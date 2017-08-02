Editors Choice Pictures
Members of self-described patriot groups and militias run through shooting drills during III% United Patriots more
An F/A-18F Super Hornet jet flies over the USS Gerald R. Ford as the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier tests its EMALmore
A woman dives and pretends to ride a bike in Underwater Park in Pula, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Jamaica's Usain Bolt reacts during a press conference in London, Britain. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Chmore
Vice President Mike Pence delivers a speech during a meeting with U.S. troops taking part in NATO led joint mimore
A woman enjoys the sun on a Croisette beach in Cannes, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Men play soccer at a field on the outskirts of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Lorens Listo jumps from the Old Bridge during the 451st traditional diving competition in Mostar, Bosnia and Hmore
Flames erupt as clashes break out while the Constituent Assembly election is being carried out in Caracas, Venmore
President Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
People take photo as a child poses at a sports-themed Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) train ahead of Summer Universiamore
The Central Committee and the Central Military Commission of the Workers' Party of Korea hold a banquet at themore
Klebson Cosme carries the coffin of his son Arthur Cosme, who died one month after being shot inside his mothemore
A rotary dial telephone set and clock are seen in the NATO tunnels dating back to the Cold War in the War Headmore
Donated flash drives are shown with images of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Human Rights Foundation's "Flmore
A U.S military demining vehicle leads a convoy on the main road in Raqqa, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti speaks at the podium, alongside LA 2024 Bid Chairman Casey Wasserman and (R) more
An African migrant lies exhausted after crossing the border from Morocco to Spain's North African enclave of Cmore
A woman cries during a rally where opposition supporters pay tribute to victims of violence in protests againsmore
A firefighter stands in front of blazing flames as a wildfire burns in the area of Kalyvia, near Athens, Greecmore
King Philippe of Belgium and Britain's Prince Charles stand next to the puppet from War Horse during commemoramore
White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump stand together after John Kelly was sworn in as Whitmore
Buses that will transfer Nusra Front militants are seen parked in Jroud Arsal, Syria-Lebanon border. REUTERS/Amore
Attendees arrive for the ceremony to mark the 90th anniversary of the founding of the China's People's Liberatmore
A sightseeing tour Citroen 2CV car is seen parked next to the Sacre Coeur (Sacred Heart) basilica in Paris, Frmore
Children wear HTC's Vive Virtual Reality (VR) goggles as they play a VR game at the first Taiwanese VR theme pmore
White House Chief of Staff John Kelly stands before a Medal of Honor ceremony in the East Room of the White Homore
A woman holds a sign that reads "Ollanta, Nadine freedom" outside the court where lawyers for Peruvian ex-presmore
A homeless man sleeps in a makeshift encampment in front of a bank displaying a home loan advertisement in cenmore
A Jewish worshipper sleeps next to his weapon near the Western Wall on Tisha B'Av, a day of fasting and lamentmore
African migrants react after crossing the border from Morocco to Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta, Spainmore
Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development
Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.
World Athletics Championships
The world's top athletes compete in London.
Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital
The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.
Balloons over Bristol
Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.
White House under renovation
While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.
Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election
Kenyans protest following a presidential election, as provisional results show President Uhuru Kenyatta with a lead of 1.4 million votes as he vies for a second and final five-year term.
Guam shrugs off North Korea threat
With all the sabre-rattling of North Korea and the prospect of the waters off Guam becoming a new testing ground for its missiles, the people of this tiny U.S. Pacific territory seem to be taking things in their stride.
Long live the goat king
Billed as one of Ireland's oldest festivals, the Puck Fair sees locals in the town of Killorglin pluck a wild mountain goat from its habitat and crown him 'King Puck' for the duration of the event.