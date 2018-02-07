エディション:
日本
写真 | 2018年 02月 7日 10:10 JST

Debut launch of SpaceX Falcon Heavy

A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket lifts off from historic launch pad 39-A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Thom Baur

A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket lifts off from historic launch pad 39-A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canavmore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 7日 Wednesday
A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket lifts off from historic launch pad 39-A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Thom Baur
Close
1 / 21
A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket lifts off from historic launch pad 39-A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Thom Baur

A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket lifts off from historic launch pad 39-A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canavmore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 7日 Wednesday
A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket lifts off from historic launch pad 39-A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Thom Baur
Close
2 / 21
A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket lifts off from historic launch pad 39-A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket lifts off from historic launch pad 39-A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canavmore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 7日 Wednesday
A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket lifts off from historic launch pad 39-A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
Close
3 / 21
A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket trails smoke after lifting off from historic launch pad 39-A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Thom Baur

A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket trails smoke after lifting off from historic launch pad 39-A at the Kennedy Spacemore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 7日 Wednesday
A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket trails smoke after lifting off from historic launch pad 39-A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Thom Baur
Close
4 / 21
A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket climbs towards space after lifting off from historic launch pad 39-A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket climbs towards space after lifting off from historic launch pad 39-A at the Kennemore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 7日 Wednesday
A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket climbs towards space after lifting off from historic launch pad 39-A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Close
5 / 21
A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket leaves a smoke trail behind after lifting off from historic launch pad 39-A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket leaves a smoke trail behind after lifting off from historic launch pad 39-A at thmore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 7日 Wednesday
A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket leaves a smoke trail behind after lifting off from historic launch pad 39-A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
Close
6 / 21
A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket lifts off from historic launch pad 39-A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Thom Baur

A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket lifts off from historic launch pad 39-A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canavmore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 7日 Wednesday
A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket lifts off from historic launch pad 39-A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Thom Baur
Close
7 / 21
A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket trails smoke after lifting off from historic launch pad 39-A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket trails smoke after lifting off from historic launch pad 39-A at the Kennedy Spacemore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 7日 Wednesday
A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket trails smoke after lifting off from historic launch pad 39-A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Close
8 / 21
A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket stands on historic launch pad 39A as it is readied for its first demonstration flight at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, February 5, 2018. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket stands on historic launch pad 39A as it is readied for its first demonstration flmore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 6日 Tuesday
A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket stands on historic launch pad 39A as it is readied for its first demonstration flight at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, February 5, 2018. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Close
9 / 21
Spectators at Cocoa Beach watch SpaceX's first Falcon Heavy rocket launch from the Kennedy Space Center, Florida, February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Gregg Newton

Spectators at Cocoa Beach watch SpaceX's first Falcon Heavy rocket launch from the Kennedy Space Center, Florimore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 7日 Wednesday
Spectators at Cocoa Beach watch SpaceX's first Falcon Heavy rocket launch from the Kennedy Space Center, Florida, February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Gregg Newton
Close
10 / 21
A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket lifts off from historic launch pad 39-A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket lifts off from historic launch pad 39-A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canavmore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 7日 Wednesday
A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket lifts off from historic launch pad 39-A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Close
11 / 21
A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket lifts off from historic launch pad 39-A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Thom Baur

A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket lifts off from historic launch pad 39-A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canavmore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 7日 Wednesday
A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket lifts off from historic launch pad 39-A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Thom Baur
Close
12 / 21
The contrail of SpaceX's first Falcon Heavy rocket loom above spectators at Cocoa Beach after its launch from the Kennedy Space Center, Florida, February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Gregg Newton

The contrail of SpaceX's first Falcon Heavy rocket loom above spectators at Cocoa Beach after its launch from more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 7日 Wednesday
The contrail of SpaceX's first Falcon Heavy rocket loom above spectators at Cocoa Beach after its launch from the Kennedy Space Center, Florida, February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Gregg Newton
Close
13 / 21
Spectators at Cocoa Beach watch SpaceX's first Falcon Heavy rocket launch from the Kennedy Space Center, Florida, February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Gregg Newton

Spectators at Cocoa Beach watch SpaceX's first Falcon Heavy rocket launch from the Kennedy Space Center, Florimore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 7日 Wednesday
Spectators at Cocoa Beach watch SpaceX's first Falcon Heavy rocket launch from the Kennedy Space Center, Florida, February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Gregg Newton
Close
14 / 21
A red Tesla Roadster is seen during preparations to use it as a mock payload for the launch of a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket, in Cape Canaveral, Florida, December 6, 2017. Picture taken December 6, 2017. Flickr.com/photos/SpaceX via REUTERS

A red Tesla Roadster is seen during preparations to use it as a mock payload for the launch of a SpaceX Falconmore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 7日 Wednesday
A red Tesla Roadster is seen during preparations to use it as a mock payload for the launch of a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket, in Cape Canaveral, Florida, December 6, 2017. Picture taken December 6, 2017. Flickr.com/photos/SpaceX via REUTERS
Close
15 / 21
Indiana University student Constance Strawn of Bloomington, Indiana, gets ready to watch her first SpaceX launch, several hours before liftoff of the first Falcon Heavy rocket, from a vantage point at Cocoa Beach, Florida, February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Gregg Newton

Indiana University student Constance Strawn of Bloomington, Indiana, gets ready to watch her first SpaceX launmore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 6日 Tuesday
Indiana University student Constance Strawn of Bloomington, Indiana, gets ready to watch her first SpaceX launch, several hours before liftoff of the first Falcon Heavy rocket, from a vantage point at Cocoa Beach, Florida, February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Gregg Newton
Close
16 / 21
Visitors stake out spots near the fishing pier at Jetty Park to watch SpaceX's first Falcon Heavy rocket launch from the Kennedy Space Center, Florida, February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Gregg Newton

Visitors stake out spots near the fishing pier at Jetty Park to watch SpaceX's first Falcon Heavy rocket launcmore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 7日 Wednesday
Visitors stake out spots near the fishing pier at Jetty Park to watch SpaceX's first Falcon Heavy rocket launch from the Kennedy Space Center, Florida, February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Gregg Newton
Close
17 / 21
Visitors stake out spots near the fishing pier at Jetty Park and Cocoa Beach to watch SpaceX's first Falcon Heavy rocket launch from the Kennedy Space Center, Florida, February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Gregg Newton

Visitors stake out spots near the fishing pier at Jetty Park and Cocoa Beach to watch SpaceX's first Falcon Hemore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 7日 Wednesday
Visitors stake out spots near the fishing pier at Jetty Park and Cocoa Beach to watch SpaceX's first Falcon Heavy rocket launch from the Kennedy Space Center, Florida, February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Gregg Newton
Close
18 / 21
A sign at cape Canaveral Air Force Station warns fishermen and boaters about SpaceX's first Falcon Heavy rocket launch from the Kennedy Space Center, Florida, February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Gregg Newton

A sign at cape Canaveral Air Force Station warns fishermen and boaters about SpaceX's first Falcon Heavy rockemore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 7日 Wednesday
A sign at cape Canaveral Air Force Station warns fishermen and boaters about SpaceX's first Falcon Heavy rocket launch from the Kennedy Space Center, Florida, February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Gregg Newton
Close
19 / 21
Visitors gather along Cocoa Beach before SpaceX's first Falcon Heavy rocket launch from the Kennedy Space Center, Florida, February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Gregg Newton

Visitors gather along Cocoa Beach before SpaceX's first Falcon Heavy rocket launch from the Kennedy Space Centmore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 7日 Wednesday
Visitors gather along Cocoa Beach before SpaceX's first Falcon Heavy rocket launch from the Kennedy Space Center, Florida, February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Gregg Newton
Close
20 / 21
Visitors stake out spots near the fishing pier at Jetty Park to watch SpaceX's first Falcon Heavy rocket launch from the Kennedy Space Center, Florida, February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Gregg Newton

Visitors stake out spots near the fishing pier at Jetty Park to watch SpaceX's first Falcon Heavy rocket launcmore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 7日 Wednesday
Visitors stake out spots near the fishing pier at Jetty Park to watch SpaceX's first Falcon Heavy rocket launch from the Kennedy Space Center, Florida, February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Gregg Newton
Close
21 / 21
もう一度見る
次を見る
Barred from Libyan ghost city

Barred from Libyan ghost city

次のスライドショー

Barred from Libyan ghost city

Barred from Libyan ghost city

More than six years after they were forced to leave their homes in the civil war that toppled Muammar Gaddafi, tens of thousands of residents of Tawergha are...

2018年 02月 7日
Larry Nassar's victims speak out

Larry Nassar's victims speak out

Nearly 200 victims gave horrifying testimony about decades of abuse from the disgraced USA Gymnastics team doctor, who will serve an effective life sentence...

2018年 02月 7日
Singapore Airshow

Singapore Airshow

Highlights from the Singapore Airshow.

2018年 02月 7日
Back to hockey's roots

Back to hockey's roots

In Minneapolis, 2,500 amateur players take to the frozen surface of Lake Nokomis for the U.S. Pond Hockey Championship in a celebration of a childhood joy for...

2018年 02月 7日

その他のスライドショー

Carnival around the world

Carnival around the world

A look at spring-time celebrations in countries around the world.

Turkish forces push into Syria

Turkish forces push into Syria

Inside Turkey's air and ground offensive against the Kurdish YPG militia in Syria's northwestern region.

Preparing for Pyeongchang

Preparing for Pyeongchang

Athletes train at the Pyeongchang Olympic venues on the eve of the opening ceremony.

North Korean orchestra serenades South

North Korean orchestra serenades South

A 137-strong North Korean orchestra performs in Gangneung, the first performance by North Koreans in the South since 2000.

Earthquake rocks Taiwan tourist city

Earthquake rocks Taiwan tourist city

Scores of aftershocks hamper rescue efforts as emergency personnel comb through collapsed buildings in search of survivors.

Air strikes pound Syrian rebel stronghold

Air strikes pound Syrian rebel stronghold

The United Nations called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Syria of at least a month, as heavy air strikes were reported to have killed dozens of people in the last major rebel stronghold near Damascus.

Military parades around the world

Military parades around the world

A look at countries that hold military marches, as President Donald Trump reportedly orders officials to plan a military parade in Washington similar to France's Bastille Day parade.

North Korea's cheer squad

North Korea's cheer squad

North Korea's 229-member cheering squad arrives in South Korea to support athletes from the two sides at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Counting the animals

Counting the animals

The Zoological Society of London Zoo holds its annual animal count.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング