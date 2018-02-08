エディション:
Earthquake rocks Taiwan tourist city

A damaged building is seen after an earthquake hit Hualien, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2018年 2月 8日 Thursday
Debris are seen outside a damaged hotel after an earthquake hit Hualien. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2018年 2月 7日 Wednesday
A child rides a bicycle on a fractured road after an earthquake hit Hualien. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2018年 2月 8日 Thursday
A body of an employee of the collapsed Marshal Hotel is carried by rescue personnel in Hualien. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2018年 2月 7日 Wednesday
Volunteers pray as a dead body is transferred by ambulance from a collapsed building after an earthquake hit Hualien. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2018年 2月 8日 Thursday
Residents take shelter at a local stadium after an earthquake in Hualien. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2018年 2月 8日 Thursday
Rescue workers stand next to a damaged building in Hualien. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2018年 2月 7日 Wednesday
A man walks on a fractured road after an earthquake hit Hualien. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2018年 2月 8日 Thursday
A rescuer walks outside a collapsed building in Hualien. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2018年 2月 8日 Thursday
Rescue workers are seen by a damaged building in Hualien. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2018年 2月 7日 Wednesday
Fire fighters look for survivors in Hualien. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2018年 2月 7日 Wednesday
Wreckage of a car lies outside a damaged hotel. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2018年 2月 7日 Wednesday
A passerby walks behind cracks on a street after an earthquake hit Hualien. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2018年 2月 7日 Wednesday
A damaged wall is seen after an earthquake hit Hualien. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2018年 2月 7日 Wednesday
A man walks past debris outside a damaged hotel in Hualien. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2018年 2月 7日 Wednesday
A firefighter looks for survivors in Hualien. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2018年 2月 7日 Wednesday
A damaged residential building is seen after an earthquake hit Hualien. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2018年 2月 7日 Wednesday
Rescuers save a dog from inside a damaged hotel in Hualien. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2018年 2月 7日 Wednesday
A fractured road is seen after an earthquake hit Hualien. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2018年 2月 7日 Wednesday
A police officer stands guard outside a damaged building in Hualien. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2018年 2月 7日 Wednesday
People look at a damaged residential building in Hualien. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2018年 2月 7日 Wednesday
Firefighters look for survivors. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2018年 2月 7日 Wednesday
A rescue worker searches for survivors at a damaged building in Hualien. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2018年 2月 7日 Wednesday
Rescuers run out of a hotel during an aftershock. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2018年 2月 7日 Wednesday
Rescue personnel search a collapsed building. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2018年 2月 7日 Wednesday
Rescue personnel search a collapsed building. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2018年 2月 7日 Wednesday
