Editor's Choice
Temple of Poseidon is seen as a full moon is partially covered by the Earth's shadow during a lunar eclipse inmore
Samburu tribesman wait to vote in front of a polling station during elections in a village near Baragoy, Kenyamore
Kimberly Williams of Jamaica competes in the women�s triple jump final. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Zarima (R) from Chechnya, wife of a former Islamic State fighter, is pictured as she holds her daughter at a cmore
Members of Iraqi federal police patrol in the destroyed Old City of Mosul, Iraq August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaibmore
A worker of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) climbs up a high-voltage pylon in Peshawar, Pakistan Augumore
A baby doll hangs from a scale used to track the weight of infants in a mock medical tent at the "Refugee Campmore
Faith Chepngetich Kipyegon of Kenya celebrates winning the women's 1500 metres final. REUTERS/John Sibley
Ivory Coast's special force soldiers participate in a military parade to commemorate the country's 57th Indepemore
The city shoreline is seen from a local ferry in Hong Kong, China August 5, 2017. REUTERS/Marius Zaharia
Street light posts are seen in Valparaiso, Chile August 6, 2017. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Rescue workers carry an injured villager at the site of a landslide that occurred in Gengdi village, Puge counmore
Taiwanese aerobatic fighter jet troupe "Thunder Tigers" perform at Gangshan air force base in Kaohsiung, Taiwamore
Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta is greeted by supporters after casting his vote in the Kenya election in his more
Anti-Zuma protesters march ahead of the vote of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma in Cape Town, Southmore
Minnesota Twins outfielder Eddie Rosario (20) and outfielder Byron Buxton (25) and outfielder Max Kepler (26) more
Miss BumBum Brazil 2017 pageant contestants pose at Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo's financial centre, Brazil, Amore
Jennifer Simpson of the U.S. celebrates after winning silver in the women's 1500 metres final. REUTERS/Lucy Nimore
Women walk past a portrait of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez in Caracas, Venezuela August 7, 2017. REUmore
The destroyed Grand al-Nuri Mosque is seen in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Lee Jae-yong, vice chairman of Samsung Electronics Co., arrives for his trial at the Seoul Central District Comore
Russian Kilo-class diesel-electric submarine Krasnodar sets sail in the Bosphorus, on its way to the Black Seamore
The rising moon is seen during a partial lunar eclipse between buildings in Malaga, southern Spain August 7, 2more
次のスライドショー
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
その他のスライドショー
24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia
A white nationalist rally that followed a torch-lit procession of neo-Nazis turned deadly when a car plowed into counter-protesters.
White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville
At least one person was killed and 30 others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia when white nationalists protesting plans to remove the statue of a Confederate general clashed with counter-demonstrators and a car plowed into a crowd.
Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya
Protests turn deadly in Kenya as anger at the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta erupts.
Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development
Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.
World Athletics Championships
The world's top athletes compete in London.
Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital
The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.
Balloons over Bristol
Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.
White House under renovation
While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.