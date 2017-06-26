エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 06月 27日 07:05 JST

Editors Choice Pictures

Children play inside an inflatable castle during Eid al-Fitr celebration in the rebel-held besieged Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Children play inside an inflatable castle during Eid al-Fitr celebration in the rebel-held besieged Douma neigmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 27日 Tuesday
Children play inside an inflatable castle during Eid al-Fitr celebration in the rebel-held besieged Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
1 / 32
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugs President Donald Trump as they give joint statements in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugs President Donald Trump as they give joint statements in the Rose Garmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 27日 Tuesday
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugs President Donald Trump as they give joint statements in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
2 / 32
People enjoy a sunny day at the sea front of Adler in Sochi, Russia. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

People enjoy a sunny day at the sea front of Adler in Sochi, Russia. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / 2017年 6月 27日 Tuesday
People enjoy a sunny day at the sea front of Adler in Sochi, Russia. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
3 / 32
An evacuated newborn sleeps inside a mosquito net at an evacuation center outside Marawi, as government forces continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group in Marawi, Philippines. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

An evacuated newborn sleeps inside a mosquito net at an evacuation center outside Marawi, as government forcesmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 26日 Monday
An evacuated newborn sleeps inside a mosquito net at an evacuation center outside Marawi, as government forces continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group in Marawi, Philippines. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
4 / 32
A man fills out his ballot paper to vote in the presidential election at a polling station in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. REUTERS/B. Rentsendorj

A man fills out his ballot paper to vote in the presidential election at a polling station in Ulaanbaatar, Monmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 27日 Tuesday
A man fills out his ballot paper to vote in the presidential election at a polling station in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. REUTERS/B. Rentsendorj
Close
5 / 32
Peter Burling, Emirates Team New Zealand Helmsman celebrates as he sprays teammates after defeating Oracle Team USA in race nine to win the America's Cup. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Peter Burling, Emirates Team New Zealand Helmsman celebrates as he sprays teammates after defeating Oracle Teamore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 27日 Tuesday
Peter Burling, Emirates Team New Zealand Helmsman celebrates as he sprays teammates after defeating Oracle Team USA in race nine to win the America's Cup. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
6 / 32
Rescue workers pull a rescue dog across a river at the site of a landslide in the village of Xinmo, Mao County, Sichuan Province, China. CNS/An Yuan via REUTERS

Rescue workers pull a rescue dog across a river at the site of a landslide in the village of Xinmo, Mao Countymore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 25日 Sunday
Rescue workers pull a rescue dog across a river at the site of a landslide in the village of Xinmo, Mao County, Sichuan Province, China. CNS/An Yuan via REUTERS
Close
7 / 32
A couple kiss next to of the bonfire on the Poniente beach celebrating the summer solstice in Gijon, Spain. REUTERS / Eloy Alonso

A couple kiss next to of the bonfire on the Poniente beach celebrating the summer solstice in Gijon, Spain. more

Reuters / 2017年 6月 24日 Saturday
A couple kiss next to of the bonfire on the Poniente beach celebrating the summer solstice in Gijon, Spain. REUTERS / Eloy Alonso
Close
8 / 32
White Nationalist leader Richard Spencer (C) chants back at counter-protestors as self-proclaimed "White Nationalists" and "Alt-Right" supporters gather for what they called a "Freedom of Speech" rally at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

White Nationalist leader Richard Spencer (C) chants back at counter-protestors as self-proclaimed "White Natiomore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 26日 Monday
White Nationalist leader Richard Spencer (C) chants back at counter-protestors as self-proclaimed "White Nationalists" and "Alt-Right" supporters gather for what they called a "Freedom of Speech" rally at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
9 / 32
People attend Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at a play ground in the suburb of Sale, Morocco. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

People attend Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at a play ground in themore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 26日 Monday
People attend Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at a play ground in the suburb of Sale, Morocco. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
10 / 32
French President Emmanuel Macron returns the ball while sitting in a wheelchair as he plays tennis on the Pont Alexandre III in Paris. The French capital is transformed into a giant Olympic park to celebrate International Olympic Days with a variety of sporting events for the public across the city during two days as the city bids to host the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

