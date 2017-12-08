Day of rage
A Palestinian protester uses a sling to hurl stones towards Israeli troops during clashes as Palestinians callmore
A Palestinian protester uses a sling to hurl stones towards Israeli troops during clashes as Palestinians callmore
An Israeli policeman aims his weapon as his comrades detain a Palestinian during scuffles at Damascus Gate aftmore
A Palestinian protester reacts during clashes with Israeli troops as Palestinians call for a "day of rage" in more
A Palestinian protester is seen as smoke rises from burning tires during clashes with Israeli troops as Palestmore
An Israeli border policeman reacts as he fires towards Palestinian protesters during clashes as Palestinians cmore
Worshippers wave a Palestinian flag after Friday prayers on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary amore
A Palestinian protester hurls stones towards Israeli troops during clashes as Palestinians call for a "day of more
Israeli border policemen detain a Palestinian man during scuffles at Damascus Gate after Friday prayers in Jermore
Worshippers chant as they hold Palestinian flags after Friday prayers on the compound known to Muslims as Noblmore
Israeli border policemen detain a Palestinian man at Damascus Gate after Friday prayers in Jerusalem's Old Citmore
Palestinian protesters react to tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes as Palestinians call for a "damore
Israeli border policemen and Palestinians scuffle after Friday prayers in Jerusalem's Old City, as Palestinianmore
Worshippers pray during Friday prayers on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Tempmore
Demonstrators take part in a protest as Palestinians call for a "day of rage" in response to President Donald more
Israeli border policemen and a Palestinian youth scuffle after Friday prayers in Jerusalem's Old City, as Palemore
A Palestinian protester moves a burning tire during clashes with Israeli troops as Palestinians call for a "damore
A Palestinian protester uses a sling shot to hurl stones towards Israeli troops during clashes as Palestiniansmore
