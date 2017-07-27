エディション:
Deadly monsoon rains lash India

A man pushes his bicycle through a water-logged street after heavy rains in Ahmedabad,. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A man pushes his bicycle through a water-logged street after heavy rains in Ahmedabad,. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / 2017年 7月 27日 Thursday
A man pushes his bicycle through a water-logged street after heavy rains in Ahmedabad,. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Villagers use a boat to cross a flooded road at Asigarh village in Morigaon district in Assam. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Villagers use a boat to cross a flooded road at Asigarh village in Morigaon district in Assam. REUTERS/Anuwar more

Reuters / 2017年 7月 4日 Tuesday
Villagers use a boat to cross a flooded road at Asigarh village in Morigaon district in Assam. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
A woman wades through a road flooded by heavy rain in Ahmedabad. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A woman wades through a road flooded by heavy rain in Ahmedabad. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / 2017年 7月 24日 Monday
A woman wades through a road flooded by heavy rain in Ahmedabad. REUTERS/Amit Dave
People load their harvested crop onto a buffalo cart in a flooded paddy field at Mayong village in Morigaon district in Assam. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

People load their harvested crop onto a buffalo cart in a flooded paddy field at Mayong village in Morigaon dimore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 6日 Tuesday
People load their harvested crop onto a buffalo cart in a flooded paddy field at Mayong village in Morigaon district in Assam. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
One-horned rhinoceroses are seen at the flooded Kaziranga National Park in Assam. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

One-horned rhinoceroses are seen at the flooded Kaziranga National Park in Assam. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / 2017年 7月 13日 Thursday
One-horned rhinoceroses are seen at the flooded Kaziranga National Park in Assam. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
People carry packets of snacks after receiving them from civil defence volunteers in a flooded neighbourhood after heavy rains in Ahmedabad. REUTERS/Amit Dave

People carry packets of snacks after receiving them from civil defence volunteers in a flooded neighbourhood amore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 27日 Thursday
People carry packets of snacks after receiving them from civil defence volunteers in a flooded neighbourhood after heavy rains in Ahmedabad. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Villagers use a boat as they try to move to safer places at a flood-affected village in Darrang district in the northeastern state of Assam. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Villagers use a boat as they try to move to safer places at a flood-affected village in Darrang district in thmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 14日 Friday
Villagers use a boat as they try to move to safer places at a flood-affected village in Darrang district in the northeastern state of Assam. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Fire officials and rescuers evacuate people from a flooded neighbourhood after heavy rains in Ahmedabad. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Fire officials and rescuers evacuate people from a flooded neighbourhood after heavy rains in Ahmedabad. REUTEmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 27日 Thursday
Fire officials and rescuers evacuate people from a flooded neighbourhood after heavy rains in Ahmedabad. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A municipal worker sits on the cover of a manhole after uncovering it on a flooded street after heavy rains in Kolkata. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A municipal worker sits on the cover of a manhole after uncovering it on a flooded street after heavy rains inmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 20日 Tuesday
A municipal worker sits on the cover of a manhole after uncovering it on a flooded street after heavy rains in Kolkata. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A man drags his motorcycle through a flooded road after a heavy rainfall in Ahmedabad. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A man drags his motorcycle through a flooded road after a heavy rainfall in Ahmedabad. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / 2017年 7月 3日 Monday
A man drags his motorcycle through a flooded road after a heavy rainfall in Ahmedabad. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Fire officials evacuate people from a flooded neighbourhood after heavy rains in Ahmedabad. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Fire officials evacuate people from a flooded neighbourhood after heavy rains in Ahmedabad. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / 2017年 7月 27日 Thursday
Fire officials evacuate people from a flooded neighbourhood after heavy rains in Ahmedabad. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Villagers use a makeshift bamboo bridge to move across flooded areas of Morigaon district in Assam. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Villagers use a makeshift bamboo bridge to move across flooded areas of Morigaon district in Assam. REUTERS/Anmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 2日 Sunday
Villagers use a makeshift bamboo bridge to move across flooded areas of Morigaon district in Assam. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
A man uses his mobile phone to take pictures of a shopkeeper at a waterlogged street after rainfall in Kolkata. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A man uses his mobile phone to take pictures of a shopkeeper at a waterlogged street after rainfall in Kolkatamore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 26日 Wednesday
A man uses his mobile phone to take pictures of a shopkeeper at a waterlogged street after rainfall in Kolkata. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Villagers use a boat as they row past partially submerged houses at a flood-affected village in Morigaon district in Assam. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Villagers use a boat as they row past partially submerged houses at a flood-affected village in Morigaon distrmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 14日 Friday
Villagers use a boat as they row past partially submerged houses at a flood-affected village in Morigaon district in Assam. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
A man pushes his bicycle through a flooded road during heavy rain in Guwahati. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

A man pushes his bicycle through a flooded road during heavy rain in Guwahati. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / 2017年 6月 13日 Tuesday
A man pushes his bicycle through a flooded road during heavy rain in Guwahati. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
People paddle their boats as they try to move to safer places along a flooded street in West Midnapore district, in West Bengal. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

People paddle their boats as they try to move to safer places along a flooded street in West Midnapore districmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 27日 Thursday
People paddle their boats as they try to move to safer places along a flooded street in West Midnapore district, in West Bengal. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A man sits on a car after his vehicle got stuck on a flooded road after heavy rains in Ahmedabad. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A man sits on a car after his vehicle got stuck on a flooded road after heavy rains in Ahmedabad. REUTERS/Ammore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 18日 Tuesday
A man sits on a car after his vehicle got stuck on a flooded road after heavy rains in Ahmedabad. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A man carries a woman as he wades through a flooded street after incessant rains in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A man carries a woman as he wades through a flooded street after incessant rains in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Imore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 7日 Friday
A man carries a woman as he wades through a flooded street after incessant rains in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A girl fetches drinking water from a partially submerged hand pump in a flood-affected village in Morigaon district in Assam. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

A girl fetches drinking water from a partially submerged hand pump in a flood-affected village in Morigaon dismore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 Wednesday
A girl fetches drinking water from a partially submerged hand pump in a flood-affected village in Morigaon district in Assam. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
A boy rows a boat past a submerged hut in a flooded field at Mayong village in Morigaon district in Assam. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

A boy rows a boat past a submerged hut in a flooded field at Mayong village in Morigaon district in Assam. REUmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 6日 Tuesday
A boy rows a boat past a submerged hut in a flooded field at Mayong village in Morigaon district in Assam. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
People use a boat as they try to move to safer places along a flooded street in West Midnapore district, in West Bengal. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

People use a boat as they try to move to safer places along a flooded street in West Midnapore district, in Wemore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 27日 Thursday
People use a boat as they try to move to safer places along a flooded street in West Midnapore district, in West Bengal. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
People use boats as they try to move to safer places along a flooded street in West Midnapore district, in West Bengal. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

People use boats as they try to move to safer places along a flooded street in West Midnapore district, in Wesmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 27日 Thursday
People use boats as they try to move to safer places along a flooded street in West Midnapore district, in West Bengal. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A man transports his daughter on a bicycle through a flooded road after heavy rains on the outskirt of Agartala. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

A man transports his daughter on a bicycle through a flooded road after heavy rains on the outskirt of Agartalmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 2日 Friday
A man transports his daughter on a bicycle through a flooded road after heavy rains on the outskirt of Agartala. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