French President Emmanuel Macron returns the ball while sitting in a wheelchair as he plays tennis on the Pontmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 25日 Sunday
French President Emmanuel Macron returns the ball while sitting in a wheelchair as he plays tennis on the Pont Alexandre III in Paris. The French capital is transformed into a giant Olympic park to celebrate International Olympic Days with a variety of sporting events for the public across the city during two days as the city bids to host the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
11 / 32
Yemeni-American Muslim Hajar Udayni adjusts her hijab on the Eid al-Fitr Islamic holiday at her sister's home in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Kholood Eid

Yemeni-American Muslim Hajar Udayni adjusts her hijab on the Eid al-Fitr Islamic holiday at her sister's home more

Reuters / 2017年 6月 26日 Monday
Yemeni-American Muslim Hajar Udayni adjusts her hijab on the Eid al-Fitr Islamic holiday at her sister's home in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Kholood Eid
Close
12 / 32
An Islamic State prisoner, who was pardoned by a council that is expected to govern Raqqa once the group is dislodged from the Syrian city, gestures in Ain Issa village, north of Raqqa, Syria. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

An Islamic State prisoner, who was pardoned by a council that is expected to govern Raqqa once the group is dimore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 24日 Saturday
An Islamic State prisoner, who was pardoned by a council that is expected to govern Raqqa once the group is dislodged from the Syrian city, gestures in Ain Issa village, north of Raqqa, Syria. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
13 / 32
Honduran migrants Raul Contreras, his mother Daysi Alas (C) and step-father Ananin Cruz, who are seeking refugee status in Canada, attend a church service held in Spanish in Toronto. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Honduran migrants Raul Contreras, his mother Daysi Alas (C) and step-father Ananin Cruz, who are seeking refugmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 26日 Monday
Honduran migrants Raul Contreras, his mother Daysi Alas (C) and step-father Ananin Cruz, who are seeking refugee status in Canada, attend a church service held in Spanish in Toronto. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Close
14 / 32
Six month old Palestinian American Waleed Shehadeh rests on a blanket as he is photographed by family members in celebration of the Muslim holiday Eid al-Fitr in Staten Island, New York. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar

Six month old Palestinian American Waleed Shehadeh rests on a blanket as he is photographed by family members more

Reuters / 2017年 6月 26日 Monday
Six month old Palestinian American Waleed Shehadeh rests on a blanket as he is photographed by family members in celebration of the Muslim holiday Eid al-Fitr in Staten Island, New York. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar
Close
15 / 32
Members of the Philippine National Police Special Action Force ride on a truck in Iligan, as government forces continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group, who have taken over large parts of Marawi City, Philippines. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Members of the Philippine National Police Special Action Force ride on a truck in Iligan, as government forcesmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 24日 Saturday
Members of the Philippine National Police Special Action Force ride on a truck in Iligan, as government forces continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group, who have taken over large parts of Marawi City, Philippines. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
16 / 32
Elvis double Grahame Patrick drinks a beer after the Stars in Concert show, at the Estrel Hotel in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Elvis double Grahame Patrick drinks a beer after the Stars in Concert show, at the Estrel Hotel in Berlin, Germore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 25日 Sunday
Elvis double Grahame Patrick drinks a beer after the Stars in Concert show, at the Estrel Hotel in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
17 / 32
A man rides on a tractor while helping to put out a forest fire near Donana National Park in Mazagon, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

A man rides on a tractor while helping to put out a forest fire near Donana National Park in Mazagon, southernmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 26日 Monday
A man rides on a tractor while helping to put out a forest fire near Donana National Park in Mazagon, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
18 / 32
Spanish assistant bullfighter gives the "coup de grace" with a dagger to a bull during San Isidro's bullfighting fair at Madrid's Las Ventas bullring, Spain. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho

Spanish assistant bullfighter gives the "coup de grace" with a dagger to a bull during San Isidro's bullfightimore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 26日 Monday
Spanish assistant bullfighter gives the "coup de grace" with a dagger to a bull during San Isidro's bullfighting fair at Madrid's Las Ventas bullring, Spain. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho
Close
19 / 32
A body of a victim of drug-related shooting by unidentified men riding on motorcycles lies inside a vehicle at Navotas city in metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Dondi Tawatao

A body of a victim of drug-related shooting by unidentified men riding on motorcycles lies inside a vehicle atmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 25日 Sunday
A body of a victim of drug-related shooting by unidentified men riding on motorcycles lies inside a vehicle at Navotas city in metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Dondi Tawatao
Close
20 / 32
Women react at the site of a landslide, in the village of Xinmo, Sichuan Province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Women react at the site of a landslide, in the village of Xinmo, Sichuan Province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 6月 25日 Sunday
Women react at the site of a landslide, in the village of Xinmo, Sichuan Province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
21 / 32
Muslims attend an Eid al-Fitr mass prayer to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at a mosque in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Muslims attend an Eid al-Fitr mass prayer to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at a mosque in more

