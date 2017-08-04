Editors Choice Pictures
Flames shoot up the sides of the Torch tower residential building in the Marina district, Dubai. Mitch Wilmore
A family claiming to be from Haiti drags their luggage over the U.S.-Canada border into Canada from Champlain,more
Lara Yunaska, wife of Eric Trump, reads as she speaks during a rally for President Trump in Huntington, West Vmore
A general view shows a flooded area in Sakon Nakhon province, Thailand. REUTERS/Dejbordin Limsupanark
A firefighter drops water on a burnt-out firetruck as another stands by following a wildfire in the area of Kamore
Acid attack victim Andreas Christopheros, poses for a photograph in his home in Truro, south-west England, Brimore
Yazidis attend a commemoration to mark three years since Islamic State launched what the United Nations said wmore
Fabiana da Silva, 38, a former crack user who now collects recyclable materials, jumps off her cart loaded witmore
Members of the Malaysian ice hockey team train for the upcoming Southeast Asian Games on the outskirts of Kualmore
Hezbollah members celebrate in Qaa, Lebanon, after being released by Nusra Front. REUTERS/ Hassan Abdallah
Dr. Vahram Haroutunian holds a human brain in a brain bank in the Bronx borough of New York City. REUTERS/Camore
Palestinians sit at "Lolo Rose" ship which has become a popular restaurant, on a beach in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mmore
Loaders push a motorcycle atop a public bus for passengers traveling to the countryside ahead of next week's gmore
Robert Subik, a Czech constructor, drives his amphibious vehicle on the Vltava river in Prague, Czech Republicmore
A yazidi boy holds his sister in a playground in Sinjar region, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Competitors take part in a game of shinty, an ancient sport similar to hockey, that was played against the dramore
A man takes a photo of a graffiti depicting President Trump on the controversial Israeli barrier in the West Bmore
A palm is seen at the remaining Chaldean Catholic Cathedral Em Al Ahzan at the archaeological castle in Kirkukmore
A Syrian man with a child is seen in a bus in Jroud Arsal, Lebanon. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Cast members Debra Messing and Eric McCormack attend a panel for the television series Will & Grace during themore
Jockeys ride during a traditional race along the beach of Sanlucar de Barrameda, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nmore
Local residents react as President Trump arrives at a rally in Huntington, West Virginia. REUTERS/Carlos Barrimore
Netherlands players celebrate at the end of their match against England at the Women's Euro. REUTERS/Yves more
Mike Clueless and son Elliot pose by a piece of Crossrail themed 3D artwork during a photocall at the Museum omore
次のスライドショー
その他のスライドショー
24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia
A white nationalist rally that followed a torch-lit procession of neo-Nazis turned deadly when a car plowed into counter-protesters.
White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville
At least one person was killed and 30 others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia when white nationalists protesting plans to remove the statue of a Confederate general clashed with counter-demonstrators and a car plowed into a crowd.
Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya
Protests turn deadly in Kenya as anger at the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta erupts.
Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development
Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.
World Athletics Championships
The world's top athletes compete in London.
Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital
The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.
Balloons over Bristol
Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.
White House under renovation
While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.