Countdown to German election
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, a top candidate of the Christian Democratic Union Party (CDU) for the upcominmore
The leaders of Germany's Greens Party Cem Oezdemir and Katrin Goering-Eckardt attend the final campaign rally more
People hold anti Merkel placards during protests against German Chancellor Angela Merkel campaigning in Heppenmore
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, top candidate of the Christian Democratic Union Party (CDU) for the upcoming more
Social Democratic Party (SPD) Chancellor candidate Martin Schulz looks up and points at a passing campaign airmore
An election campaign poster with a headshot of German Chancellor Angela Merkel is displayed in Wustermark nearmore
A demonstrator holds a sign saying "Merkel must go away" at an election rally of German Chancellor Angela Merkmore
Co-lead AFD candidates Alexander Gauland and Alice Weidel attend a news conference in Berlin, Germany Septembemore
Udo Pastoers from Nationaldemokratische Partei Deutschlands (NPD) talks as German Chancellor Angela Merkel holmore
Children from Syria hold placards as German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks during an election rally in Wismarmore
An defaced election campaign poster for the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party with a headshot of German Cmore
SPD Chancellor candidate Martin Schulz signs autographs following a campaign rally in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, more
The leader of Germany's Free Democrats (FDP) Christian Lindner attends an election rally in Frankfurt, Germanymore
A supporter holds a placard that reads "Time for Martin" during an election rally of Germany's Social Democratmore
Supporters of Germany's Free Democrats (FDP) Christian Lindner attend an election rally in Frankfurt, Germany more
Supporters of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, top candidate of the Christian Democratic Union Party (CDU), homore
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, top candidate of the Christian Democratic Union Party (CDU), speaks during anmore
A vandalized election campaign poster of Germany's Social Democratic party (SPD) chancellor candidate Martin Smore
A vandalized election campaign poster of Germany's anti-immigration Alternative for Germany party (AfD) is picmore
Election campaign posters for the upcoming general elections of the Christian Democratic Union party (CDU) witmore
German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a news conference with children at the Christian Democratic Union partmore
The top candidate of The Greens, Katrin Goering-Eckardt addresses the delegates by the words reading "Nazis? Nmore
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, a top candidate of the Christian Democratic Union Party (CDU) for the upcominmore
A man holds a poster reading "Merkel must go" during a protest at an election rally of German Chancellor Angelmore
Germany's Social Democratic Party (SPD) candidate for chancellor Martin Schulz gestures as he speaks during anmore
A woman with a headscarf walks past an election campaign poster of the anti-immigration party Alternative fuermore
Protestor holds a sign that reads "Stop the asylum craziness! Annual quota for asylum seekers minus 200000" prmore
Supporters of Germany's Social Democratic Party SPD candidate for chancellor Martin Schulz react before a TV dmore
Supporters of German Chancellor Angela Merkel of the Christian Democratic Union party (CDU) hold banners beformore
次のスライドショー
Mexico reels after devastating earthquake
Rescuers toil to find survivors in the rubble after a devastating earthquake in central Mexico killed more than 200 people.
St. Croix damage from above
Aerial photos of the destruction to St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands following Hurricane Maria.
Hurricane Maria hammers Caribbean
Hurricane Maria is the second major storm to hit the Caribbean this month.
その他のスライドショー
What Islamic State left behind
Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.
Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk
Iraqi forces take control of the last district in the oil-rich province of Kirkuk still in the hands of Kurdish Peshmerga.
Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end
Some of the 200,000 residents of Marawi, driven from their homes during 150 days of battle between the Philippine military and pro-Islamic State rebels, return to start a long cleanup of their devastated city.
Puerto Rico after Maria
Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus
Protesters chanting "Go home Nazis" sought to drown out the speech by white nationalist Richard Spencer at the University of Florida, as the campus erected barricades and deployed hundreds of police officers to guard against unrest.
South Africa's boxing grannies
Senior women take part in boxing lessons in an attempt to battle old age at Cosmo city outside Johannesburg, South Africa.