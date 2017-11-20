Couple tie knot across U.S.-Mexico border
U.S. resident Brian Houston marries Evelia Reyes as U.S. Border Patrol agents open a single gate in the bordermore
Brian Houston marries Evelia Reyes as U.S. Border patrol agents open a single gate to allow families to hug anmore
Brian Houston arrives to marry Evelia Reyes as Reyes' daughter Alexis looks on when U.S. Border patrol agents more
Brian Houston marries Evelia Reyes as U.S. Border Patrol agents open a single gate in the border wall to allowmore
Brian Houston marries Evelia Reyes as U.S. Border Patrol agents open a single gate in the border wall to allowmore
U.S. Border patrol agents open a single gate to allow families to hug and converse along the Mexico and U.S bomore
A family embraces as U.S. Border patrol agents open a single gate in the border wall to allow selected familiemore
U.S. Border patrol agents open a single gate to allow families to hug and talk along the Mexico and U.S bordermore
A mother and son embrace as U.S. Border patrol agents open a single gate in the border wall to allow selected more
U.S. Border patrol agents open a single gate to allow families to hug and converse along the Mexico and U.S bomore
A family embraces as U.S. Border patrol agents open a single gate in the border wall to allow selected familiemore
U.S. Border patrol agents open a single gate to allow families to hug and converse along the Mexico and U.S bomore
U.S. Border patrol agents open a single gate to allow families to hug and converse along the Mexico and U.S bomore
A family embraces as U.S. Border patrol agents open a single gate in the border wall to allow selected familiemore
A member of the U.S. Border patrol agent watches as she open a single gate to allow families to hug and convermore
A family member waves as U.S. Border patrol agents open a single gate in the border wall to allow selected fammore
A family embraces as U.S. Border patrol agents open a single gate in the border wall to allow selected familiemore
