimonos who attended their Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Japanese women wearing kimonos take a selfie as they attend their Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony at an amusement park in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

2018年 1月 8日
Japanese women wearing kimonos take a selfie as they attend their Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony at an amusement park in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Japanese women wearing kimonos attend their Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony at an amusement park in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

2018年 1月 8日
Japanese women wearing kimonos attend their Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony at an amusement park in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A woman wearing Hanbok, a traditional Korean costume, stands among Japanese women wearing kimonos as they attend their Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony at an amusement park in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

2018年 1月 8日
A woman wearing Hanbok, a traditional Korean costume, stands among Japanese women wearing kimonos as they attend their Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony at an amusement park in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Japanese women wearing kimonos attend their Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony at an amusement park in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

2018年 1月 8日
Japanese women wearing kimonos attend their Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony at an amusement park in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Japanese women wearing kimonos take selfies as they arrive at a venue for their Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony at an amusement park in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

2018年 1月 8日
Japanese women wearing kimonos take selfies as they arrive at a venue for their Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony at an amusement park in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Japanese women wearing kimonos attend their Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony at an amusement park in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

2018年 1月 8日
Japanese women wearing kimonos attend their Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony at an amusement park in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
