写真 | 2017年 11月 16日 02:05 JST

Deadly flash floods in Greece

A local, carrying a dog in his jacket, saves a cat that was trapped in a tree, following a heavy rainfall in the town of Mandra. A raging torrent sweeps through towns west of Athens after heavy rains, killing at least seven. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A local, carrying a dog in his jacket, saves a cat that was trapped in a tree, following a heavy rainfall in tmore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 15日 Wednesday
A local, carrying a dog in his jacket, saves a cat that was trapped in a tree, following a heavy rainfall in the town of Mandra. A raging torrent sweeps through towns west of Athens after heavy rains, killing at least seven. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Part of a destroyed house is seen following heavy rainfall in the town of Mandra. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Part of a destroyed house is seen following heavy rainfall in the town of Mandra. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2017年 11月 16日 Thursday
Part of a destroyed house is seen following heavy rainfall in the town of Mandra. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Hellenic Red Cross volunteers and firemen evacuate an elderly man following heavy rainfall in the town of Mandra. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Hellenic Red Cross volunteers and firemen evacuate an elderly man following heavy rainfall in the town of Mandra. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2017年 11月 16日 Thursday
Hellenic Red Cross volunteers and firemen evacuate an elderly man following heavy rainfall in the town of Mandra. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A destroyed car is seen next to a flooded street following heavy rainfall in the town of Mandra. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A destroyed car is seen next to a flooded street following heavy rainfall in the town of Mandra. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2017年 11月 16日 Thursday
A destroyed car is seen next to a flooded street following heavy rainfall in the town of Mandra. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A local cleans the mud from the entrance of his house as another crosses a flooded street following heavy rainfall in the town of Mandra. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A local cleans the mud from the entrance of his house as another crosses a flooded street following heavy rainfall in the town of Mandra. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2017年 11月 16日 Thursday
A local cleans the mud from the entrance of his house as another crosses a flooded street following heavy rainfall in the town of Mandra. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A local looks at debris piled up under her balcony following heavy rainfall in the town of Mandra. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A local looks at debris piled up under her balcony following heavy rainfall in the town of Mandra. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2017年 11月 16日 Thursday
A local looks at debris piled up under her balcony following heavy rainfall in the town of Mandra. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A local wearing a raincoat looks at a flooded street following heavy rainfall in the town of Mandra. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A local wearing a raincoat looks at a flooded street following heavy rainfall in the town of Mandra. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2017年 11月 16日 Thursday
A local wearing a raincoat looks at a flooded street following heavy rainfall in the town of Mandra. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A local cleans the mud from the street following heavy rainfall in the town of Mandra. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A local cleans the mud from the street following heavy rainfall in the town of Mandra. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2017年 11月 16日 Thursday
A local cleans the mud from the street following heavy rainfall in the town of Mandra. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A local cleans the mud from the entrance of his house following heavy rainfall in the town of Mandra. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A local cleans the mud from the entrance of his house following heavy rainfall in the town of Mandra. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2017年 11月 16日 Thursday
A local cleans the mud from the entrance of his house following heavy rainfall in the town of Mandra. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Debris and a destroyed car are piled up next to a flooded street following heavy rainfall in the town of Mandra. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Debris and a destroyed car are piled up next to a flooded street following heavy rainfall in the town of Mandra. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2017年 11月 16日 Thursday
Debris and a destroyed car are piled up next to a flooded street following heavy rainfall in the town of Mandra. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Destroyed cars block a muddy road following a heavy rainfall in the town of Mandra. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Destroyed cars block a muddy road following a heavy rainfall in the town of Mandra. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2017年 11月 15日 Wednesday
Destroyed cars block a muddy road following a heavy rainfall in the town of Mandra. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A drowned dog is seen next to a flooded street following a heavy rainfall in the town of Mandra. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A drowned dog is seen next to a flooded street following a heavy rainfall in the town of Mandra. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2017年 11月 15日 Wednesday
A drowned dog is seen next to a flooded street following a heavy rainfall in the town of Mandra. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A local stumbles as she walks on debris in a yard, following a heavy rainfall in the town of Mandra. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A local stumbles as she walks on debris in a yard, following a heavy rainfall in the town of Mandra. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2017年 11月 15日 Wednesday
A local stumbles as she walks on debris in a yard, following a heavy rainfall in the town of Mandra. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Locals stand next to destroyed car following a heavy rainfall in the town of Mandra. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Locals stand next to destroyed car following a heavy rainfall in the town of Mandra. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2017年 11月 15日 Wednesday
Locals stand next to destroyed car following a heavy rainfall in the town of Mandra. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A cross hangs on the muddy door of a destroyed house following a heavy rainfall in the town of Mandra. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A cross hangs on the muddy door of a destroyed house following a heavy rainfall in the town of Mandra. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2017年 11月 15日 Wednesday
A cross hangs on the muddy door of a destroyed house following a heavy rainfall in the town of Mandra. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Storm clouds are seen over a flooded street following a rainfall in the town of Mandra. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Storm clouds are seen over a flooded street following a rainfall in the town of Mandra. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2017年 11月 15日 Wednesday
Storm clouds are seen over a flooded street following a rainfall in the town of Mandra. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A bamboo root is laid on muddy furniture, following a heavy rainfall in the town of Mandra. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A bamboo root is laid on muddy furniture, following a heavy rainfall in the town of Mandra. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2017年 11月 15日 Wednesday
A bamboo root is laid on muddy furniture, following a heavy rainfall in the town of Mandra. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Destroyed cars are seen inside a yard following a heavy rainfall in the town of Mandra. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Destroyed cars are seen inside a yard following a heavy rainfall in the town of Mandra. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2017年 11月 15日 Wednesday
Destroyed cars are seen inside a yard following a heavy rainfall in the town of Mandra. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A local stands inside her destroyed house, following a heavy rainfall in the town of Mandra. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A local stands inside her destroyed house, following a heavy rainfall in the town of Mandra. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2017年 11月 15日 Wednesday
A local stands inside her destroyed house, following a heavy rainfall in the town of Mandra. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Locals walk among debris in a yard, following a heavy rainfall in the town of Mandra. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Locals walk among debris in a yard, following a heavy rainfall in the town of Mandra. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2017年 11月 15日 Wednesday
Locals walk among debris in a yard, following a heavy rainfall in the town of Mandra. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Locals stand at the entrance of their destroyed house following a heavy rainfall in the town of Mandra. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Locals stand at the entrance of their destroyed house following a heavy rainfall in the town of Mandra. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2017年 11月 15日 Wednesday
Locals stand at the entrance of their destroyed house following a heavy rainfall in the town of Mandra. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Local Konstantina Louka stands next to her destroyed garage entrance following a heavy rainfall in the town of Mandra. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Local Konstantina Louka stands next to her destroyed garage entrance following a heavy rainfall in the town of Mandra. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2017年 11月 15日 Wednesday
Local Konstantina Louka stands next to her destroyed garage entrance following a heavy rainfall in the town of Mandra. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A local, carrying a dog in his jacket, saves a cat that was trapped in a tree, following a heavy rainfall in the town of Mandra. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A local, carrying a dog in his jacket, saves a cat that was trapped in a tree, following a heavy rainfall in the town of Mandra. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2017年 11月 15日 Wednesday
A local, carrying a dog in his jacket, saves a cat that was trapped in a tree, following a heavy rainfall in the town of Mandra. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A Greek national flag flutters atop a terrace as locals observe a flooded street following a heavy rainfall in the town of Mandra. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A Greek national flag flutters atop a terrace as locals observe a flooded street following a heavy rainfall in the town of Mandra. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2017年 11月 15日 Wednesday
A Greek national flag flutters atop a terrace as locals observe a flooded street following a heavy rainfall in the town of Mandra. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A local, carrying a dog in his jacket, holds a cat he saved from a tree, following a heavy rainfall in the town of Mandra. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A local, carrying a dog in his jacket, holds a cat he saved from a tree, following a heavy rainfall in the town of Mandra. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2017年 11月 15日 Wednesday
A local, carrying a dog in his jacket, holds a cat he saved from a tree, following a heavy rainfall in the town of Mandra. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
