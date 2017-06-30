エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 06月 30日 22:35 JST

Editor's Choice Pictures

A displaced Iraqi man who was among the rescued at the site of battle eats bread at the positions of Iraqi forces at the Old City in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A displaced Iraqi man who was among the rescued at the site of battle eats bread at the positions of Iraqi formore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 30日 Friday
A displaced Iraqi man who was among the rescued at the site of battle eats bread at the positions of Iraqi forces at the Old City in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
1 / 24
Volker Beck of Germany's environmental party Die Gruenen (The Greens) celebrates after a session of the lower house of parliament Bundestag voted on legalising same-sex marriage, in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Volker Beck of Germany's environmental party Die Gruenen (The Greens) celebrates after a session of the lower more

Reuters / 2017年 6月 30日 Friday
Volker Beck of Germany's environmental party Die Gruenen (The Greens) celebrates after a session of the lower house of parliament Bundestag voted on legalising same-sex marriage, in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
2 / 24
Crocodiles eat chicken heads at Sriracha Tiger Zoo in Chonburi province, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Crocodiles eat chicken heads at Sriracha Tiger Zoo in Chonburi province, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / 2017年 6月 30日 Friday
Crocodiles eat chicken heads at Sriracha Tiger Zoo in Chonburi province, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
3 / 24
A demonstrator holding a rudimentary shield and a knife poses for a picture before a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. He said: "I protest because the situation is very tough and we are going hungry. We really need a change." REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A demonstrator holding a rudimentary shield and a knife poses for a picture before a rally against Venezuelan more

Reuters / 2017年 6月 30日 Friday
A demonstrator holding a rudimentary shield and a knife poses for a picture before a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. He said: "I protest because the situation is very tough and we are going hungry. We really need a change." REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
4 / 24
Chinese President Xi Jinping inspects troops at the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Hong Kong Garrison as part of events marking the 20th anniversary of the city's handover from British to Chinese rule, in Hong Kong, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Chinese President Xi Jinping inspects troops at the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Hong Kong Garrison as part more

Reuters / 2017年 6月 30日 Friday
Chinese President Xi Jinping inspects troops at the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Hong Kong Garrison as part of events marking the 20th anniversary of the city's handover from British to Chinese rule, in Hong Kong, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
5 / 24
Festival-goers dance at the silent disco stage during Open'er music Festival in Gdynia, Poland. REUTERS/Matej Leskovsek

Festival-goers dance at the silent disco stage during Open'er music Festival in Gdynia, Poland. REUTERS/Matej more

Reuters / 2017年 6月 30日 Friday
Festival-goers dance at the silent disco stage during Open'er music Festival in Gdynia, Poland. REUTERS/Matej Leskovsek
Close
6 / 24
People hug after arriving in advance of the incoming travel ban to the U.S. at John F. Kennedy airport in the Queens borough of New York City, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

People hug after arriving in advance of the incoming travel ban to the U.S. at John F. Kennedy airport in the more

Reuters / 2017年 6月 30日 Friday
People hug after arriving in advance of the incoming travel ban to the U.S. at John F. Kennedy airport in the Queens borough of New York City, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
7 / 24
Little Joe, a western lowland gorilla, is put under anesthesia at Franklin Park Zoo for a routine general physical examination, blood work and a cardiac exam by the zoo's veterinary staff in Boston, Massachusetts. Zoo New England/via REUTERS

Little Joe, a western lowland gorilla, is put under anesthesia at Franklin Park Zoo for a routine general physmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 30日 Friday
Little Joe, a western lowland gorilla, is put under anesthesia at Franklin Park Zoo for a routine general physical examination, blood work and a cardiac exam by the zoo's veterinary staff in Boston, Massachusetts. Zoo New England/via REUTERS
Close
8 / 24
Smoke billows from the ruined Grand al-Nuri Mosque after it was retaken by the Iraqi forces at the Old City in Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Smoke billows from the ruined Grand al-Nuri Mosque after it was retaken by the Iraqi forces at the Old City inmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 30日 Friday
Smoke billows from the ruined Grand al-Nuri Mosque after it was retaken by the Iraqi forces at the Old City in Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
9 / 24
Wind blows the scarf of Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, in front of her face during an official welcome ceremony at the Nunavut Legislative Assembly in Iqaluit, Nunavut, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Wind blows the scarf of Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, in front of her face during an official welcommore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 30日 Friday
Wind blows the scarf of Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, in front of her face during an official welcome ceremony at the Nunavut Legislative Assembly in Iqaluit, Nunavut, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
10 / 24
Sweat is wiped off the face of one of soldiers as troops prepare for the arrival of Chinese President Xi Jinping (unseen) at the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Hong Kong Garrison in one of events marking the 20th anniversary of the city's handover from British to Chinese rule, in Hong Kong, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Sweat is wiped off the face of one of soldiers as troops prepare for the arrival of Chinese President Xi Jinpimore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 30日 Friday
Sweat is wiped off the face of one of soldiers as troops prepare for the arrival of Chinese President Xi Jinping (unseen) at the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Hong Kong Garrison in one of events marking the 20th anniversary of the city's handover from British to Chinese rule, in Hong Kong, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
11 / 24
A horse stands in front a bullet-riddled wall at Beirut Hippodrome, Lebanon. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

A horse stands in front a bullet-riddled wall at Beirut Hippodrome, Lebanon. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

