写真 | 2018年 03月 3日 01:20 JST

Dressed for Purim

An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy dressed in a costume takes part in the reading from the Book of Esther, a ceremony performed on the Jewish holiday of Purim, in a synagogue in Ashdod, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / 2018年 3月 1日 Thursday
People dressed in costumes are seen during a local surfing competition to celebrate the Jewish holiday of Purim, in the southern city of Ashdod, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / 2018年 3月 2日 Friday
Ultra Orthodox Jewish children take part in the reading from the Book of Esther, a ceremony performed on the Jewish holiday of Purim, in a synagogue in Ashdod, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / 2018年 3月 1日 Thursday
Ultra-Orthodox Jews take part in the reading from the Book of Esther, a ceremony performed on the Jewish holiday of Purim, in a synagogue in Ashdod, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / 2018年 3月 1日 Thursday
A man dressed in a costume takes part in a local surfing competition to celebrate the Jewish holiday of Purim, in the southern city of Ashdod, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / 2018年 3月 2日 Friday
Ultra-Orthodox Jews take part in the reading from the Book of Esther, a ceremony performed on the Jewish holiday of Purim, in a synagogue in Ashdod, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / 2018年 3月 1日 Thursday
Ultra-Orthodox Jews take part in the reading from the Book of Esther, a ceremony performed on the Jewish holiday of Purim, in a synagogue in Ashdod, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / 2018年 3月 1日 Thursday
People dressed in costumes take part in a local surfing competition to celebrate the Jewish holiday of Purim, in the southern city of Ashdod, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / 2018年 3月 2日 Friday
Ultra-Orthodox Jews take part in the reading from the Book of Esther, a ceremony performed on the Jewish holiday of Purim, in a synagogue in Ashdod, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / 2018年 3月 1日 Thursday
A boy dressed up in a Purim costume takes part, together with other ultra Orthodox Jews, in the reading from the Book of Esther, a ceremony performed on the Jewish holiday of Purim, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / 2018年 3月 2日 Friday
Ultra-Orthodox Jews take part in the reading from the Book of Esther, a ceremony performed on the Jewish holiday of Purim, in a synagogue in Ashdod, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / 2018年 3月 1日 Thursday
People dressed in costumes take part in a local surfing competition to celebrate the Jewish holiday of Purim, in the southern city of Ashdod, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / 2018年 3月 2日 Friday
Ultra-Orthodox Jews take part in the reading from the Book of Esther, a ceremony performed on the Jewish holiday of Purim, outside a synagogue in Ashdod, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / 2018年 3月 1日 Thursday
A boy dressed up in a Purim costume looks on as ultra Orthodox Jews take part in the reading from the Book of Esther, a ceremony performed on the Jewish holiday of Purim, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / 2018年 3月 2日 Friday
A man dressed in a costume takes part in a local surfing competition to celebrate the Jewish holiday of Purim, in the southern city of Ashdod, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / 2018年 3月 2日 Friday
Boys dressed up in Purim costumes stand as ultra Orthodox Jews take part in the reading from the Book of Esther, a ceremony performed on the Jewish holiday of Purim, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / 2018年 3月 2日 Friday
A boy dressed up in a Purim costume looks on as ultra Orthodox Jews take part in the reading from the Book of Esther, a ceremony performed on the Jewish holiday of Purim, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / 2018年 3月 2日 Friday
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish children walk in costume during the Jewish holiday of Purim in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / 2018年 3月 2日 Friday
A boy dressed up in a Purim costume looks on as ultra Orthodox Jews take part in the reading from the Book of Esther, a ceremony performed on the Jewish holiday of Purim, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / 2018年 3月 2日 Friday
Ultra-Orthodox Jews walk in costume during the Jewish holiday of Purim in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / 2018年 3月 2日 Friday
A boy dressed up in a Purim costume and other ultra Orthodox Jews take part in the reading from the Book of Esther, a ceremony performed on the Jewish holiday of Purim, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / 2018年 3月 2日 Friday
