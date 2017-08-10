Earthquake strikes China's remote Sichuan province
A man walks through the debris of a building that was damaged during an earthquake next to a temple compound imore
Locals hurry along a mountain road in fear of continuing rockslides after an earthquake outside Jiuzhaigou, Simore
Debris rolls down the rockface of a mountain after a earthquake outside Jiuzhaigou, Sichuan province, China, Amore
Chairs and pieces of a facade are scattered outside a restaurant in a tourist street after an earthquake in Jimore
A car lies in a mountain creek beside a road that hit by a rockslide after an earthquake outside Jiuzhaigou, Smore
Rescue workers carry a survivor after an earthquake in Jiuzhaigou county, Ngawa prefecture, Sichuan province, more
Chinese paramilitary police take care of a survivor after an earthquake in Jiuzhaigou county, Ngawa prefecturemore
Rocks from the collapsed wall of a hotel building cover a car after an earthquake outside Jiuzhaigou, Sichuan more
Uniformed rescue workers run across a field of rockslide debris to avoid falling stones after an earthquake oumore
Rescue workers walk past a collapsed area after an earthquake in Jiuzhaigou county, Ngawa prefecture, Sichuan more
Chinese paramilitary police carry a survivor after an earthquake in Jiuzhaigou county, Ngawa prefecture, Sichumore
A crack runs through a mountain road as a police car approaches after an earthquake outside Jiuzhaigou, Sichuamore
Tourists sleep on a street after an earthquake in Jiuzhaigou county, Ngawa prefecture, Sichuan province, Chinamore
An earthquake victim receives treatment at a hospital after an earthquake in Jiuzhaigou county, Ngawa prefectumore
Chinese paramilitary police search for survivors after an earthquake in Jiuzhaigou county, Ngawa prefecture, Smore
Rescue workers take care of a survivor after an earthquake in Jiuzhaigou county, Ngawa prefecture, Sichuan promore
A rescue worker pulls a cable after infrastructure was damaged during an earthquake outside Jiuzhaigou, Sichuamore
An earthquake victim is carried on a stretcher after arriving from Jiuzhaigou county by helicopter at an airpomore
Chinese paramilitary police use a drone to investigate the collapse situation after an earthquake in Jiuzhaigomore
Fallen trees are seen blocking a road after an earthquake in Jiuzhaigou county, Ngawa prefecture, Sichuan provmore
