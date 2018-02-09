Damaged graves of Puerto Rico
Graves destroyed during Hurricane Maria in September 2017, are seen at a cemetery, in Lares, Puerto Rico. REUTmore
A cemetery is seen in Lares, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
A coffin lies on a sidewalk of a cemetery after Hurricane Maria hit the island in September 2017, in Lares, Pumore
