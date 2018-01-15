Editor's Choice
A Pegasus Airlines aircraft is pictured after it skidded off the runway at Trabzon airport by the Black Sea inmore
Rescue workers scour through cars for missing persons after a mudslide in Montecito, California, U.S. January more
An electronic sign reads "There is no threat" in Oahu, Hawaii, U.S., after a false emergency alert that said amore
Palestinian demonstrators run as tear gas is fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest calling for tmore
German air force pilots stand next to a fighter jet during a visit of Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen atmore
Armed women attend a rally to show support to the Houthi movement in Sanaa, Yemen January 13, 2018. REUTERS/Khmore
An overcrowded train leaves Tongi rail station after the final prayer of "Bishwa Ijtema", the world congregatimore
A Rohingya refugee gets a hair cut at Kutupalong camp, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh January 13, 2018. REUTERS/more
A boy holds a book as he walks on books scattered on the ground after an air strike hit a school book storage more
A Rohingya refugee girl plays at a tube-well in Palong Khali camp, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh January 14, 20more
Men splash themselves with cold water during the annual cold water endurance ceremony, to purify their souls amore
Diego Martin Duplessis of Argentina drives his Honda during the 40th Dakar Edition stage seven, La Paz to Uyunmore
Former President Manuel Zelaya is helped by aides while being overcome by tear gas during a protest against thmore
Police investigate near the statue of 'Christ of the Pacific' that was partially burned after a fire at the bamore
People inspect a damaged car in Sidon, southern Lebanon, January 14, 2018. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
A girl hugs her teddy bear as her family takes shelter in a school after Mayon volcano erupted in Camalig , Almore
Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipient Gloria Mendoza participates in a demonstration in suppmore
Bournemouth's Simon Francis reacts after Arsenal's Hector Bellerin scores their first goal at Vitality Stadiummore
People celebrate the pagan rite called "Kolyadki" and mark the New Year, according to the Julian calendar on Jmore
Sofia Goggia of Italy celebrates her win during the Women's Downhill at Bad Kleinkirchheim, Austria, January 1more
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski makes a touchdown catch against Tennessee Titans free safety Kevmore
The Brooklyn Bridge is seen partially in fog from in front of the Manhattan skyline in Brooklyn, New York, U.Smore
A man and a child stand at debris of a building after a strong magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck the coast of somore
A boy stands with women loyal to the Houthi movement during a gathering held to show their support to the movemore
