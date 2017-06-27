エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 06月 27日 21:26 JST

Editors Choice Pictures

A destroyed al-Hadba minaret at Grand al-Nuri Mosque (L) is seen in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A destroyed al-Hadba minaret at Grand al-Nuri Mosque (L) is seen in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2017年 6月 27日 Tuesday
A destroyed al-Hadba minaret at Grand al-Nuri Mosque (L) is seen in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
1 / 24
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugs President Trump as they give joint statements in the Rose Garden of the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugs President Trump as they give joint statements in the Rose Garden ofmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 27日 Tuesday
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugs President Trump as they give joint statements in the Rose Garden of the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
2 / 24
A news assistant runs out after the U.S. Supreme Court granted parts of the Trump administration's emergency request to put his travel ban into effect immediately while the legal battle continues, in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

A news assistant runs out after the U.S. Supreme Court granted parts of the Trump administration's emergency rmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 27日 Tuesday
A news assistant runs out after the U.S. Supreme Court granted parts of the Trump administration's emergency request to put his travel ban into effect immediately while the legal battle continues, in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Close
3 / 24
Investigators work at the scene of a car bomb explosion which killed Maxim Shapoval, a high-ranking official involved in military intelligence, in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Investigators work at the scene of a car bomb explosion which killed Maxim Shapoval, a high-ranking official imore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 27日 Tuesday
Investigators work at the scene of a car bomb explosion which killed Maxim Shapoval, a high-ranking official involved in military intelligence, in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
4 / 24
Peter Burling, Emirates Team New Zealand Helmsman celebrates with Skipper Glenn Ashby as they hold the America's Cup trophy after defeating Oracle Team USA. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Peter Burling, Emirates Team New Zealand Helmsman celebrates with Skipper Glenn Ashby as they hold the Americamore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 27日 Tuesday
Peter Burling, Emirates Team New Zealand Helmsman celebrates with Skipper Glenn Ashby as they hold the America's Cup trophy after defeating Oracle Team USA. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
5 / 24
Protesters sit underneath a graffiti with the writing "Last lies" during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Protesters sit underneath a graffiti with the writing "Last lies" during a rally against Venezuela's Presidentmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 27日 Tuesday
Protesters sit underneath a graffiti with the writing "Last lies" during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
6 / 24
International passengers arrive at Washington Dulles International Airport after the U.S. Supreme Court granted parts of the Trump administration's emergency request to put its travel ban into effect later in the week pending further judicial review, in Dulles, Virginia. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

International passengers arrive at Washington Dulles International Airport after the U.S. Supreme Court grantemore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 27日 Tuesday
International passengers arrive at Washington Dulles International Airport after the U.S. Supreme Court granted parts of the Trump administration's emergency request to put its travel ban into effect later in the week pending further judicial review, in Dulles, Virginia. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Close
7 / 24
Relatives of victims react at the site of a landslide in the village of Xinmo, Mao County, Sichuan Province, China. REUTERS/Aly Song

Relatives of victims react at the site of a landslide in the village of Xinmo, Mao County, Sichuan Province, Cmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 26日 Monday
Relatives of victims react at the site of a landslide in the village of Xinmo, Mao County, Sichuan Province, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
8 / 24
People wait for their train at New Delhi Railway Station, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

People wait for their train at New Delhi Railway Station, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / 2017年 6月 27日 Tuesday
People wait for their train at New Delhi Railway Station, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
9 / 24
A man fills out his ballot paper to vote in the presidential election at a polling station in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. REUTERS/B. Rentsendorj

A man fills out his ballot paper to vote in the presidential election at a polling station in Ulaanbaatar, Monmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 27日 Tuesday
A man fills out his ballot paper to vote in the presidential election at a polling station in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. REUTERS/B. Rentsendorj
Close
10 / 24
Children play inside an inflatable castle during Eid al-Fitr celebration in the rebel-held besieged Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Children play inside an inflatable castle during Eid al-Fitr celebration in the rebel-held besieged Douma neigmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 27日 Tuesday
Children play inside an inflatable castle during Eid al-Fitr celebration in the rebel-held besieged Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
11 / 24
A Philippines army aircraft releases a bomb during an airstrike as government troops continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group in Marawi city. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A Philippines army aircraft releases a bomb during an airstrike as government troops continue their assault agmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 27日 Tuesday
A Philippines army aircraft releases a bomb during an airstrike as government troops continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group in Marawi city. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
12 / 24
An evacuated newborn sleeps inside a mosquito net at an evacuation center outside Marawi, as government forces continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group in Marawi, Philippines. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