Reuters / 2017年 6月 29日 Thursday
A horse stands in front a bullet-riddled wall at Beirut Hippodrome, Lebanon. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
Close
12 / 24
Demonstrators ride on a truck while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Demonstrators ride on a truck while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caramore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 30日 Friday
Demonstrators ride on a truck while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
13 / 24
A child of a construction worker sleeps in a hammock outside a construction site in Bengaluru, India. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

A child of a construction worker sleeps in a hammock outside a construction site in Bengaluru, India. REUTERS/more

Reuters / 2017年 6月 29日 Thursday
A child of a construction worker sleeps in a hammock outside a construction site in Bengaluru, India. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Close
14 / 24
While honoring members of baseball's 2016 World Series champions the Chicago Cubs, President Trump (45th U.S. President) makes remarks about healthcare at the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

While honoring members of baseball's 2016 World Series champions the Chicago Cubs, President Trump (45th U.S. more

Reuters / 2017年 6月 29日 Thursday
While honoring members of baseball's 2016 World Series champions the Chicago Cubs, President Trump (45th U.S. President) makes remarks about healthcare at the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
15 / 24
French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel attend the press conference after the meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel attend the press conference after the meemore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 29日 Thursday
French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel attend the press conference after the meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
16 / 24
Protesters hold posters of pro-democracy activists as they face pro-China protesters in central Hong Kong, China as the city marks the 20th anniversary of the city's handover from British to Chinese rule. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Protesters hold posters of pro-democracy activists as they face pro-China protesters in central Hong Kong, Chimore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 30日 Friday
Protesters hold posters of pro-democracy activists as they face pro-China protesters in central Hong Kong, China as the city marks the 20th anniversary of the city's handover from British to Chinese rule. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
17 / 24
Displaced children play in the rain at an evacuation center as army troops continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group, in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Displaced children play in the rain at an evacuation center as army troops continue their assault against insumore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 29日 Thursday
Displaced children play in the rain at an evacuation center as army troops continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group, in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
18 / 24
The horse of the "Torre" (Tower) parish is escorted by a groom and followed by supporters as they leave Del Campo square in Siena, Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

The horse of the "Torre" (Tower) parish is escorted by a groom and followed by supporters as they leave Del Camore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 30日 Friday
The horse of the "Torre" (Tower) parish is escorted by a groom and followed by supporters as they leave Del Campo square in Siena, Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
19 / 24
Members of North Korea-led International Taekwondo Federation demonstrate their skills at the World Taekwondo Headquarters 'Kukkiwon' in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Members of North Korea-led International Taekwondo Federation demonstrate their skills at the World Taekwondo more

Reuters / 2017年 6月 28日 Wednesday
Members of North Korea-led International Taekwondo Federation demonstrate their skills at the World Taekwondo Headquarters 'Kukkiwon' in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
20 / 24
An aerial view shows women swimming in the Yenisei River on a hot summer day, with the air temperature at about 32 degrees Celsius (89.6 degrees Fahrenheit), outside Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

An aerial view shows women swimming in the Yenisei River on a hot summer day, with the air temperature at aboumore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 29日 Thursday
An aerial view shows women swimming in the Yenisei River on a hot summer day, with the air temperature at about 32 degrees Celsius (89.6 degrees Fahrenheit), outside Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
21 / 24
Fusilier commandos of the Air Force train at the French Air Force base in Mont-de-Marsan, southwestern France. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Fusilier commandos of the Air Force train at the French Air Force base in Mont-de-Marsan, southwestern France.more

Reuters / 2017年 6月 30日 Friday
Fusilier commandos of the Air Force train at the French Air Force base in Mont-de-Marsan, southwestern France. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Close
22 / 24
The Agbar tower is illuminated with rainbow colors during World Pride in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea

The Agbar tower is illuminated with rainbow colors during World Pride in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / 2017年 6月 29日 Thursday
The Agbar tower is illuminated with rainbow colors during World Pride in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Close
23 / 24
A pair of slippers and a gun lie amid blood spatter on the pavement under Macarthur bridge in the Sta Cruz district of Manila after police rushed three men, who were dead on arrival, to a public hospital. REUTERS/Dondi Tawatao

A pair of slippers and a gun lie amid blood spatter on the pavement under Macarthur bridge in the Sta Cruz dismore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 29日 Thursday
A pair of slippers and a gun lie amid blood spatter on the pavement under Macarthur bridge in the Sta Cruz district of Manila after police rushed three men, who were dead on arrival, to a public hospital. REUTERS/Dondi Tawatao
Close
24 / 24
もう一度見る
次を見る
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

次のスライドショー

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 06月 29日
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 06月 29日
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 06月 27日
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 06月 27日

その他のスライドショー

24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia

24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia

A white nationalist rally that followed a torch-lit procession of neo-Nazis turned deadly when a car plowed into counter-protesters.

White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville

White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville

At least one person was killed and 30 others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia when white nationalists protesting plans to remove the statue of a Confederate general clashed with counter-demonstrators and a car plowed into a crowd.

Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya

Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya

Protests turn deadly in Kenya as anger at the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta erupts.

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.

World Athletics Championships

World Athletics Championships

The world's top athletes compete in London.

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.

Balloons over Bristol

Balloons over Bristol

Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.

White House under renovation

White House under renovation

While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング