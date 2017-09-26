Editors Choice Pictures
Britain's Prince Harry arrives with girlfriend actress Meghan Markle at the wheelchair tennis event during themore
A doctor checks the eyes of Hilda Colon at a shelter set up at the Pedrin Zorrilla coliseum after the area wasmore
Members of the Oakland Unified School District Honor Band kneel as they perform the national anthem before themore
El Salvador National University students perform during a protest against the government, which uses military more
A giant sign in the front yard of a St. Croix homeowner asks President Trump for "tremendous! huge! best ever!more
Israeli soldiers are seen through the window of a security booth damaged during a shooting attack in which a Pmore
A protester is removed by a Capitol Hill police officer during a Senate Finance Committee hearing on the latesmore
Relatives protest next to police officers, in front of a collapsed building, after the earthquake in Mexico Cimore
Former U.S. Congressman Anthony Weiner departs U.S. Federal Court, following his sentencing after pleading guimore
Soap bubbles float as a man balances on a line stretched over the Old Town Square in Prague, Czech Republic. more
A fighter from Syrian Democratic Forces takes a selfie as he stands near rubble at a damaged site in Raqqa, Symore
Men look at the flying taxi in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. REUTERS/Satish Kumar
Christian Democratic Union CDU party leader and German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives for a news conference more
An upside down boat resting on a house is pictured following Hurricane Irma in Big Pine Key, Florida. REUTERS/more
Justina Escamilla, 88, poses for a photo as she holds her wedding dress inside her destroyed house after an eamore
An El Salvador National University student dressed as a soldier performs during a protest against the governmemore
A monkey sits on top of the Jetavanaramaya stupa in Anuradhapura, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A Rohingya refugee girl reacts as people wait to receive aid in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaugmore
An Afghan man prepares to burn a pile of illegal narcotics on the outskirts of Jalalabad, Afghanistan. REUTERSmore
Students rest next to an Estelada (Catalan separatist flag) in the University of Barcelona's historic buildingmore
A protester is removed by Capitol Hill police officers during a Senate Finance Committee hearing on the latestmore
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May greets Donald Tusk, President of the European Council, outside Downing Stmore
A member of the armed forces takes up position during a operation after violent clashes between drug gangs in more
A journalist looks at the work of Japanese avant-garde artist Yayoi Kusama during a media preview of the Yayoimore
次のスライドショー
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
その他のスライドショー
What Islamic State left behind
Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.
Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk
Iraqi forces take control of the last district in the oil-rich province of Kirkuk still in the hands of Kurdish Peshmerga.
Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end
Some of the 200,000 residents of Marawi, driven from their homes during 150 days of battle between the Philippine military and pro-Islamic State rebels, return to start a long cleanup of their devastated city.
Puerto Rico after Maria
Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus
Protesters chanting "Go home Nazis" sought to drown out the speech by white nationalist Richard Spencer at the University of Florida, as the campus erected barricades and deployed hundreds of police officers to guard against unrest.
South Africa's boxing grannies
Senior women take part in boxing lessons in an attempt to battle old age at Cosmo city outside Johannesburg, South Africa.