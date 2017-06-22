エディション:
2017年 06月 22日

Editors Choice Pictures

A man jumps from a bridge into the Limmat river during hot temperatures in Zurich, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

A man jumps from a bridge into the Limmat river during hot temperatures in Zurich, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

2017年 6月 22日
A man jumps from a bridge into the Limmat river during hot temperatures in Zurich, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Opposition supporters attend a candlelight rally to pay tribute to victims of violence during protests against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Opposition supporters attend a candlelight rally to pay tribute to victims of violence during protests againstmore

2017年 6月 22日
Opposition supporters attend a candlelight rally to pay tribute to victims of violence during protests against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A still image taken from video shows the destroyed Grand al-Nuri Mosque of Mosul in Iraq. Iraqi Military Handout/via Reuters TV

A still image taken from video shows the destroyed Grand al-Nuri Mosque of Mosul in Iraq. Iraqi Military Handout/via Reuters TV

2017年 6月 22日
A still image taken from video shows the destroyed Grand al-Nuri Mosque of Mosul in Iraq. Iraqi Military Handout/via Reuters TV
People participate in a yoga class during an annual Solstice event in the Times Square district of New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

People participate in a yoga class during an annual Solstice event in the Times Square district of New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2017年 6月 21日
People participate in a yoga class during an annual Solstice event in the Times Square district of New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A police officer squares off with a demonstrator during a protest in Parliament Square in central London, Britain. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A police officer squares off with a demonstrator during a protest in Parliament Square in central London, Britain. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

2017年 6月 22日
A police officer squares off with a demonstrator during a protest in Parliament Square in central London, Britain. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units (YPG) carries ammunition in Raqqa, Syria. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units (YPG) carries ammunition in Raqqa, Syria. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2017年 6月 22日
A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units (YPG) carries ammunition in Raqqa, Syria. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Britain's Queen Elizabeth sits next to Prince Charles during the State Opening of Parliament in central London, Britain. REUTERS/Stefan Rousseau/Pool

Britain's Queen Elizabeth sits next to Prince Charles during the State Opening of Parliament in central London, Britain. REUTERS/Stefan Rousseau/Pool

2017年 6月 21日
Britain's Queen Elizabeth sits next to Prince Charles during the State Opening of Parliament in central London, Britain. REUTERS/Stefan Rousseau/Pool
Special Counsel Robert Mueller departs after briefing the U.S. House Intelligence Committee on his investigation of potential collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Special Counsel Robert Mueller departs after briefing the U.S. House Intelligence Committee on his investigatimore

2017年 6月 21日
Special Counsel Robert Mueller departs after briefing the U.S. House Intelligence Committee on his investigation of potential collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Jon Ossoff addresses his supporters after his defeat in Georgia's 6th Congressional District special election in Atlanta. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Jon Ossoff addresses his supporters after his defeat in Georgia's 6th Congressional District special election in Atlanta. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

2017年 6月 21日
Jon Ossoff addresses his supporters after his defeat in Georgia's 6th Congressional District special election in Atlanta. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
A man wears a helmet as he uses a branch with leaves to try to put out flames from a forest fire in Castanheira de Pera, Portugal. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

A man wears a helmet as he uses a branch with leaves to try to put out flames from a forest fire in Castanheira de Pera, Portugal. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

2017年 6月 20日
A man wears a helmet as he uses a branch with leaves to try to put out flames from a forest fire in Castanheira de Pera, Portugal. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
Residents react as a policemen take up positions during an operation against drug dealers in Penha slums complex in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Residents react as a policemen take up positions during an operation against drug dealers in Penha slums complex in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

2017年 6月 21日
Residents react as a policemen take up positions during an operation against drug dealers in Penha slums complex in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Children in gowns and mortarboards run with smiles during their kindergarten graduation ceremony in a kindergarten in Handan, Hebei province, China. China Daily via REUTERS

Children in gowns and mortarboards run with smiles during their kindergarten graduation ceremony in a kindergamore

2017年 6月 21日
Children in gowns and mortarboards run with smiles during their kindergarten graduation ceremony in a kindergarten in Handan, Hebei province, China. China Daily via REUTERS
An excavator wrecks a wall with an image depicting the World Trade Centre Towers in New York, of an old five-storey apartment building that is demolished as part of the city authorities' project in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

An excavator wrecks a wall with an image depicting the World Trade Centre Towers in New York, of an old five-smore

2017年 6月 21日
An excavator wrecks a wall with an image depicting the World Trade Centre Towers in New York, of an old five-storey apartment building that is demolished as part of the city authorities' project in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Helen Mirren poses with actor and singer Curtis Jackson "50 Cent" before the closing ceremony of the 57th Monte-Carlo Television Festival in Monaco. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Helen Mirren poses with actor and singer Curtis Jackson "50 Cent" before the closing ceremony of the 57th Monte-Carlo Television Festival in Monaco. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

2017年 6月 21日
Helen Mirren poses with actor and singer Curtis Jackson "50 Cent" before the closing ceremony of the 57th Monte-Carlo Television Festival in Monaco. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Teams compete during day one of finals of the Youth America's Cup finals in Hamilton, Bermuda. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Teams compete during day one of finals of the Youth America's Cup finals in Hamilton, Bermuda. REUTERS/Mike Segar

2017年 6月 21日
Teams compete during day one of finals of the Youth America's Cup finals in Hamilton, Bermuda. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Lieutenant Colonel Andrew Ford carries the Imperial State Crown as it arrives at the Palace of Westminster ahead of the State Opening of Parliament in central London. REUTERS/Adrain Dennis/Pool

