Editor's Choice
Vice President Mike Pence touches the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City. REmore
Carnevalists pose before a reception of German carnival societies with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the more
Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters are seen near Mount Barsaya, northeast of Afrin, Syria. REUTERS/Khalimore
A young girl uses a piece of styrofoam as a paddle board next to a flooded home after heavy rains caused the rmore
Tiffany Moreland and her daughter Emily Moreland attend a prayer vigil for students killed and injured after amore
A pigeon flies out of a pedestrian subway at Charing Cross station after it was shut due to a gas leak, in Lonmore
Models present creations by Italian designer Giorgio Armani as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2018 famore
Central Palo Seco power station of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) is seen behind a cemetery,more
Eillen O'Riordan leaves her daughter Dolores O'Riordan's funeral with Dolores' ex-husband Don Burton and one omore
A flock of starlings fills the dusk sky over Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Fighters from the self-defence forces of the Kurdish-led north hold their weapons during a rally in Hasaka, nomore
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures at the Opening Plenary during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annmore
DACA recipients and supporters protest for a clean Dream Act outside Disneyland in Anaheim, California. REUTERmore
Cate Blanchett, Goodwill Ambassador, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) attends the World Emore
A Palestinian moves a burning tire during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest against the visit of Vice Pmore
Former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is greeted by former president Dilma Rousseff during a ramore
A general view shows a shoe of Maryam Monsef, Canada's Minister of Status of Women, as she attends the World Emore
IMF Director Christine Lagarde reacts after kicking a football with the UN sustainability goals given her by tmore
Marcel Hirscher of Austria celebrates at the end of the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup race in Schladming, Austrimore
U.S. national security adviser H.R. McMaster and White House chief economic adviser Gary Cohn during the dailymore
Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark hits a shot against Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain during the Australian Open. REmore
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro waves as he arrives for a rally to commemorate the 60th anniversary of thmore
The reconstructed face of 'Dawn', a young woman who lived around 7,000 BC in a cave in Greece, is displayed dumore
A Palestinian boy holds cooking pots during a protest against aid cuts, outside United Nations' offices in Gazmore
A fisherman and his wife catch fish in the waters of Vembanad Lake in Kochi, India. REUTERS/Sivaram V
次のスライドショー
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
その他のスライドショー
North Korean athletes arrive in South
North Korea's ice hockey team arrives in South Korea to form a unified women's team with their southern counterparts at next month's Winter Olympics.
Cloned creatures
A look at cloned animals through the years, from Dolly the sheep to Zhong Zhong and Hua Hua the long-tailed macaques.
Turin's Olympic village houses migrants
In the Italian city of Turin more than 1,000 impoverished African migrants huddle in rooms built to house 300 competitors at the 2006 Winter Olympics.
Inside Davos
Behind the scenes at the World Economic Forum.
Paris under water
Parts of Paris are submerged as relentless rains swell the river Seine's levels.
Thousands flee erupting volcano
The Philippines raises the alert level at its Mayon volcano, prompting authorities to close all schools and urge residents to stay indoors.
Larry Nassar's victims speak out
Disgraced long-time USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar was sentenced to up to 175 years in prison for molesting young female gymnasts, following days of wrenching testimony from about 160 of his victims, including Olympic medalists.
Haute Couture week in Paris
Collection highlights from Paris Haute Couture week.
Best of Australian Open
Highlights as the top seeds face off in Melbourne.