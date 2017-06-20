Deadly day in Caracas
A member of the riot security forces (R) points what appears to be a pistol towards a crowd of demonstrators dmore
A demonstrator (C) is helped by another during clashes with riot security forces during a rally against Venezumore
An injured demonstrator is assisted by volunteer members of a primary care response team during a rally againsmore
Demonstrators clash with riot security forces while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's gomore
Protesters argue with a woman they accuse of being a thief during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolamore
Demonstrators clash with riot security forces while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's gomore
A demonstrator throws a molotov cocktail during a clash with riot security forces at rally against Venezuela'smore
Demonstrators play instruments while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Carmore
An injured demonstrator is assisted by others during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's gomore
Demonstrators destroy a weapon pulled off from riot security forces while rallying against Venezuela's Presidemore
A demonstrator is detained by riot security forces during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduromore
Demonstrators are detained by riot security forces during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduromore
Demonstrators clash with riot security forces while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's gomore
Demonstrators clash with riot security forces while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's gomore
Demonstrators clash with riot security forces while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's gomore
Riot security forces fire tear gas during clashes with demonstrators in a rally against Venezuela's President more
An injured demonstrator is helped by others during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's govemore
A demonstrator runs while clashing with riot security forces during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicomore
次のスライドショー
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.
Ukraine Pride faces protests
Around 200 people protest as thousands march for gay pride in Kiev in a parade flanked by a thick cordon of helmeted police.
Endgame in Mosul
Iraqi forces begin storming the Islamic State-held Old City of Mosul, in an assault they hope will be the last in the eight-month-old campaign to seize the...
U.S. Navy destroyer in collision off Japan
The U.S. Navy confirmed that all seven missing sailors on the USS Fitzgerald were found dead in flooded berthing compartments after the destroyer's collision...
その他のスライドショー
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Guam shrugs off North Korea threat
With all the sabre-rattling of North Korea and the prospect of the waters off Guam becoming a new testing ground for its missiles, the people of this tiny U.S. Pacific territory seem to be taking things in their stride.
Earthquake strikes China's remote Sichuan province
A 7.0-magnitude earthquake strikes a remote, mountainous part of China's southwestern province of Sichuan, killing at least 19 people.
North Korea holds mass rally
Pyongyang holds a mass rally to protest U.N. sanctions amid rising tensions over the country's nuclear and missile tests.
World Athletics Championships
The world's top athletes compete in London.
Saudi security forces flatten old quarter of Shi'ite town
A security campaign against Shi'ite Muslim gunmen in eastern Saudi Arabia has reduced dozens of buildings in the town of Awamiya to husks and forced thousands of residents to flee.
MS-13 gang members behind bars
Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.
Botswana's race of one
Isaac Makwala ran a 200m individual time trial to qualify for the semi-finals, after falling victim to an outbreak of sickness that has hit scores of athletes at the World Athletics Championships.
Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election
Kenya's opposition leader Raila Odinga claims the election website was hacked to show fake results, sparking unrest even as the vote tally continues.