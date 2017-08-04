Editors Choice Pictures
Palestinians sit at "Lolo Rose" ship which has become a popular restaurant, on a beach in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mmore
A family claiming to be from Haiti drags their luggage over the U.S.-Canada border into Canada from Champlain,more
Acid attack victim Andreas Christopheros poses for a photograph in his home in Truro, south-west England. REUTmore
Fabiana da Silva, 38, a former crack user who now collects recyclable materials, jumps off her cart loaded witmore
Dr. Vahram Haroutunian holds a human brain in a brain bank in the Bronx borough of New York City. REUTERS/Carlmore
A Yazidi boy holds his sister in a playground in Sinjar region, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Jockeys ride during a traditional race along the beach of Sanlucar de Barrameda, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nmore
An unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile launches during an operational test at 2:10 a.m. Pmore
Britain's Prince Philip, in his role as Captain General, Royal Marines, attends a Parade to mark the finale ofmore
Emergency personnel put water on the scene of school building collapse at Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis, Mimore
A plane landed in Sao Joao Beach, killing two people, in Costa da Caparica, Portugal. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Israeli forces gather near a suspicious Palestinian car near Qalandiya checkpoint, near the West Bank city of more
White House senior advisor Ivanka Trump sits with White House counselor Kellyanne Conway and the wife of a U.Smore
Buses are seen driving through Fleita, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A girl and women ride on a bus in Tehran, Iran. Nazanin Tabatabaee Yazdi/TIMA via REUTERS
A former Russian paratrooper cools down in a fountain during Paratroopers' Day celebrations, on the grounds ofmore
Members of the grounds crew pull the tarp on the field during a rain delay in the third inning of a game betwemore
Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga, the presidential candidate of the National Super Alliance party, is surmore
Riot police stand in front of the National Congress during a vote on sending corruption charges against Presidmore
A woman in the village of Gabarpora mourns during the funeral of Akeel Ahmad Bhat, a civilian who according tomore
Debris from damaged buildings are seen from a hole at a rebel-held area in Deraa, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir
Fireworks explode over Juzi Island to mark the 90th anniversary of the founding of the China's People's Liberamore
Members of the Malaysian ice hockey team train for the upcoming South East Asia (SEA) games on the outskirts omore
Firefighters operate at the fire site at Tokyo's Tsukiji fish market in Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta winks at a fellow reporter after the daily press briefing, during whimore
A man stands on a stand up paddle board on lake Hintersteiner in the Austrian village of Scheffau. REUTERS/Dmore
A Syrian refugee holds banner during a demonstration against delays in reunifications of refugee families frommore
A worker, known as a "Tecchiaiolo", examines marble at the Cervaiole quarry on Monte Altissimo in the Apuan Almore
Volunteers cook soup called 'porciuncula' during La Porciuncula, a religious activity where Franciscan priestsmore
People shop at the Grand Bazaar in the center of Tehran, Iran. Nazanin Tabatabaee Yazdi/TIMA via REUTERS
Palestinians are seen aboard "Lolo Rose" ship which has become a popular restaurant, on a beach in Gaza City. more
