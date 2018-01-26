Deadly hospital fire in South Korea
Firefighters rescue a patient from a hospital in Miryang, South Korea. Flames and toxic smoke swept through thmore
Smoke rises from a burning hospital in Miryang. Kim Dong-min/Yonhap via REUTERS
Firefighters put out a fire at a burning hospital in Miryang. Kim Dong-min/Yonhap via REUTERS
A patient is rescued from a burning hospital in Miryang. Kim Dong-min/Yonhap via REUTERS
Firefighters rescue a patient from a burnt hospital in Miryang. Kim Gu-Yeon/Gyeongn Domin Ilbo/via REUTERS
A firefighter looks around at a burnt hospital in Miryang. Yonhap via REUTERS
A patient is rescued from a burnt hospital in Miryang. Kookje Shinmun/via REUTERS
People look at a list of casualties near a burnt hospital in Miryang. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Firefighters examine a burnt hospital in Miryang. Kookje Shinmun/via REUTERS
Firefighters walks out of a burnt hospital in Miryang. Kim Gu-Yeon/Gyeongn Domin Ilbo/via REUTERS
Firefighters rescue a patient from a burnt hospital in Miryang. Kim Gu-Yeon/Gyeongn Domin Ilbo/via REUTERS
A firefighter stands on debris at a burnt hospital in Miryang. Yonhap via REUTERS
Firefighters rescue a patient from a burnt hospital in Miryang. Kim Gu-Yeon/Gyeongn Domin Ilbo/via REUTERS
A firefighter stands on debris at a burnt hospital in Miryang. Yonhap via REUTERS
A rescued patient is wheeled to an ambulance in Miryang. Kookje Shinmun/via REUTERS
A police investigator examines a burnt hospital in Miryang. Kim Hong-ji/REUTERS
A police investigator examines a burnt hospital in Miryang. Kim Hong-ji/REUTERS
An investigator talks on his phone next to a burnt hospital in Miryang. Kim Hong-ji/REUTERS
次のスライドショー
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Rio de Janeiro's drug war
Brazilian soldiers pour into Rio de Janeiro's Rocinha slum in a bid to quell drug-related violence.
North Korean athletes arrive in South
North Korea's ice hockey team arrives in South Korea to form a unified women's team with their southern counterparts at next month's Winter Olympics.
その他のスライドショー
Best of the Grammys
Memorable moments at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards in New York.
Grammy red carpet
Fashion highlights from the Grammys.
Week in sports
Our top sports photography this past week.
Rise of the machines
A look at the new generation of robot technology.
Flying President Trump
Scenes from President Donald Trump's travels aboard Air Force One and Marine One.
Madrid Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Madrid.
Larry Nassar's victims speak out
Disgraced long-time USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar was sentenced to up to 175 years in prison for molesting young female gymnasts, following days of wrenching testimony from about 160 of his victims, including Olympic medalists.
Homeless in Hong Kong
While Hong Kong has far fewer homeless residents than, say, the almost 58,000 in Los Angeles County, the pace of their increase has alarmed social workers.
Paris under water
Parts of Paris are submerged as relentless rains swell the river Seine's levels.