Reuters / 2017年 6月 25日 Sunday
Muslims attend an Eid al-Fitr mass prayer to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at a mosque in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
22 / 32
An Airbus A380, the world's largest jetliner, flies over fireworks during the start of The Bridge 2017, a transatlantic race from Saint-Nazaire to New-York, in Saint-Nazaire, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

An Airbus A380, the world's largest jetliner, flies over fireworks during the start of The Bridge 2017, a tranmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 26日 Monday
An Airbus A380, the world's largest jetliner, flies over fireworks during the start of The Bridge 2017, a transatlantic race from Saint-Nazaire to New-York, in Saint-Nazaire, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
23 / 32
Muslim women prepare to take part in Eid al-Fitr prayers in Staten Island, New York. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar

Muslim women prepare to take part in Eid al-Fitr prayers in Staten Island, New York. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar

Reuters / 2017年 6月 26日 Monday
Muslim women prepare to take part in Eid al-Fitr prayers in Staten Island, New York. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar
Close
24 / 32
Demonstrators clash with riot security forces while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in front of an Air Force base in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Demonstrators clash with riot security forces while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's gomore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 25日 Sunday
Demonstrators clash with riot security forces while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in front of an Air Force base in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
25 / 32
Italy's former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi plays with a dog during the television talk show "Porta a Porta" (Door to Door) in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Italy's former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi plays with a dog during the television talk show "Porta a Portmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 25日 Sunday
Italy's former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi plays with a dog during the television talk show "Porta a Porta" (Door to Door) in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Close
26 / 32
Katy Perry performs on the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival in Britain. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Katy Perry performs on the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival in Britainmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 25日 Sunday
Katy Perry performs on the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival in Britain. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
27 / 32
An Afghan boy looks through the scope of a toy gun, as other children ride on swings during the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

An Afghan boy looks through the scope of a toy gun, as other children ride on swings during the first day of tmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 25日 Sunday
An Afghan boy looks through the scope of a toy gun, as other children ride on swings during the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
28 / 32
Demonstrators destroy concrete to throw its pieces against riot security forces as they gather in front of an Air Force base during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Demonstrators destroy concrete to throw its pieces against riot security forces as they gather in front of an more

Reuters / 2017年 6月 25日 Sunday
Demonstrators destroy concrete to throw its pieces against riot security forces as they gather in front of an Air Force base during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
29 / 32
A wounded displaced Iraqi girl who fled from clashes is seen in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

A wounded displaced Iraqi girl who fled from clashes is seen in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lamore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 24日 Saturday
A wounded displaced Iraqi girl who fled from clashes is seen in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Close
30 / 32
A resident and a cat are evacuated from the Taplow Tower residential block as a precautionary measure following concerns over the type of cladding used on the outside of the building on the Chalcots Estate in north London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A resident and a cat are evacuated from the Taplow Tower residential block as a precautionary measure followinmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 24日 Saturday
A resident and a cat are evacuated from the Taplow Tower residential block as a precautionary measure following concerns over the type of cladding used on the outside of the building on the Chalcots Estate in north London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
31 / 32
A demonstrator stands on top of a truck set on fire to build a barricade while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's Government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A demonstrator stands on top of a truck set on fire to build a barricade while rallying against Venezuela's Prmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 24日 Saturday
A demonstrator stands on top of a truck set on fire to build a barricade while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's Government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
32 / 32
もう一度見る
次を見る
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

次のスライドショー

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

2017年 06月 24日
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 06月 23日
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 06月 22日
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 06月 21日

その他のスライドショー

24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia

24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia

A white nationalist rally that followed a torch-lit procession of neo-Nazis turned deadly when a car plowed into counter-protesters.

White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville

White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville

At least one person was killed and 30 others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia when white nationalists protesting plans to remove the statue of a Confederate general clashed with counter-demonstrators and a car plowed into a crowd.

Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya

Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya

Protests turn deadly in Kenya as anger at the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta erupts.

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.

World Athletics Championships

World Athletics Championships

The world's top athletes compete in London.

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.

Balloons over Bristol

Balloons over Bristol

Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.

White House under renovation

White House under renovation

While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング