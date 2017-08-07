Editor's Choice Pictures
People cool off at a water park on a hot day in Luzhou, Sichuan province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
A streaker is chased by a steward after invading the track at the World Athletics Championships in London. REUmore
A missile of an anti-aircraft defence mobile missile system is seen in front of a missile launched from S-300 more
Cars abandoned by people fleeing Mosul after Islamic State took over the city in 2014 are seen near a Kurdish more
A girl weeps as the body of Abid Hamid Mir, a suspected militant, who according to local media was killed durimore
Revellers take part in the Monsoon Holi Madrid festival in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Juan Medina
A demonstrator tries to light fireworks during clashes with security forces in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Anmore
Netherlands celebrate winning the Women's Euro 2017 Final in Enschede, Netherlands. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Usain Bolt of Jamaica with Justin Gatlin of the U.S. after the final of the men's 100m final at the World Athlmore
The crowd watches a successful wedding proposal taking place between a couple dressed as "Pachucos" during themore
Young Turkana tribeswomen sing in a village near Baragoy, Kenya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Boys swim to cool off in the waters of the river Drim in Struga, Macedonia.REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
A girl assembles an AK-74 before the Safe Route competition at the International Army Games 2017 at the Andreymore
A man practices flyboarding near the village of Olenevka, Crimea. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov
Fans in Spider-Man costumes wait for the arrival of cast member Tom Holland and director Jon Watts during the more
African migrants react after crossing the border from Morocco to Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta, Spainmore
The Guadalteba reservoir is seen during a strong drought in Ardales, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon more
A woman runs through a fountain at the Monument of the Revolution in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Mo Farah of Britain celebrates after winning the men's 10,000m at the World Athletics Championships in London,more
South Korea's In-Kyung Kim celebrates her win at the Women's British Open in St Andrews, Britain. Action Imagemore
Anicka Newell of Canada reacts during the women's pole vault final at the World Athletics Championships in Lonmore
A competitor takes part in the annual international waterfall jumping competition held in the old town of Jajcmore
A still image from video released by Operation David Carabobo purportedly shows a group of men dressed in milimore
A general view as a minute's silence is observed for the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire before the match bmore
A general view shows apartment blocks in Kiev, Ukraine, August 5, 2017. Picture taken August 5, 2017. REUTERSmore
次のスライドショー
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
その他のスライドショー
24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia
A white nationalist rally that followed a torch-lit procession of neo-Nazis turned deadly when a car plowed into counter-protesters.
White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville
At least one person was killed and 30 others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia when white nationalists protesting plans to remove the statue of a Confederate general clashed with counter-demonstrators and a car plowed into a crowd.
Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya
Protests turn deadly in Kenya as anger at the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta erupts.
Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development
Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.
World Athletics Championships
The world's top athletes compete in London.
Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital
The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.
Balloons over Bristol
Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.
White House under renovation
While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.