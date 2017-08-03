エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 08月 3日 09:25 JST

Editors Choice Pictures

An unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile launches during an operational test at 2:10 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time at Vandenberg Air Force Base, California. U.S. Air Force/Senior Airman Ian Dudley/Handout via REUTERS

An unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile launches during an operational test at 2:10 a.m. Pmore

Reuters / 2017年 8月 2日 Wednesday
An unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile launches during an operational test at 2:10 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time at Vandenberg Air Force Base, California. U.S. Air Force/Senior Airman Ian Dudley/Handout via REUTERS
Close
1 / 32
A girl and women ride on a bus in Tehran, Iran. Nazanin Tabatabaee Yazdi/TIMA via REUTERS

A girl and women ride on a bus in Tehran, Iran. Nazanin Tabatabaee Yazdi/TIMA via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 8月 3日 Thursday
A girl and women ride on a bus in Tehran, Iran. Nazanin Tabatabaee Yazdi/TIMA via REUTERS
Close
2 / 32
Britain's Prince Philip, in his role as Captain General, Royal Marines, attends a Parade to mark the finale of the 1664 Global Challenge, on the Buckingham Palace Forecourt, in central London, Britain. The 96-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, made his final solo appearance at the official engagement on Wednesday, before retiring from active public life. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Britain's Prince Philip, in his role as Captain General, Royal Marines, attends a Parade to mark the finale ofmore

Reuters / 2017年 8月 2日 Wednesday
Britain's Prince Philip, in his role as Captain General, Royal Marines, attends a Parade to mark the finale of the 1664 Global Challenge, on the Buckingham Palace Forecourt, in central London, Britain. The 96-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, made his final solo appearance at the official engagement on Wednesday, before retiring from active public life. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
3 / 32
A worker, known as a "Tecchiaiolo", examines marble at the Cervaiole quarry on Monte Altissimo in the Apuan Alps, Tuscany, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A worker, known as a "Tecchiaiolo", examines marble at the Cervaiole quarry on Monte Altissimo in the Apuan Almore

Reuters / 2017年 8月 2日 Wednesday
A worker, known as a "Tecchiaiolo", examines marble at the Cervaiole quarry on Monte Altissimo in the Apuan Alps, Tuscany, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
4 / 32
Riot police stand in front of the National Congress during a vote on sending corruption charges against President Michel Temer to the Supreme Court for trial in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Riot police stand in front of the National Congress during a vote on sending corruption charges against Presidmore

Reuters / 2017年 8月 3日 Thursday
Riot police stand in front of the National Congress during a vote on sending corruption charges against President Michel Temer to the Supreme Court for trial in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Close
5 / 32
A woman in the village of Gabarpora mourns during the funeral of Akeel Ahmad Bhat, a civilian who according to local media died following clashes after two militants were killed in an encounter with Indian security forces in Hakripora in south Kashmir's Pulwama district. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A woman in the village of Gabarpora mourns during the funeral of Akeel Ahmad Bhat, a civilian who according tomore

Reuters / 2017年 8月 2日 Wednesday
A woman in the village of Gabarpora mourns during the funeral of Akeel Ahmad Bhat, a civilian who according to local media died following clashes after two militants were killed in an encounter with Indian security forces in Hakripora in south Kashmir's Pulwama district. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
6 / 32
A former Russian paratrooper cools down in a fountain during Paratroopers' Day celebrations, on the grounds of the Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy (VDNH) in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

A former Russian paratrooper cools down in a fountain during Paratroopers' Day celebrations, on the grounds ofmore

Reuters / 2017年 8月 3日 Thursday
A former Russian paratrooper cools down in a fountain during Paratroopers' Day celebrations, on the grounds of the Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy (VDNH) in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
Close
7 / 32
A member of Brazil's Homeless Workers Movement (MTST) reacts during a protest against Brazil President Michel Temer in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Leonardo Benassatto

A member of Brazil's Homeless Workers Movement (MTST) reacts during a protest against Brazil President Michel more

Reuters / 2017年 8月 2日 Wednesday
A member of Brazil's Homeless Workers Movement (MTST) reacts during a protest against Brazil President Michel Temer in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Leonardo Benassatto
Close
8 / 32
U.S. troops assess the damage to an armoured vehicle of NATO-led military coalition after a suicide attack in Kandahar province, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Ahmad Nadeem

U.S. troops assess the damage to an armoured vehicle of NATO-led military coalition after a suicide attack in more

Reuters / 2017年 8月 2日 Wednesday
U.S. troops assess the damage to an armoured vehicle of NATO-led military coalition after a suicide attack in Kandahar province, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Ahmad Nadeem
Close
9 / 32
A woman dives and pretends to ride a bike in Underwater Park in Pula, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

A woman dives and pretends to ride a bike in Underwater Park in Pula, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / 2017年 8月 2日 Wednesday
A woman dives and pretends to ride a bike in Underwater Park in Pula, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Close
10 / 32
Forest fires are seen in Lustica peninsula near Tivat, Montenegro. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Forest fires are seen in Lustica peninsula near Tivat, Montenegro. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / 2017年 8月 2日 Wednesday
Forest fires are seen in Lustica peninsula near Tivat, Montenegro. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
11 / 32
Members of self-described patriot groups and militias run through shooting drills during III% United Patriots Field Training Exercise, which they describe as the largest patriot event in the country, outside Fountain, Colorado. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Members of self-described patriot groups and militias run through shooting drills during III% United Patriots more

Reuters / 2017年 8月 2日 Wednesday
Members of self-described patriot groups and militias run through shooting drills during III% United Patriots Field Training Exercise, which they describe as the largest patriot event in the country, outside Fountain, Colorado. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
12 / 32
A man carries prayer flags offered by the devotees as he climbs to hang them from the Boudhanath Stupa, a UNESCO world heritage site famous among tourists, in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A man carries prayer flags offered by the devotees as he climbs to hang them from the Boudhanath Stupa, a UNESmore

Reuters / 2017年 8月 2日 Wednesday
A man carries prayer flags offered by the devotees as he climbs to hang them from the Boudhanath Stupa, a UNESCO world heritage site famous among tourists, in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
13 / 32
Bubbles are seen in front of the skyline of the financial Central district, during a "Bubble Up" show by Japanese artist Shinji Ohmaki, outside Harbour City mall in Hong Kong, China. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Bubbles are seen in front of the skyline of the financial Central district, during a "Bubble Up" show by Japanmore

Reuters / 2017年 8月 2日 Wednesday
Bubbles are seen in front of the skyline of the financial Central district, during a "Bubble Up" show by Japanese artist Shinji Ohmaki, outside Harbour City mall in Hong Kong, China. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
14 / 32
A villager is seen following an eruption of Mount Sinabung volcano, in Beganding Village, Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia. REUTERS/YT Haryono

A villager is seen following an eruption of Mount Sinabung volcano, in Beganding Village, Karo, North Sumatra,more

Reuters / 2017年 8月 2日 Wednesday
A villager is seen following an eruption of Mount Sinabung volcano, in Beganding Village, Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia. REUTERS/YT Haryono
Close
15 / 32
Two sheep fight in a competition in Zhangjiakou, Hebei province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Two sheep fight in a competition in Zhangjiakou, Hebei province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 8月 1日 Tuesday
Two sheep fight in a competition in Zhangjiakou, Hebei province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
16 / 32
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish youth are reflected in a glass panel as female Jewish worshippers pray next to the Western Wall on Tisha B'Av, a day of fasting and lament, in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish youth are reflected in a glass panel as female Jewish worshippers pray next to the Westemore

Reuters / 2017年 8月 1日 Tuesday
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish youth are reflected in a glass panel as female Jewish worshippers pray next to the Western Wall on Tisha B'Av, a day of fasting and lament, in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
17 / 32
An F/A-18F Super Hornet jet flies over the USS Gerald R. Ford as the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier tests its EMALS magnetic launching system, which replaces the steam catapult, and new AAG arrested landing system in the Atlantic Ocean. U.S. Navy/Erik Hildebrandt/via REUTERS

An F/A-18F Super Hornet jet flies over the USS Gerald R. Ford as the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier tests its EMALmore

Reuters / 2017年 8月 2日 Wednesday
An F/A-18F Super Hornet jet flies over the USS Gerald R. Ford as the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier tests its EMALS magnetic launching system, which replaces the steam catapult, and new AAG arrested landing system in the Atlantic Ocean. U.S. Navy/Erik Hildebrandt/via REUTERS
Close
18 / 32
A devotee covered in motor oil takes part in the festivities honouring the capital's patron saint Santo Domingo de Guzman in Managua, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

A devotee covered in motor oil takes part in the festivities honouring the capital's patron saint Santo Domingmore

Reuters / 2017年 8月 2日 Wednesday
A devotee covered in motor oil takes part in the festivities honouring the capital's patron saint Santo Domingo de Guzman in Managua, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Close
19 / 32
A woman enjoys the sun on a Croisette beach in Cannes, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

A woman enjoys the sun on a Croisette beach in Cannes, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / 2017年 8月 1日 Tuesday
A woman enjoys the sun on a Croisette beach in Cannes, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
20 / 32
African migrants react after crossing the border from Morocco to Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta, Spain. REUTERS/Jesus Moron

African migrants react after crossing the border from Morocco to Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta, Spainmore

Reuters / 2017年 8月 1日 Tuesday
African migrants react after crossing the border from Morocco to Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta, Spain. REUTERS/Jesus Moron
Close
21 / 32
Chicago White Sox second baseman Yoan Moncada (10) collides with right fielder Willy Garcia (61) while chasing a ball against the Toronto Blue Jays in Chicago. Both players left the game after the collision. Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago White Sox second baseman Yoan Moncada (10) collides with right fielder Willy Garcia (61) while chasingmore

Reuters / 2017年 8月 1日 Tuesday
Chicago White Sox second baseman Yoan Moncada (10) collides with right fielder Willy Garcia (61) while chasing a ball against the Toronto Blue Jays in Chicago. Both players left the game after the collision. Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Close
22 / 32
Jamaica's Usain Bolt during a press conference in London. Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

Jamaica's Usain Bolt during a press conference in London. Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

Reuters / 2017年 8月 2日 Wednesday
Jamaica's Usain Bolt during a press conference in London. Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Close
23 / 32
Afghan policemen and relatives inspect at the site of a suicide attack in Herat, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Shoib

Afghan policemen and relatives inspect at the site of a suicide attack in Herat, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammadmore

Reuters / 2017年 8月 2日 Wednesday
Afghan policemen and relatives inspect at the site of a suicide attack in Herat, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Shoib
Close
24 / 32
Workers known as "Tecchiaioli" examine marble at the Cervaiole quarry on Monte Altissimo in the Apuan Alps, Tuscany, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Workers known as "Tecchiaioli" examine marble at the Cervaiole quarry on Monte Altissimo in the Apuan Alps, Tumore

Reuters / 2017年 8月 2日 Wednesday
Workers known as "Tecchiaioli" examine marble at the Cervaiole quarry on Monte Altissimo in the Apuan Alps, Tuscany, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
25 / 32
A sightseeing tour Citroen 2CV car is seen parked next to the Sacre Coeur (Sacred Heart) basilica in Paris, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

A sightseeing tour Citroen 2CV car is seen parked next to the Sacre Coeur (Sacred Heart) basilica in Paris, Frmore

Reuters / 2017年 8月 1日 Tuesday
A sightseeing tour Citroen 2CV car is seen parked next to the Sacre Coeur (Sacred Heart) basilica in Paris, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
26 / 32
A faithful takes a selfie with Pope Francis during his Wednesday general audience in Paul VI hall at the Vatican. REUTERS/Max Rossi

A faithful takes a selfie with Pope Francis during his Wednesday general audience in Paul VI hall at the Vaticmore

Reuters / 2017年 8月 2日 Wednesday
A faithful takes a selfie with Pope Francis during his Wednesday general audience in Paul VI hall at the Vatican. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
27 / 32
Children wear HTC's Vive Virtual Reality (VR) goggles as they play a VR game at the first Taiwanese VR theme park "Viveland", in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Children wear HTC's Vive Virtual Reality (VR) goggles as they play a VR game at the first Taiwanese VR theme pmore

Reuters / 2017年 8月 1日 Tuesday
Children wear HTC's Vive Virtual Reality (VR) goggles as they play a VR game at the first Taiwanese VR theme park "Viveland", in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
28 / 32
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence delivers a speech during a meeting with U.S. troops taking part in NATO led joint military exercises Noble Partner 2017 at the Vaziani military base near Tbilisi, Georgia. REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence delivers a speech during a meeting with U.S. troops taking part in NATO led joimore

Reuters / 2017年 8月 1日 Tuesday
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence delivers a speech during a meeting with U.S. troops taking part in NATO led joint military exercises Noble Partner 2017 at the Vaziani military base near Tbilisi, Georgia. REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze
Close
29 / 32
Men play soccer at a field in the outskirts of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Men play soccer at a field in the outskirts of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / 2017年 8月 2日 Wednesday
Men play soccer at a field in the outskirts of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
30 / 32
Ella-Grace Trudeau (C), daughter of Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, adjusts her earplugs as she sits between British Columbia Premier John Horgan (L) and a member of Trudeau's security detail during a helicopter tour of areas hit by wildfires in Williams Lake, British Columbia, Canada. REUTERS/Dennis Owen

Ella-Grace Trudeau (C), daughter of Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, adjusts her earplugs as she sits bmore

Reuters / 2017年 8月 1日 Tuesday
Ella-Grace Trudeau (C), daughter of Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, adjusts her earplugs as she sits between British Columbia Premier John Horgan (L) and a member of Trudeau's security detail during a helicopter tour of areas hit by wildfires in Williams Lake, British Columbia, Canada. REUTERS/Dennis Owen
Close
31 / 32
People play mahjong as they sit in water at a water park on a hot day in Chongqing, China. REUTERS/Stringer

People play mahjong as they sit in water at a water park on a hot day in Chongqing, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 8月 2日 Wednesday
People play mahjong as they sit in water at a water park on a hot day in Chongqing, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
32 / 32
もう一度見る
次を見る
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

次のスライドショー

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 08月 2日
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 08月 1日
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

2017年 07月 29日
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 07月 28日

その他のスライドショー

24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia

24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia

A white nationalist rally that followed a torch-lit procession of neo-Nazis turned deadly when a car plowed into counter-protesters.

White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville

White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville

At least one person was killed and 30 others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia when white nationalists protesting plans to remove the statue of a Confederate general clashed with counter-demonstrators and a car plowed into a crowd.

Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya

Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya

Protests turn deadly in Kenya as anger at the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta erupts.

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.

World Athletics Championships

World Athletics Championships

The world's top athletes compete in London.

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.

Balloons over Bristol

Balloons over Bristol

Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.

White House under renovation

White House under renovation

While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング