2017年 08月 11日

Earthquake strikes China's remote Sichuan province

A man walks through the debris of a building that was damaged during an earthquake next to a temple compound in Jiuzhaigou, Sichuan province, China, August 10, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

2017年 8月 10日
A man walks through the debris of a building that was damaged during an earthquake next to a temple compound in Jiuzhaigou, Sichuan province, China, August 10, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Locals hurry along a mountain road in fear of continuing rockslides after an earthquake outside Jiuzhaigou, Sichuan province, China, August 10, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

2017年 8月 10日
Locals hurry along a mountain road in fear of continuing rockslides after an earthquake outside Jiuzhaigou, Sichuan province, China, August 10, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Debris rolls down the rockface of a mountain after a earthquake outside Jiuzhaigou, Sichuan province, China, August 10, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

2017年 8月 10日
Debris rolls down the rockface of a mountain after a earthquake outside Jiuzhaigou, Sichuan province, China, August 10, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Chairs and pieces of a facade are scattered outside a restaurant in a tourist street after an earthquake in Jiuzhaigou, Sichuan province, China, August 10, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

2017年 8月 10日
Chairs and pieces of a facade are scattered outside a restaurant in a tourist street after an earthquake in Jiuzhaigou, Sichuan province, China, August 10, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A car lies in a mountain creek beside a road that hit by a rockslide after an earthquake outside Jiuzhaigou, Sichuan province, China, August 10, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

2017年 8月 10日
A car lies in a mountain creek beside a road that hit by a rockslide after an earthquake outside Jiuzhaigou, Sichuan province, China, August 10, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Rescue workers carry a survivor after an earthquake in Jiuzhaigou county, Ngawa prefecture, Sichuan province, China August 9, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

2017年 8月 10日
Rescue workers carry a survivor after an earthquake in Jiuzhaigou county, Ngawa prefecture, Sichuan province, China August 9, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer
Chinese paramilitary police take care of a survivor after an earthquake in Jiuzhaigou county, Ngawa prefecture, Sichuan province, China August 9, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

2017年 8月 9日
Chinese paramilitary police take care of a survivor after an earthquake in Jiuzhaigou county, Ngawa prefecture, Sichuan province, China August 9, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer
Rocks from the collapsed wall of a hotel building cover a car after an earthquake outside Jiuzhaigou, Sichuan province, China, August 10, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

2017年 8月 10日
Rocks from the collapsed wall of a hotel building cover a car after an earthquake outside Jiuzhaigou, Sichuan province, China, August 10, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Uniformed rescue workers run across a field of rockslide debris to avoid falling stones after an earthquake outside Jiuzhaigou, Sichuan province, China, August 10, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

2017年 8月 10日
Uniformed rescue workers run across a field of rockslide debris to avoid falling stones after an earthquake outside Jiuzhaigou, Sichuan province, China, August 10, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Rescue workers walk past a collapsed area after an earthquake in Jiuzhaigou county, Ngawa prefecture, Sichuan province, China August 9, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

2017年 8月 10日
Rescue workers walk past a collapsed area after an earthquake in Jiuzhaigou county, Ngawa prefecture, Sichuan province, China August 9, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer
Chinese paramilitary police carry a survivor after an earthquake in Jiuzhaigou county, Ngawa prefecture, Sichuan province, China August 9, 2017. Chengdu Economic Daily/Wang Qin via REUTERS

2017年 8月 9日
Chinese paramilitary police carry a survivor after an earthquake in Jiuzhaigou county, Ngawa prefecture, Sichuan province, China August 9, 2017. Chengdu Economic Daily/Wang Qin via REUTERS
A crack runs through a mountain road as a police car approaches after an earthquake outside Jiuzhaigou, Sichuan province, China, August 10, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

2017年 8月 10日
A crack runs through a mountain road as a police car approaches after an earthquake outside Jiuzhaigou, Sichuan province, China, August 10, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Tourists sleep on a street after an earthquake in Jiuzhaigou county, Ngawa prefecture, Sichuan province, China August 9, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

2017年 8月 9日
Tourists sleep on a street after an earthquake in Jiuzhaigou county, Ngawa prefecture, Sichuan province, China August 9, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer
An earthquake victim receives treatment at a hospital after an earthquake in Jiuzhaigou county, Ngawa prefecture, Sichuan province, China August 9, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

2017年 8月 10日
An earthquake victim receives treatment at a hospital after an earthquake in Jiuzhaigou county, Ngawa prefecture, Sichuan province, China August 9, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer
Chinese paramilitary police search for survivors after an earthquake in Jiuzhaigou county, Ngawa prefecture, Sichuan province, China August 9, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

2017年 8月 9日
Chinese paramilitary police search for survivors after an earthquake in Jiuzhaigou county, Ngawa prefecture, Sichuan province, China August 9, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescue workers take care of a survivor after an earthquake in Jiuzhaigou county, Ngawa prefecture, Sichuan province, China August 9, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

2017年 8月 10日
Rescue workers take care of a survivor after an earthquake in Jiuzhaigou county, Ngawa prefecture, Sichuan province, China August 9, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer
A rescue worker pulls a cable after infrastructure was damaged during an earthquake outside Jiuzhaigou, Sichuan province, China, August 10, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

2017年 8月 10日
A rescue worker pulls a cable after infrastructure was damaged during an earthquake outside Jiuzhaigou, Sichuan province, China, August 10, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
An earthquake victim is carried on a stretcher after arriving from Jiuzhaigou county by helicopter at an airport in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China August 9, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

2017年 8月 10日
An earthquake victim is carried on a stretcher after arriving from Jiuzhaigou county by helicopter at an airport in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China August 9, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer
Chinese paramilitary police use a drone to investigate the collapse situation after an earthquake in Jiuzhaigou county, Ngawa prefecture, Sichuan province, China August 9, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

2017年 8月 9日
Chinese paramilitary police use a drone to investigate the collapse situation after an earthquake in Jiuzhaigou county, Ngawa prefecture, Sichuan province, China August 9, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer
Fallen trees are seen blocking a road after an earthquake in Jiuzhaigou county, Ngawa prefecture, Sichuan province, China August 8, 2017. CNS/Chen Yunhua via REUTERS

2017年 8月 9日
Fallen trees are seen blocking a road after an earthquake in Jiuzhaigou county, Ngawa prefecture, Sichuan province, China August 8, 2017. CNS/Chen Yunhua via REUTERS
