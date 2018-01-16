エディション:
日本
写真 | 2018年 01月 17日 08:05 JST

Detroit Auto Show

The Indycar Series displays the new Universal Aerokit for Indycar teams. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

The Indycar Series displays the new Universal Aerokit for Indycar teams. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2018年 1月 17日 Wednesday
The Indycar Series displays the new Universal Aerokit for Indycar teams. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
1 / 43
A television presenter reports on the 2019 Toyota Avalon. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A television presenter reports on the 2019 Toyota Avalon. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2018年 1月 17日 Wednesday
A television presenter reports on the 2019 Toyota Avalon. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
2 / 43
Product Specialist Haley Sickles poses next to a 2018 Dodge Demon vehicle. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Product Specialist Haley Sickles poses next to a 2018 Dodge Demon vehicle. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / 2018年 1月 17日 Wednesday
Product Specialist Haley Sickles poses next to a 2018 Dodge Demon vehicle. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Close
3 / 43
A Ford Fusion hybrid, Level 4 autonomous vehicle, used by Ford Motor and Domino's Pizza to test a self-driving pizza delivery car in Michigan. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

A Ford Fusion hybrid, Level 4 autonomous vehicle, used by Ford Motor and Domino's Pizza to test a self-drivingmore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 17日 Wednesday
A Ford Fusion hybrid, Level 4 autonomous vehicle, used by Ford Motor and Domino's Pizza to test a self-driving pizza delivery car in Michigan. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Close
4 / 43
The 2019 Jeep Cherokee. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

The 2019 Jeep Cherokee. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2018年 1月 17日 Wednesday
The 2019 Jeep Cherokee. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
5 / 43
The GAC Enverge electric concept car designed for North America. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

The GAC Enverge electric concept car designed for North America. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

Reuters / 2018年 1月 16日 Tuesday
The GAC Enverge electric concept car designed for North America. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
Close
6 / 43
A visitor to the Mercedes booth looks at their new 2019 G550 G-Class SUV. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A visitor to the Mercedes booth looks at their new 2019 G550 G-Class SUV. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2018年 1月 16日 Tuesday
A visitor to the Mercedes booth looks at their new 2019 G550 G-Class SUV. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
7 / 43
Visitors look at prior-year and vintage Lamborghini models as they arrive for the company to present the Urus SUV at a news conference in the Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Visitors look at prior-year and vintage Lamborghini models as they arrive for the company to present the Urus more

Reuters / 2018年 1月 16日 Tuesday
Visitors look at prior-year and vintage Lamborghini models as they arrive for the company to present the Urus SUV at a news conference in the Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
8 / 43
A worker dusts off a Cadillac on display. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A worker dusts off a Cadillac on display. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2018年 1月 17日 Wednesday
A worker dusts off a Cadillac on display. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
9 / 43
The 2019 Hyundai Veloster is unveiled. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

The 2019 Hyundai Veloster is unveiled. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

Reuters / 2018年 1月 16日 Tuesday
The 2019 Hyundai Veloster is unveiled. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
Close
10 / 43
Lamborghini presents the Urus SUV at a news conference at the Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Lamborghini presents the Urus SUV at a news conference at the Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit. REUTERS/Jonamore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 16日 Tuesday
Lamborghini presents the Urus SUV at a news conference at the Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
11 / 43
A man takes a picture of a detail on the dashboard of the 2018 BMW X2 Sport Activity Coupe. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A man takes a picture of a detail on the dashboard of the 2018 BMW X2 Sport Activity Coupe. REUTERS/Jonathan Emore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 16日 Tuesday
A man takes a picture of a detail on the dashboard of the 2018 BMW X2 Sport Activity Coupe. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
12 / 43
People look at a Nissan Xmotion SUV concept car. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

People look at a Nissan Xmotion SUV concept car. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2018年 1月 16日 Tuesday
People look at a Nissan Xmotion SUV concept car. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
13 / 43
A person walks past Lamborghini cars at a news conference where the Urus SUV is presented. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A person walks past Lamborghini cars at a news conference where the Urus SUV is presented. REUTERS/Jonathan Ermore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 16日 Tuesday
A person walks past Lamborghini cars at a news conference where the Urus SUV is presented. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
14 / 43
Visitors look at cars, including the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Widebody Hellcat. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Visitors look at cars, including the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Widebody Hellcat. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2018年 1月 16日 Tuesday
Visitors look at cars, including the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Widebody Hellcat. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
15 / 43
The Mercedes Concept EQA show car fronts their booth. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

The Mercedes Concept EQA show car fronts their booth. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2018年 1月 16日 Tuesday
The Mercedes Concept EQA show car fronts their booth. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
16 / 43
A 1979 Mercedes G-Class SUV encased in 44.4 tons of synthetic resin greets guests as they arrive. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A 1979 Mercedes G-Class SUV encased in 44.4 tons of synthetic resin greets guests as they arrive. REUTERS/Jonamore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 16日 Tuesday
A 1979 Mercedes G-Class SUV encased in 44.4 tons of synthetic resin greets guests as they arrive. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
17 / 43
Rev Jesse Jackson Sr. (L) and Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan attend a Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Rev Jesse Jackson Sr. (L) and Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan attend a Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration. REUTEmore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 16日 Tuesday
Rev Jesse Jackson Sr. (L) and Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan attend a Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Close
18 / 43
The Infiniti Q Inspiration concept car is displayed. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

The Infiniti Q Inspiration concept car is displayed. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2018年 1月 16日 Tuesday
The Infiniti Q Inspiration concept car is displayed. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
19 / 43
Interior view of the Infiniti Q Inspiration concept car being displayed. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Interior view of the Infiniti Q Inspiration concept car being displayed. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2018年 1月 16日 Tuesday
Interior view of the Infiniti Q Inspiration concept car being displayed. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
20 / 43
View of the dashboard of the Nissan Xmotion concept car being displayed. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

View of the dashboard of the Nissan Xmotion concept car being displayed. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / 2018年 1月 16日 Tuesday
View of the dashboard of the Nissan Xmotion concept car being displayed. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
21 / 43
The Lexus LF-1 Limitless concept crossover vehicle. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

The Lexus LF-1 Limitless concept crossover vehicle. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / 2018年 1月 15日 Monday
The Lexus LF-1 Limitless concept crossover vehicle. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Close
22 / 43
Alfonso Albaisa, Sr. VP for Global Design, Nissan, introduces the Nissan Xmotion concept car. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

Alfonso Albaisa, Sr. VP for Global Design, Nissan, introduces the Nissan Xmotion concept car. REUTERS/Brendan more

Reuters / 2018年 1月 16日 Tuesday
Alfonso Albaisa, Sr. VP for Global Design, Nissan, introduces the Nissan Xmotion concept car. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
Close
23 / 43
A BMW C Evolution electric scooter is displayed. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A BMW C Evolution electric scooter is displayed. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2018年 1月 16日 Tuesday
A BMW C Evolution electric scooter is displayed. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
24 / 43
The 2019 BMW i8 coupe is displayed. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

The 2019 BMW i8 coupe is displayed. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2018年 1月 16日 Tuesday
The 2019 BMW i8 coupe is displayed. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
25 / 43
A 2018 BMW X2 Sport Activity Coupe is wiped down while on display. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A 2018 BMW X2 Sport Activity Coupe is wiped down while on display. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2018年 1月 16日 Tuesday
A 2018 BMW X2 Sport Activity Coupe is wiped down while on display. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
26 / 43
The 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 Rebel pickup truck is displayed. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 Rebel pickup truck is displayed. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / 2018年 1月 15日 Monday
The 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 Rebel pickup truck is displayed. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
27 / 43
Show attendees look over the candidates for North American Truck of the Year. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Show attendees look over the candidates for North American Truck of the Year. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2018年 1月 15日 Monday
Show attendees look over the candidates for North American Truck of the Year. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
28 / 43
Reporters and car enthusiasts look at the new Mercedes G-Class models. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reporters and car enthusiasts look at the new Mercedes G-Class models. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2018年 1月 15日 Monday
Reporters and car enthusiasts look at the new Mercedes G-Class models. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
29 / 43
Guests photograph the 2019 Volkswagen Jetta as it is unveiled. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Guests photograph the 2019 Volkswagen Jetta as it is unveiled. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / 2018年 1月 15日 Monday
Guests photograph the 2019 Volkswagen Jetta as it is unveiled. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
30 / 43
The 2019 Ford Edge ST is unveiled. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

The 2019 Ford Edge ST is unveiled. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

Reuters / 2018年 1月 15日 Monday
The 2019 Ford Edge ST is unveiled. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
Close
31 / 43
Arnold Schwarzenegger helps Daimler CEO Dieter Zetsche at a news conference to unveil new Mercedes G-Class models. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Arnold Schwarzenegger helps Daimler CEO Dieter Zetsche at a news conference to unveil new Mercedes G-Class modmore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 15日 Monday
Arnold Schwarzenegger helps Daimler CEO Dieter Zetsche at a news conference to unveil new Mercedes G-Class models. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
32 / 43
Molly McQueen, granddaughter of actor Steve McQueen, debuts the 2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt, inspired by the movie of the same name. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

Molly McQueen, granddaughter of actor Steve McQueen, debuts the 2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt, inspired by the movmore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 15日 Monday
Molly McQueen, granddaughter of actor Steve McQueen, debuts the 2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt, inspired by the movie of the same name. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
Close
33 / 43
General Motors reveals its 2019 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

General Motors reveals its 2019 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / 2018年 1月 14日 Sunday
General Motors reveals its 2019 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Close
34 / 43
Reporters and guests look at newly unveiled Chevy Silverado trucks, including underneath. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reporters and guests look at newly unveiled Chevy Silverado trucks, including underneath. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernmore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 14日 Sunday
Reporters and guests look at newly unveiled Chevy Silverado trucks, including underneath. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
35 / 43
The 2019 Ford Ranger is unveiled. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

The 2019 Ford Ranger is unveiled. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / 2018年 1月 15日 Monday
The 2019 Ford Ranger is unveiled. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Close
36 / 43
General Motors Global Design chief Michael Simcoe helps unveil new Chevy Silverado trucks. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

General Motors Global Design chief Michael Simcoe helps unveil new Chevy Silverado trucks. REUTERS/Jonathan Ermore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 14日 Sunday
General Motors Global Design chief Michael Simcoe helps unveil new Chevy Silverado trucks. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
37 / 43
The 2019 Ford Edge ST. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

The 2019 Ford Edge ST. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / 2018年 1月 15日 Monday
The 2019 Ford Edge ST. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Close
38 / 43
General Motors CEO Mary Barra applauds some of her company managers as they are introduced at a Chevrolet truck unveiling. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

General Motors CEO Mary Barra applauds some of her company managers as they are introduced at a Chevrolet trucmore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 14日 Sunday
General Motors CEO Mary Barra applauds some of her company managers as they are introduced at a Chevrolet truck unveiling. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
39 / 43
Chevrolet employees react as they take a virtual ride in a car at the 'Virtual Dynamics Lab' Chevrolet display. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Chevrolet employees react as they take a virtual ride in a car at the 'Virtual Dynamics Lab' Chevrolet displaymore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 13日 Saturday
Chevrolet employees react as they take a virtual ride in a car at the 'Virtual Dynamics Lab' Chevrolet display. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Close
40 / 43
A Chevy truck super-fan, known as a Truck Legend, wears his hat. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A Chevy truck super-fan, known as a Truck Legend, wears his hat. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2018年 1月 14日 Sunday
A Chevy truck super-fan, known as a Truck Legend, wears his hat. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
41 / 43
Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao speaks. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao speaks. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / 2018年 1月 15日 Monday
Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao speaks. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Close
42 / 43
A worker details a 2018 Buick Avenir SUV on the display floor. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

A worker details a 2018 Buick Avenir SUV on the display floor. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / 2018年 1月 13日 Saturday
A worker details a 2018 Buick Avenir SUV on the display floor. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Close
43 / 43
もう一度見る
次を見る
Pope visits Chile and Peru

Pope visits Chile and Peru

次のスライドショー

Pope visits Chile and Peru

Pope visits Chile and Peru

Pope Francis arrived in Chile, the first stop in a trip that includes Peru, as he hopes to inject new confidence in two staunchly Catholic countries where the...

5:55am JST
Protesting the pope

Protesting the pope

Demonstrators clash with police during protests against a sexual abuse scandal and the $17 million cost of Pope Francis' visit to Chile.

4:25am JST
Thousands flee erupting volcano

Thousands flee erupting volcano

Philippines orders the forced evacuation of residents after the Mayon volcano spews ash.

2018年 01月 16日
Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

2018年 01月 16日

その他のスライドショー

Winter wonderland

Winter wonderland

Frozen scenes from around the world.

Puerto Rico in the dark

Puerto Rico in the dark

Almost four months ago, Hurricane Maria decimated the U.S. territory's outdated electric grid so forcefully that 40 percent of its 3.4 million residents remain without power.

Dakar Rally 2018

Dakar Rally 2018

Stunning images as vehicles race from Peru to Argentina.

Pope visits Chile and Peru

Pope visits Chile and Peru

Pope Francis arrived in Chile, the first stop in a trip that includes Peru, as he hopes to inject new confidence in two staunchly Catholic countries where the Church's credibility has been severely damaged by sexual abuse scandals.

Best of Australian Open

Best of Australian Open

Highlights from the tennis tournament in Melbourne.

Protesting the pope

Protesting the pope

Demonstrators clash with police during protests against a sexual abuse scandal and the $17 million cost of Pope Francis' visit to Chile.

Starlings in the sky

Starlings in the sky

A murmuration of starlings dance in the sky.

Thousands flee erupting volcano

Thousands flee erupting volcano

Philippines orders the forced evacuation of residents after the Mayon volcano spews ash.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング