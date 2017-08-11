エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 08月 11日 23:20 JST

Editor's Choice Pictures

A balloon flies over rooftops in Bristol during the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta in southwest England, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A balloon flies over rooftops in Bristol during the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta in southwest England,more

Reuters / 2017年 8月 11日 Friday
A balloon flies over rooftops in Bristol during the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta in southwest England, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
1 / 24
Tourists frolic along Tumon beach on the island of Guam, a U.S. Pacific Territory. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Tourists frolic along Tumon beach on the island of Guam, a U.S. Pacific Territory. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2017年 8月 10日 Thursday
Tourists frolic along Tumon beach on the island of Guam, a U.S. Pacific Territory. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
2 / 24
A Haitian refugee sticks his head out of the window from a tent set up from Canadian Armed Forces near the border in Lacolle, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

A Haitian refugee sticks his head out of the window from a tent set up from Canadian Armed Forces near the bormore

Reuters / 2017年 8月 11日 Friday
A Haitian refugee sticks his head out of the window from a tent set up from Canadian Armed Forces near the border in Lacolle, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Close
3 / 24
Servicepersons of the Ministry of People's Security met to express full support for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) government statement. KCNA/via REUTERS

Servicepersons of the Ministry of People's Security met to express full support for the Democratic People's Remore

Reuters / 2017年 8月 11日 Friday
Servicepersons of the Ministry of People's Security met to express full support for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) government statement. KCNA/via REUTERS
Close
4 / 24
Members of the Syrian Democratic Forces try to locate Islamic State's sniper in Al Senaa, a district of Raqqa, Syria. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Members of the Syrian Democratic Forces try to locate Islamic State's sniper in Al Senaa, a district of Raqqa,more

Reuters / 2017年 8月 11日 Friday
Members of the Syrian Democratic Forces try to locate Islamic State's sniper in Al Senaa, a district of Raqqa, Syria. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
5 / 24
Will Claye of the U.S. competes in the men's triple jump final at the World Athletics Championships in London. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Will Claye of the U.S. competes in the men's triple jump final at the World Athletics Championships in London.more

Reuters / 2017年 8月 11日 Friday
Will Claye of the U.S. competes in the men's triple jump final at the World Athletics Championships in London. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
6 / 24
A crown is affixed to a wild goat as it is crowned King Puck and will be held on a platform above the town for three days in Killorglin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A crown is affixed to a wild goat as it is crowned King Puck and will be held on a platform above the town formore

Reuters / 2017年 8月 11日 Friday
A crown is affixed to a wild goat as it is crowned King Puck and will be held on a platform above the town for three days in Killorglin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
7 / 24
A Chinook helicopter makes a water drop during a wildfire as a local holding a watering can stands among burned trees in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A Chinook helicopter makes a water drop during a wildfire as a local holding a watering can stands among burnemore

Reuters / 2017年 8月 11日 Friday
A Chinook helicopter makes a water drop during a wildfire as a local holding a watering can stands among burned trees in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
8 / 24
Benjamin David passes the Deutsches Museum as he swims from his home to his workplace along the Isar River in Munich, Germany. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert

Benjamin David passes the Deutsches Museum as he swims from his home to his workplace along the Isar River in more

Reuters / 2017年 8月 10日 Thursday
Benjamin David passes the Deutsches Museum as he swims from his home to his workplace along the Isar River in Munich, Germany. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert
Close
9 / 24
Deborah John of Trinidad and Tobago after falling during the women's 100m hurdles heats at the World Athletics Championships in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Deborah John of Trinidad and Tobago after falling during the women's 100m hurdles heats at the World Athleticsmore

Reuters / 2017年 8月 11日 Friday
Deborah John of Trinidad and Tobago after falling during the women's 100m hurdles heats at the World Athletics Championships in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
10 / 24
A supporter of opposition leader Raila Odinga gestures with a machete in Kibera slum in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A supporter of opposition leader Raila Odinga gestures with a machete in Kibera slum in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERmore

Reuters / 2017年 8月 11日 Friday
A supporter of opposition leader Raila Odinga gestures with a machete in Kibera slum in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
11 / 24
Mermaid and diving instructor Luciana Fuzetti trains whilst wearing a mermaid tail in the Tijucas Islands in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Mermaid and diving instructor Luciana Fuzetti trains whilst wearing a mermaid tail in the Tijucas Islands in Rmore

Reuters / 2017年 8月 11日 Friday
Mermaid and diving instructor Luciana Fuzetti trains whilst wearing a mermaid tail in the Tijucas Islands in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
12 / 24
Pupils sit on the World War II remnants of a torpedo at Asan Memorial Park on the island of Guam, a U.S. Pacific Territory. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Pupils sit on the World War II remnants of a torpedo at Asan Memorial Park on the island of Guam, a U.S. Pacifmore

Reuters / 2017年 8月 11日 Friday
Pupils sit on the World War II remnants of a torpedo at Asan Memorial Park on the island of Guam, a U.S. Pacific Territory. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
13 / 24
President Donald Trump emerges from the clubhouse at his golf estate with Vice President Mike Pence at his side to speak to reporters in Bedminster, New Jersey. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Donald Trump emerges from the clubhouse at his golf estate with Vice President Mike Pence at his sidmore

Reuters / 2017年 8月 11日 Friday
President Donald Trump emerges from the clubhouse at his golf estate with Vice President Mike Pence at his side to speak to reporters in Bedminster, New Jersey. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
14 / 24
German Chancellor Angela Merkel visits a former Stasi prison in Berlin-Hohenschoenhausen in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Kumm/POOL

German Chancellor Angela Merkel visits a former Stasi prison in Berlin-Hohenschoenhausen in Berlin, Germany. Rmore

Reuters / 2017年 8月 11日 Friday
German Chancellor Angela Merkel visits a former Stasi prison in Berlin-Hohenschoenhausen in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Kumm/POOL
Close
15 / 24
A relief goods storage is seen inside a subway station which is used as a shelter for emergency situations in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A relief goods storage is seen inside a subway station which is used as a shelter for emergency situations in more

Reuters / 2017年 8月 11日 Friday
A relief goods storage is seen inside a subway station which is used as a shelter for emergency situations in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
16 / 24
Floyd Mayweather Jr. of the U.S. hits a speed bag during a workout at the Mayweather Boxing Club in Las Vegas, Nevada, August 10, 2017. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus

Floyd Mayweather Jr. of the U.S. hits a speed bag during a workout at the Mayweather Boxing Club in Las Vegas,more

Reuters / 2017年 8月 11日 Friday
Floyd Mayweather Jr. of the U.S. hits a speed bag during a workout at the Mayweather Boxing Club in Las Vegas, Nevada, August 10, 2017. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus
Close
17 / 24
Members of the Mara Salvatrucha gang (MS-13) are escorted after being presented to the media after being detained by the police during a private party in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Members of the Mara Salvatrucha gang (MS-13) are escorted after being presented to the media after being detaimore

Reuters / 2017年 8月 11日 Friday
Members of the Mara Salvatrucha gang (MS-13) are escorted after being presented to the media after being detained by the police during a private party in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
18 / 24
A destroyed Pemex gas station is seen after the passing of Hurricane Franklin, in Villanueva in Veracruz state, Mexico. REUTERS/Henry Romero

A destroyed Pemex gas station is seen after the passing of Hurricane Franklin, in Villanueva in Veracruz statemore

Reuters / 2017年 8月 11日 Friday
A destroyed Pemex gas station is seen after the passing of Hurricane Franklin, in Villanueva in Veracruz state, Mexico. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
19 / 24
People crowd into a window to see a wild goat paraded through the town before being crowned King Puck for three days in Killorglin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

People crowd into a window to see a wild goat paraded through the town before being crowned King Puck for thremore

Reuters / 2017年 8月 11日 Friday
People crowd into a window to see a wild goat paraded through the town before being crowned King Puck for three days in Killorglin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
20 / 24
People queue as they try to buy gas cylinders at a distribution point San Cristobal, Venezuela. REUTERS/Luis Parada

People queue as they try to buy gas cylinders at a distribution point San Cristobal, Venezuela. REUTERS/Luis Pmore

Reuters / 2017年 8月 11日 Friday
People queue as they try to buy gas cylinders at a distribution point San Cristobal, Venezuela. REUTERS/Luis Parada
Close
21 / 24
A man works at a lighting and lamp shop in downtown Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

A man works at a lighting and lamp shop in downtown Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / 2017年 8月 11日 Friday
A man works at a lighting and lamp shop in downtown Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Close
22 / 24
A floral display is pictured inside the Gothic room of Brussels' town hall during "Flowertime" event in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

A floral display is pictured inside the Gothic room of Brussels' town hall during "Flowertime" event in Brussemore

Reuters / 2017年 8月 11日 Friday
A floral display is pictured inside the Gothic room of Brussels' town hall during "Flowertime" event in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Close
23 / 24
Lightning is seen above buildings during a storm in central Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song

Lightning is seen above buildings during a storm in central Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / 2017年 8月 11日 Friday
Lightning is seen above buildings during a storm in central Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
24 / 24
もう一度見る
次を見る
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

次のスライドショー

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 08月 11日
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 08月 9日
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 08月 8日
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 08月 8日

その他のスライドショー

24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia

24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia

A white nationalist rally that followed a torch-lit procession of neo-Nazis turned deadly when a car plowed into counter-protesters.

White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville

White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville

At least one person was killed and 30 others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia when white nationalists protesting plans to remove the statue of a Confederate general clashed with counter-demonstrators and a car plowed into a crowd.

Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya

Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya

Protests turn deadly in Kenya as anger at the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta erupts.

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.

World Athletics Championships

World Athletics Championships

The world's top athletes compete in London.

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.

Balloons over Bristol

Balloons over Bristol

Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.

White House under renovation

White House under renovation

While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング