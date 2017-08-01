Editors Choice Pictures
Lorens Listo jumps from the Old Bridge during the 451st traditional diving competition in Mostar, Bosnia and Hmore
Flames erupt as clashes break out while the Constituent Assembly election is being carried out in Caracas, Venmore
President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Robertmore
Klebson Cosme carries the coffin of his son Arthur Cosme, who died one month after being shot inside his mothemore
A rotary dial telephone set and clock are seen in the NATO tunnels dating back to the Cold War in the War Headmore
A woman cries during a rally where opposition supporters pay tribute to victims of violence in protests againsmore
White House Chief of Staff John Kelly stands before a Medal of Honor ceremony in the East Room of the White Homore
A McDonnell Douglas EF-18 Hornet fighter jet (bottom) and a Eurocopter EC665 Tiger from the Spanish Air Force more
A Free Syrian Army fighter is seen at night in the rebel-held area, in the town of Dael, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa amore
A member of a military band performs as Russian fighter jets fly in formation during the Navy Day parade in Krmore
Rescue workers bring passengers to safety after they were stranded by an accident on the Koelner Seilbahn (Colmore
Elementary school sumo wrestlers compete in the sumo ring during the Wanpaku sumo-wrestling tournament in Tokymore
Caeleb Remel Dressel of the U.S. competes in the Men's Butterfly 100m Final at the FINA World Aquatics Champiomore
A participant reacts in front of a mock-up tank on fire as university students and relatives of victims march more
Free Syrian Army fighters are seen at night in the rebel-held area, in the town of Dael, Syria. REUTERS/Alaamore
Intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) Hwasong-14 is pictured during its second test-fire in this undated pmore
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro casts his vote at a polling station during the Constituent Assembly electimore
Kenyans pray during a rally calling for peace ahead of Kenya's August 8 election in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Bamore
Civilians run from the scene of an explosion in Maka al Mukaram road in Mogadishu, Somalia. REUTERS/Feisal Omamore
Iris Schmidbauer of Germany competes in the Women's 20m High Dive Round 2 at the FINA World Aquatics Championsmore
Soldiers of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) get ready for the military parade to commemorate the 90th amore
Dominic Geraghty and his dog Edward pose for a picture after descending Croagh Patrick holy mountain during anmore
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks with Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy Admiral Vladimir Korolev amore
Swimming � 17th FINA World Aquatics Championships � Women's 400m Individual Medley Final � Budapest, Hungary �more
President Robert Mugabe and his wife Grace attend a rally of his ruling ZANU (PF) in Chinhoyi, Zimbabwe, Julymore
A Russian Navy's minesweeper sails on the Neva river during the Navy Day parade in St. Petersburg, Russia, Julmore
White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus walks to his car as White House Communications Director Anthony Scarmore
Donated flash drives are shown with images of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Human Rights Foundation's "Flmore
Volunteers wade across the lagoon at dawn to gather flamingo chicks and place them inside a corral to be fittemore
Helicopter transporting Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga, the presidential candidate of the National Supemore
A crescent moon is seen behind the lit Temple of Parthenon atop the ancient Acropolis hill in central Athens, more
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
その他のスライドショー
24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia
A white nationalist rally that followed a torch-lit procession of neo-Nazis turned deadly when a car plowed into counter-protesters.
White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville
At least one person was killed and 30 others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia when white nationalists protesting plans to remove the statue of a Confederate general clashed with counter-demonstrators and a car plowed into a crowd.
Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya
Protests turn deadly in Kenya as anger at the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta erupts.
Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development
Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.
World Athletics Championships
The world's top athletes compete in London.
Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital
The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.
Balloons over Bristol
Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.
White House under renovation
While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.