Editors Choice Pictures

Klebson Cosme carries the coffin of his son Arthur Cosme, who died one month after being shot inside his mother's belly, who was 39 weeks pregnant according to local media, during a shootout between drug dealers and policemen in Lixao slum, during his funeral at a cemetery in Duque de Caxias near Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

