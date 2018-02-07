Counting the animals
Lemurs are counted during the Annual Stocktake at ZSL London Zoo in London, Britain. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs
Squirrel monkeys sit on a placard during the Annual Stocktake at ZSL London Zoo. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs
A worker poses next to the penguins enclosure during the Annual Stocktake at ZSL London Zoo. REUTERS/Tom Jacobmore
Lions are thrown food during the Annual Stocktake at ZSL London Zoo. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs
Penguins look on during the Annual Stocktake at ZSL London Zoo. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs
Jellyfish are counted during the Annual Stocktake at ZSL London Zoo. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs
A penguin looks on during the Annual Stocktake at ZSL London Zoo. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs
A worker poses next to a spiider during the Annual Stocktake at ZSL London Zoo. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs
A squirrel monkeys sits on a placard during the Annual Stocktake at ZSL London Zoo. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs
A Lemur eats a carrot infont of a giant abacus during the Annual Stocktake at ZSL London Zoo. REUTERS/Tom Jacomore
A keeper stands next to llamas during the Annual Stocktake at ZSL London Zoo. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs
Penguins are counted during the Annual Stocktake at ZSL London Zoo. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs
Jellyfish are counted during the Annual Stocktake at ZSL London Zoo. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs
A lion looks on during the Annual Stocktake at ZSL London Zoo. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs
