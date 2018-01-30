エディション:
Driverless cars

The self-driving delivery vehicle from Silicon Valley startup Nuro, intended to be used for local commerce, is shown in San Francisco. Courtesy of Nuro/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / 2018年 1月 30日 Tuesday
The self-driving delivery vehicle from Silicon Valley startup Nuro, intended to be used for local commerce, is shown in San Francisco. Courtesy of Nuro/Handout via REUTERS
The Smart concept autonomous car Vision EQ fortwo model. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / 2017年 9月 12日 Tuesday
The Smart concept autonomous car Vision EQ fortwo model. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A driverless vehicle at Vanke's Building Research Centre testing area in Dongguan, south China's Guangdong province, November 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2015年 11月 7日 Saturday
A driverless vehicle at Vanke's Building Research Centre testing area in Dongguan, south China's Guangdong province, November 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
The Mercedes-Benz F015 Luxury in Motion autonomous concept car, January 2015. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / 2015年 1月 6日 Tuesday
The Mercedes-Benz F015 Luxury in Motion autonomous concept car, January 2015. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Toyota displays the e-Palette, a fully self-driving electric concept vehicle designed to be used for ride hailing, parcel delivery services and other uses, January 2018. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / 2018年 1月 9日 Tuesday
Toyota displays the e-Palette, a fully self-driving electric concept vehicle designed to be used for ride hailing, parcel delivery services and other uses, January 2018. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An onboard display monitor shows other vehicles as a staff member of Toyota drives its self-driving technology Mobility Teammate Concept prototype car hands-free on the Metropolitan Expressway in Tokyo, October 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / 2015年 10月 8日 Thursday
An onboard display monitor shows other vehicles as a staff member of Toyota drives its self-driving technology Mobility Teammate Concept prototype car hands-free on the Metropolitan Expressway in Tokyo, October 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
A screen displays views from various onboard sensors in a Google self-driving vehicle before a presentation in Mountain View, California, May 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / 2014年 5月 14日 Wednesday
A screen displays views from various onboard sensors in a Google self-driving vehicle before a presentation in Mountain View, California, May 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
An autonomous Volkswagen I.D. Buzz concept vehicle, November 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2017年 12月 1日 Friday
An autonomous Volkswagen I.D. Buzz concept vehicle, November 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Members of the media disembark from an autonomous vehicle during a demonstration in Singapore, October 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / 2015年 10月 12日 Monday
Members of the media disembark from an autonomous vehicle during a demonstration in Singapore, October 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Street scene data is visualized by a Google self-driving car, September 2015. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / 2015年 9月 30日 Wednesday
Street scene data is visualized by a Google self-driving car, September 2015. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
The interior of the Mercedes-Benz F015 Luxury in Motion autonomous concept car, January 2015. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / 2015年 1月 6日 Tuesday
The interior of the Mercedes-Benz F015 Luxury in Motion autonomous concept car, January 2015. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
People ride on a driverless electric vehicle at the Nanyang Technological University (NTU) in Singapore, September 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / 2013年 9月 4日 Wednesday
People ride on a driverless electric vehicle at the Nanyang Technological University (NTU) in Singapore, September 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Ford shows a test vehicle designed to study consumer reaction to driverless cars with a hidden human driver, at the Ford offices in Washington, D.C. September 2017. REUTERS/David Shepardson

Reuters / 2017年 9月 14日 Thursday
Ford shows a test vehicle designed to study consumer reaction to driverless cars with a hidden human driver, at the Ford offices in Washington, D.C. September 2017. REUTERS/David Shepardson
A crew member inputs his route in an autonomous vehicle during a demonstration in Singapore, October 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / 2015年 10月 12日 Monday
A crew member inputs his route in an autonomous vehicle during a demonstration in Singapore, October 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Video captured by a Google self-driving car, inset, is coupled with the same street scene as the data is visualized by the car during a presentation in Mountain View, September 2015. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / 2015年 9月 30日 Wednesday
Video captured by a Google self-driving car, inset, is coupled with the same street scene as the data is visualized by the car during a presentation in Mountain View, September 2015. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
The first autonomous and electric shuttle of PostAuto Schweiz in the old village of Sion, Switzerland, June 2016. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Reuters / 2016年 6月 23日 Thursday
The first autonomous and electric shuttle of PostAuto Schweiz in the old village of Sion, Switzerland, June 2016. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
French start-up Navya presents its new driver-less shuttle vehicle during a news conference near Paris, November 2017. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / 2017年 11月 8日 Wednesday
French start-up Navya presents its new driver-less shuttle vehicle during a news conference near Paris, November 2017. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
The interior of an autonomous Volkswagen I.D. Buzz concept vehicle, November 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2017年 12月 1日 Friday
The interior of an autonomous Volkswagen I.D. Buzz concept vehicle, November 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Japan's DeNA Co's Robot Shuttle during its demonstration in Tokyo, July 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2016年 7月 7日 Thursday
Japan's DeNA Co's Robot Shuttle during its demonstration in Tokyo, July 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A prototype of Goodle's self-driving vehicle during a media preview in Mountain View, September 2015. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / 2015年 9月 30日 Wednesday
A prototype of Goodle's self-driving vehicle during a media preview in Mountain View, September 2015. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
The French-made EZ10 autonomous bus runs at a university campus in Taipei, July 2017. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2017年 7月 14日 Friday
The French-made EZ10 autonomous bus runs at a university campus in Taipei, July 2017. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
