Editor's Choice Pictures

A scuba diver is surrounded by schools of Silversides in the Devil's Grotto area near George Town, Cayman Islamore
A T-72 tank's barrel is seen while driven through the course of the Tank Biathlon competition, part of the Intmore
Anti-riot policemen beat protesters to disperse them in Mathare, in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A vintage car passes by a graffiti of Cuban artist Yulier Rodriguez in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghimore
People queue outside a polling station to cast their vote during the presidential election in the city centre more
Evan Jager of the U.S. in action during the men's 3,000m steeplechase final at the World Athletics Championshimore
One of two U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer bombers is refueled during a 10-hour mission flying to the vicinity of Kmore
Chinese paramilitary police search for survivors after an earthquake in Jiuzhaigou county, Ngawa prefecture, Smore
Pro-Zuma supporters celebrate after the vote of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma was defeated in Capmore
An activist with a sign on her mouth defends TIPNIS (Isiboro Secure National Park and Indigenous Territory) anmore
An office worker gives a thumbs up after placing a sign in the windows of her building across the street from more
Anti-Zuma protesters march ahead of the vote of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma in Cape Town, Southmore
A man digs graves for Iraqi Shi'ite fighters known as Kattaib Sayeed al-Shuhadaa, who where killed near the Symore
Demonstrators rest as they block a street at a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's governmentmore
Police and rescue forces surround a BMW car with several bullet holes in it at the scene where the man suspectmore
A Secret Service agent drives a golf cart on a road at President Donald Trump's golf estate in Bedminster, Newmore
Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta is greeted by supporters after casting his vote in the Kenya election in his more
A devotee holding candle walks along the alley as she takes part in a parade commemorating the Neku Jatra-Matamore
Iraq's Kurdistan region's President Massoud Barzani (C) sits during his meets with clerics and elders from themore
A boy dressed as Lord Krishna, a Hindu deity, participates in a parade to mark Gaijatra festival, also known amore
Barbora Spotakova of Czech Republic in action during the women's javelin throw final at the World Athletics Chmore
Real Madrid's Marcelo lifts the trophy as he celebrates winning the Super Cup Final over Manchester United in more
Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Yasiel Puig leaps to catch a fly ball hit by Arizona Diamondbacks right fielmore
A view of the One World Trade Centre tower and the lower Manhattan skyline of New York City at sunrise as seenmore
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia
A white nationalist rally that followed a torch-lit procession of neo-Nazis turned deadly when a car plowed into counter-protesters.
White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville
At least one person was killed and 30 others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia when white nationalists protesting plans to remove the statue of a Confederate general clashed with counter-demonstrators and a car plowed into a crowd.
Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya
Protests turn deadly in Kenya as anger at the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta erupts.
Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development
Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.
World Athletics Championships
The world's top athletes compete in London.
Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital
The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.
Balloons over Bristol
Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.
White House under renovation
While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.