Lieutenant Colonel Andrew Ford carries the Imperial State Crown as it arrives at the Palace of Westminster ahemore

2017年 6月 21日
Lieutenant Colonel Andrew Ford carries the Imperial State Crown as it arrives at the Palace of Westminster ahead of the State Opening of Parliament in central London. REUTERS/Adrain Dennis/Pool
Fire is seen at Brussels central station in Brussels, Belgium. Twitter/@remybonnaffe/via REUTERS

Fire is seen at Brussels central station in Brussels, Belgium. Twitter/@remybonnaffe/via REUTERS

2017年 6月 21日
Fire is seen at Brussels central station in Brussels, Belgium. Twitter/@remybonnaffe/via REUTERS
People watch the sun rise on the Stonehenge monument on the summer solstice near Amesbury, Britain. REUTERS/Neil Hall

People watch the sun rise on the Stonehenge monument on the summer solstice near Amesbury, Britain. REUTERS/Neil Hall

2017年 6月 21日
People watch the sun rise on the Stonehenge monument on the summer solstice near Amesbury, Britain. REUTERS/Neil Hall
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein take their seats at a summit on crime reduction and public safety in Bethesda, Maryland. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein take their seats at a summit onmore

2017年 6月 20日
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein take their seats at a summit on crime reduction and public safety in Bethesda, Maryland. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
A child plays in a fountain of water to cool off from the heat at the Miroir d'Eau (Mirror of Water), in Nantes as unusually high temperatures hit France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

A child plays in a fountain of water to cool off from the heat at the Miroir d'Eau (Mirror of Water), in Nantemore

2017年 6月 21日
A child plays in a fountain of water to cool off from the heat at the Miroir d'Eau (Mirror of Water), in Nantes as unusually high temperatures hit France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Karen Handel, Republican candidate for Georgia's 6th Congressional District, makes a heart with her fingers as she speaks to supporters during a brief appearance at her election night party at the Hyatt Regency at Villa Christina in Atlanta. REUTERS/Bita Honarvar

Karen Handel, Republican candidate for Georgia's 6th Congressional District, makes a heart with her fingers asmore

2017年 6月 21日
Karen Handel, Republican candidate for Georgia's 6th Congressional District, makes a heart with her fingers as she speaks to supporters during a brief appearance at her election night party at the Hyatt Regency at Villa Christina in Atlanta. REUTERS/Bita Honarvar
Firefighters work to save a house from a forest fire in Carvalho, near Gois, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Firefighters work to save a house from a forest fire in Carvalho, near Gois, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

2017年 6月 20日
Firefighters work to save a house from a forest fire in Carvalho, near Gois, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Girls stand in monsoon rains beside an open laundry in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Girls stand in monsoon rains beside an open laundry in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

2017年 6月 21日
Girls stand in monsoon rains beside an open laundry in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
An activist of global anti-poverty charity Oxfam takes off a mask depicting Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy as she takes part in a protest as part of a campaign to denounce the non-fulfillment of the Spanish government's commitments to welcome refugees, in downtown Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

An activist of global anti-poverty charity Oxfam takes off a mask depicting Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajmore

2017年 6月 21日
An activist of global anti-poverty charity Oxfam takes off a mask depicting Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy as she takes part in a protest as part of a campaign to denounce the non-fulfillment of the Spanish government's commitments to welcome refugees, in downtown Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A man falls off his surf board in the Mediterranean Sea as seen from a beach in Ashkelon, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A man falls off his surf board in the Mediterranean Sea as seen from a beach in Ashkelon, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

2017年 6月 21日
A man falls off his surf board in the Mediterranean Sea as seen from a beach in Ashkelon, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A firefighting plane dumps water on a forest fire in Louriceira, Portugal. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

A firefighting plane dumps water on a forest fire in Louriceira, Portugal. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

2017年 6月 21日
A firefighting plane dumps water on a forest fire in Louriceira, Portugal. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
Members of Indian Navy perform yoga on the flight deck of INS Viraat, an Indian Navy's decommissioned aircraft carrier during International Yoga Day in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Members of Indian Navy perform yoga on the flight deck of INS Viraat, an Indian Navy's decommissioned aircraftmore

2017年 6月 21日
Members of Indian Navy perform yoga on the flight deck of INS Viraat, an Indian Navy's decommissioned aircraft carrier during International Yoga Day in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Residents stand at a house damaged by a mudslide in San Pedro Soloma, Guatemala. REUTERS/Stringer

Residents stand at a house damaged by a mudslide in San Pedro Soloma, Guatemala. REUTERS/Stringer

2017年 6月 21日
Residents stand at a house damaged by a mudslide in San Pedro Soloma, Guatemala. REUTERS/Stringer
Members of Roj Mine Control Organization destroy explosive devices planted by Islamic State militants near Ain Issa village north of Raqqa, Syria. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Members of Roj Mine Control Organization destroy explosive devices planted by Islamic State militants near Ain Issa village north of Raqqa, Syria. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2017年 6月 20日
Members of Roj Mine Control Organization destroy explosive devices planted by Islamic State militants near Ain Issa village north of Raqqa, Syria. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Holidaymakers relax on a sunny day in Langland Bay, Wales. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Holidaymakers relax on a sunny day in Langland Bay, Wales. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

2017年 6月 20日
Holidaymakers relax on a sunny day in Langland Bay, Wales. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
