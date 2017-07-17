Counting of the swans
Swans and cygnets are weighed, measured, inspected and recorded in the annual counting of The Queen's swans
An official returns a swan to the water along the River Thames near Chertsey. The upping sees three teams, one
A Barge Master displays metal rings being used to tag birds. "It's tradition - it's part of British history"
A boat carrying David Barber, the Queen's Swan Marker, is rowed by the crew. The upping is in part about pomp
Swans and cygnets are weighed, measured, inspected and recorded. But the modern upping is also about conservat
A toy swan is seen in the porthole of a boat. The teams also monitor the population of young birds, which has
David Barber the Queen's Swan Marker works with team members as swans and cygnets are weighed, measured, inspe
Swans and cygnets are weighed, measured, inspected and recorded. "You hold its neck, put an arm around its win
Birds are returned to the water following an examination. Aside from some irritated grunting, the 10 or so bir
David Barber the Queen's Swan Marker reacts during the annual counting of the Queen's swans. The uppers themse
A detail is seen on the uniform of a Barge Master. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A crew member rows. REUTERS/Toby Melville
David Barber the Queen's Swan Marker works. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Swans and cygnets are weighed, measured, inspected and recorded. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Swans and cygnets are weighed, measured, inspected and recorded. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A detail is seen on an oar. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A boat carrying David Barber, the Queen's Swan Marker, is rowed by the crew during the annual counting of the
