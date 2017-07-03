Editors Choice Pictures
People watch the launch of the Long March-5 Y2 rocket from Wenchang Satellite Launch Center in Wenchang, Hainamore
The remains of al-Hadba minaret at the Grand al-Nuri Mosque are pictured in the Old City in Mosul, Iraq. REUmore
Rescuers transfer residents with a boat at a flooded area in Guilin, Guangxi province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Clara Swain looks on with a painted face as she participates in the East York Toronto Canada Day parade, as thmore
The Providence Grays' Kai Henson pitches against the New Hampshire Granite during a vintage, 1886 rules, basebmore
A member of Iraqi Federal Police waves an Iraqi flag as they celebrate victory of military operations against more
Wounded soldiers from war-torn Marawi who fought against the Maute group watch the boxing fight between Manny more
Germany celebrate with the trophy after defeating Chile to win the FIFA Confederations Cup in St. Petersburg, more
A boy, displaced from fighting in the Islamic State stronghold of Raqqa sits on a road near village of Karama,more
Riot police clash with demonstrators at a protest against President Michel Temer's proposal reform of Brazil'smore
A Filipino soldier lies on a mattress at their combat position in a house as government troops continue their more
Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert walks out of the prison door as he is released from prison after a pmore
Children play inside the Hive, designed by artist Wolfgang Buttress, at Kew Gardens, in London, Britain. REUTEmore
Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi and his wife Antonela Roccuzzo kiss as they pose at their wedding in Rosamore
Chinese paramilitary policemen take an oath ahead of the 96th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Parmore
German players celebrate at the end of the match as Chile players look dejected in the FIFA Confederations Cupmore
Displaced Iraqi civilians who fled from clashes ride in a military vehicle in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq. REUmore
Jockey Jonatan Bartoletti of the "Giraffe" ( Giraffe) parish celebrates after winning the Palio horse race in more
A man writes on a painting depicting Qatar�s Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani in Doha, Qatar. REUTERS/Nasemore
Displaced women line up to receive food from the government in Baloi, Philippines. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A girl leaps into the air while watching a fireworks display, in celebration of the upcoming July 4 Independenmore
Members of the Hong Kong government swear an oath of office in front of Chief Executive Carrie Lam and Chinesemore
A woman holds a lit candle during a protest held by Jewish activists groups challenging Orthodox monopoly overmore
Displaced children draw at an evacuation centre outside the city, as army troops continue their assault againsmore
次のスライドショー
Photos of the week
Our top photos of the week.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
その他のスライドショー
24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia
A white nationalist rally that followed a torch-lit procession of neo-Nazis turned deadly when a car plowed into counter-protesters.
White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville
At least one person was killed and 30 others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia when white nationalists protesting plans to remove the statue of a Confederate general clashed with counter-demonstrators and a car plowed into a crowd.
Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya
Protests turn deadly in Kenya as anger at the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta erupts.
Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development
Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.
World Athletics Championships
The world's top athletes compete in London.
Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital
The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.
Balloons over Bristol
Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.
White House under renovation
While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.