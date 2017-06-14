Editors Choice Pictures
Participants puff during the vape competition "Cloud chasing" on the distance of the vapor being exhaled usingmore
Anti-LGBT protesters burn an LGBT flag during the opening ceremony of Kiev Pride 2017 in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERmore
Attorney General Jeff Sessions reacts to questions from U.S. Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR) as he testifies before amore
An Iraqi soldier from 9th Armoured Division carries a boy away from the ongoing fighting between the Iraqi formore
President Donald Trump and Ivanka Trump walk toward Air Force One as they depart Joint Base Andrews in Marylanmore
A participant reacts after crossing the finishing line of the steeplechase event during the "Olympics for Senimore
French President Emmanuel Macron (L) greets Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May before a working dinner at thmore
Coal workers travel on the back of their lorry in Barsana, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A protester holds a national flag as a bank branch, housed in the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice, more
Riot police detain a man during an anti-corruption protest organised by opposition leader Alexei Navalny, on Tmore
Trump advisers Steve Bannon and Jared Kushner listen as President Trump meets with members of his Cabinet at tmore
Golden State Warriors players and coaches celebrate with the Larry O'Brien Trophy after defeating the Clevelanmore
Buildings crumble during a controlled demolition for the reconstruction of urban villages in Zhengzhou, Henan more
Chelsea Nylen reacts while visiting the memorial outside the Pulse Nightclub on the one-year anniversary of thmore
Demonstrators roll on skateboards on a list of the victims of the violence during protests against Venezuela'smore
Monkeys practice standing under an order from their trainer, during a training session at a monkey performancemore
Rescue team members search for victims at a collapsed building in the village of Vrissa on the Greek island ofmore
Bill Cosby returns to the courtroom after the lunch break during his trial for sexual assault at the Montgomermore
HK URBEX members, inspect the interior of an abandoned British army barracks in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A drug user walks in front of riot police during a police operation in a neighborhood known to locals as Cracomore
Khuong Lam, 35, poses for a portrait during the Resist March against President Donald Trump in West Hollywood,more
Veteran Andres Benitez, 104, lies in bed dressed in army fatigues during a ceremony in tribute to veterans of more
A couple sits in front of riot police standing guard during an anti-corruption protest organised by oppositionmore
A Babyclon Animatronic baby is displayed at the Bilbao Reborn Doll Show, a trade fair featuring hyperrealist smore
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny sits in a police car after being found guilty by a court of repeatedlmore
Rapper Ice Cube poses with music producer Dr. Dre after unveiling his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Lomore
Smoke rises after shelling at a rebel-held part of the southern city of Deraa, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant celebrates with the Larry O'Brien Trophy after beating the Clevelanmore
Designer Vivienne Westwood is carried after her catwalk show at London Fashion Week Men's Spring 2018 in Londomore
Former NBA basketball player Dennis Rodman speaks to the media as he leaves for North Korea's Pyongyang, at Bemore
A group of Kangaroos can be seen between rows of vines at the Charles Melton vineyard located in the Barossa Vmore
Saul Barrios (L) leaves his handprint on a mural that contains an image of his deceased son Alejandro Barrios more
