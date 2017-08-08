Editor's Choice

エディション:
Temple of Poseidon is seen as a full moon is partially covered by the Earth's shadow during a lunar eclipse in Cape Sounion, east of Athens, Greece, August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / 2017年 8月 8日 Tuesday
Temple of Poseidon is seen as a full moon is partially covered by the Earth's shadow during a lunar eclipse in Cape Sounion, east of Athens, Greece, August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Samburu tribesman wait to vote in front of a polling station during elections in a village near Baragoy, Kenya August 8, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2017年 8月 8日 Tuesday
Samburu tribesman wait to vote in front of a polling station during elections in a village near Baragoy, Kenya August 8, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Kimberly Williams of Jamaica competes in the women�s triple jump final. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2017年 8月 8日 Tuesday
Kimberly Williams of Jamaica competes in the women�s triple jump final. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Zarima (R) from Chechnya, wife of a former Islamic State fighter, is pictured as she holds her daughter at a camp for displaced people in Ain Issa, north of Raqqa, Syria August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / 2017年 8月 8日 Tuesday
Zarima (R) from Chechnya, wife of a former Islamic State fighter, is pictured as she holds her daughter at a camp for displaced people in Ain Issa, north of Raqqa, Syria August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Members of Iraqi federal police patrol in the destroyed Old City of Mosul, Iraq August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / 2017年 8月 7日 Monday
Members of Iraqi federal police patrol in the destroyed Old City of Mosul, Iraq August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A worker of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) climbs up a high-voltage pylon in Peshawar, Pakistan August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Reuters / 2017年 8月 8日 Tuesday
A worker of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) climbs up a high-voltage pylon in Peshawar, Pakistan August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
A baby doll hangs from a scale used to track the weight of infants in a mock medical tent at the "Refugee Camp in my Neighbourhood" installation at a Sydney park in Australia, August 7, 2017. The temporary "refugee camp" project, established by a local Sydney council, has been set up to replicate the real life conditions of refugee camps around the world and employs former refugees as tour guides to educate Australians on the plight of millions displaced by humanitarian emergencies globally. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / 2017年 8月 7日 Monday
A baby doll hangs from a scale used to track the weight of infants in a mock medical tent at the "Refugee Camp in my Neighbourhood" installation at a Sydney park in Australia, August 7, 2017. The temporary "refugee camp" project, established by a local Sydney council, has been set up to replicate the real life conditions of refugee camps around the world and employs former refugees as tour guides to educate Australians on the plight of millions displaced by humanitarian emergencies globally. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Faith Chepngetich Kipyegon of Kenya celebrates winning the women's 1500 metres final. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / 2017年 8月 8日 Tuesday
Faith Chepngetich Kipyegon of Kenya celebrates winning the women's 1500 metres final. REUTERS/John Sibley
Ivory Coast's special force soldiers participate in a military parade to commemorate the country's 57th Independence Day at the presidential palace in Abidjan, Ivory Coast August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Reuters / 2017年 8月 7日 Monday
Ivory Coast's special force soldiers participate in a military parade to commemorate the country's 57th Independence Day at the presidential palace in Abidjan, Ivory Coast August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
The city shoreline is seen from a local ferry in Hong Kong, China August 5, 2017. REUTERS/Marius Zaharia

Reuters / 2017年 8月 7日 Monday
The city shoreline is seen from a local ferry in Hong Kong, China August 5, 2017. REUTERS/Marius Zaharia
Street light posts are seen in Valparaiso, Chile August 6, 2017. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / 2017年 8月 7日 Monday
Street light posts are seen in Valparaiso, Chile August 6, 2017. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Rescue workers carry an injured villager at the site of a landslide that occurred in Gengdi village, Puge county, Sichuan province, China August 8, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 8月 8日 Tuesday
Rescue workers carry an injured villager at the site of a landslide that occurred in Gengdi village, Puge county, Sichuan province, China August 8, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer
Taiwanese aerobatic fighter jet troupe "Thunder Tigers" perform at Gangshan air force base in Kaohsiung, Taiwan August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2017年 8月 7日 Monday
Taiwanese aerobatic fighter jet troupe "Thunder Tigers" perform at Gangshan air force base in Kaohsiung, Taiwan August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta is greeted by supporters after casting his vote in the Kenya election in his hometown of Gatundu in Kiambu county, Kenya August 8, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / 2017年 8月 8日 Tuesday
Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta is greeted by supporters after casting his vote in the Kenya election in his hometown of Gatundu in Kiambu county, Kenya August 8, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Anti-Zuma protesters march ahead of the vote of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma in Cape Town, South Africa, August 8, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / 2017年 8月 8日 Tuesday
Anti-Zuma protesters march ahead of the vote of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma in Cape Town, South Africa, August 8, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Minnesota Twins outfielder Eddie Rosario (20) and outfielder Byron Buxton (25) and outfielder Max Kepler (26) celebrate after defeating the Milwaukee Brewers at Target Field. Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 8月 8日 Tuesday
Minnesota Twins outfielder Eddie Rosario (20) and outfielder Byron Buxton (25) and outfielder Max Kepler (26) celebrate after defeating the Milwaukee Brewers at Target Field. Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
Miss BumBum Brazil 2017 pageant contestants pose at Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo's financial centre, Brazil, August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / 2017年 8月 8日 Tuesday
Miss BumBum Brazil 2017 pageant contestants pose at Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo's financial centre, Brazil, August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Jennifer Simpson of the U.S. celebrates after winning silver in the women's 1500 metres final. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 8月 8日 Tuesday
Jennifer Simpson of the U.S. celebrates after winning silver in the women's 1500 metres final. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Women walk past a portrait of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez in Caracas, Venezuela August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / 2017年 8月 8日 Tuesday
Women walk past a portrait of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez in Caracas, Venezuela August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
The destroyed Grand al-Nuri Mosque is seen in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / 2017年 8月 8日 Tuesday
The destroyed Grand al-Nuri Mosque is seen in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Lee Jae-yong, vice chairman of Samsung Electronics Co., arrives for his trial at the Seoul Central District Court in Seoul, South Korea August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Ahn Young-joon/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 8月 8日 Tuesday
Lee Jae-yong, vice chairman of Samsung Electronics Co., arrives for his trial at the Seoul Central District Court in Seoul, South Korea August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Ahn Young-joon/Pool
Russian Kilo-class diesel-electric submarine Krasnodar sets sail in the Bosphorus, on its way to the Black Sea during a hazy morning, in Istanbul, Turkey, August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / 2017年 8月 7日 Monday
Russian Kilo-class diesel-electric submarine Krasnodar sets sail in the Bosphorus, on its way to the Black Sea during a hazy morning, in Istanbul, Turkey, August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
The rising moon is seen during a partial lunar eclipse between buildings in Malaga, southern Spain August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / 2017年 8月 8日 Tuesday
The rising moon is seen during a partial lunar eclipse between buildings in Malaga, southern Spain August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