An evacuated newborn sleeps inside a mosquito net at an evacuation center outside Marawi, as government forcesmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 26日 Monday
An evacuated newborn sleeps inside a mosquito net at an evacuation center outside Marawi, as government forces continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group in Marawi, Philippines. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
13 / 24
Men attend Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at a play ground in the suburb of Sale, Morocco. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Men attend Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at a play ground in the sumore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 27日 Tuesday
Men attend Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at a play ground in the suburb of Sale, Morocco. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
14 / 24
Revellers and detritus are seen near the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival in Britain. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Revellers and detritus are seen near the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festimore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 26日 Monday
Revellers and detritus are seen near the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival in Britain. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
15 / 24
A Muslim man plays with his daughter along the shore of the Mediterranean Sea during the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, in Ashkelon, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A Muslim man plays with his daughter along the shore of the Mediterranean Sea during the Muslim holiday of Eidmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 27日 Tuesday
A Muslim man plays with his daughter along the shore of the Mediterranean Sea during the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, in Ashkelon, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
16 / 24
An explosion is seen after a Philippines army aircraft released a bomb during an airstrike as government troops continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group in Marawi city. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

An explosion is seen after a Philippines army aircraft released a bomb during an airstrike as government troopmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 27日 Tuesday
An explosion is seen after a Philippines army aircraft released a bomb during an airstrike as government troops continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group in Marawi city. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
17 / 24
Martin Shkreli, former chief executive officer of Turing Pharmaceuticals and KaloBios Pharmaceuticals Inc, departs with his attorney Benjamin Brafman after a hearing at U.S. Federal Court in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Martin Shkreli, former chief executive officer of Turing Pharmaceuticals and KaloBios Pharmaceuticals Inc, depmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 27日 Tuesday
Martin Shkreli, former chief executive officer of Turing Pharmaceuticals and KaloBios Pharmaceuticals Inc, departs with his attorney Benjamin Brafman after a hearing at U.S. Federal Court in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
18 / 24
A woman cries while she is embraced by her husband after their caravan and belongings were burnt at the entrance to a burnt camping area following a forest fire near Donana National Park, in Matalascanas, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

A woman cries while she is embraced by her husband after their caravan and belongings were burnt at the entranmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 27日 Tuesday
A woman cries while she is embraced by her husband after their caravan and belongings were burnt at the entrance to a burnt camping area following a forest fire near Donana National Park, in Matalascanas, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
19 / 24
Runners and riders compete during a race meet on the beach in Carrowniskey, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Runners and riders compete during a race meet on the beach in Carrowniskey, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / 2017年 6月 26日 Monday
Runners and riders compete during a race meet on the beach in Carrowniskey, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
20 / 24
Protesters stand at a roadblock during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Protesters stand at a roadblock during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Camore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 27日 Tuesday
Protesters stand at a roadblock during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
21 / 24
A dancer of the Kremlin Ballet theatre warms up before an overnight performance, staged to coincide with the ongoing FIFA Confederations Cup Russia 2017, at Novoslobodskaya metro station in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

A dancer of the Kremlin Ballet theatre warms up before an overnight performance, staged to coincide with the omore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 26日 Monday
A dancer of the Kremlin Ballet theatre warms up before an overnight performance, staged to coincide with the ongoing FIFA Confederations Cup Russia 2017, at Novoslobodskaya metro station in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
22 / 24
A evacuated mother Rohanifa carries her 2-weeks-old baby Raifah who was born at the evacuation center outside Marawi, while government forces still fighting insurgents from the Maute group in Marawi, Philippines. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A evacuated mother Rohanifa carries her 2-weeks-old baby Raifah who was born at the evacuation center outside more

Reuters / 2017年 6月 26日 Monday
A evacuated mother Rohanifa carries her 2-weeks-old baby Raifah who was born at the evacuation center outside Marawi, while government forces still fighting insurgents from the Maute group in Marawi, Philippines. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
23 / 24
A man tries to extinguish with sand the flames on a wooden fence at a burnt area following a forest fire near Donana National Park, in Matalascanas, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

A man tries to extinguish with sand the flames on a wooden fence at a burnt area following a forest fire near more

Reuters / 2017年 6月 27日 Tuesday
A man tries to extinguish with sand the flames on a wooden fence at a burnt area following a forest fire near Donana National Park, in Matalascanas, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
24 / 24
もう一度見る
次を見る
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

次のスライドショー

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 06月 27日
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

2017年 06月 24日
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 06月 23日
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 06月 22日

その他のスライドショー

24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia

24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia

A white nationalist rally that followed a torch-lit procession of neo-Nazis turned deadly when a car plowed into counter-protesters.

White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville

White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville

At least one person was killed and 30 others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia when white nationalists protesting plans to remove the statue of a Confederate general clashed with counter-demonstrators and a car plowed into a crowd.

Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya

Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya

Protests turn deadly in Kenya as anger at the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta erupts.

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.

World Athletics Championships

World Athletics Championships

The world's top athletes compete in London.

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.

Balloons over Bristol

Balloons over Bristol

Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.

White House under renovation

White House under renovation

While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング