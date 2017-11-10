エディション:
Delhi's toxic smog

A street cleaner works in heavy smog in Delhi. India plans to use fire trucks to spray water over parts of its capital to combat toxic smog and dust that has triggered a pollution emergency, with conditions expected to worsen over the weekend. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / 2017年 11月 10日 Friday
Vehicles drive through heavy smog in Delhi. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / 2017年 11月 9日 Thursday
A woman wearing a scarf to cover her face looks on as she waits for a passenger bus on a smoggy morning in New Delhi. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

Reuters / 2017年 11月 8日 Wednesday
People ride a boat as seagulls fly over the waters of the river Yamuna on a smoggy morning in New Delhi. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

Reuters / 2017年 11月 8日 Wednesday
Illegal crop burning in farm states surrounding New Delhi, vehicle exhausts and swirling construction dust have contributed to what has become an annual crisis. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / 2017年 11月 10日 Friday
People exercise in a park on a smoggy morning in New Delhi. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

Reuters / 2017年 11月 9日 Thursday
A man stands on railway platform on a smoggy morning in Delhi. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

Reuters / 2017年 11月 10日 Friday
A man covers his face as he walks to work in Delhi. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

Reuters / 2017年 11月 7日 Tuesday
A man exercises in a park on a smoggy morning in New Delhi. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

Reuters / 2017年 11月 9日 Thursday
People cross the road in Delhi. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

Reuters / 2017年 11月 7日 Tuesday
A man covers his face with a handkerchief as he walks ina park on a smoggy morning in Delhi. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

Reuters / 2017年 11月 9日 Thursday
A schoolboy covers his face with a handkerchief as he waits for a passenger bus on a smoggy morning in Delhi. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

Reuters / 2017年 11月 8日 Wednesday
Boys wear masks on a smoggy day in Delhi. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / 2017年 11月 9日 Thursday
A man walks along a railway platform on a smoggy morning in Delhi. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

Reuters / 2017年 11月 10日 Friday
A woman walks along the road on a smoggy morning in Delhi. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

Reuters / 2017年 11月 10日 Friday
A man covers his face as he walks to work, in Delhi, India, November 7, 2017. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

Reuters / 2017年 11月 7日 Tuesday
A general view of New Delhi during heavy smog, India, November 10, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / 2017年 11月 10日 Friday
