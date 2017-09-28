Editors Choice Pictures
A man kneels with a folded U.S. flag as the motorcade of President Trump passes him after an event at the statmore
The migrant search and rescue vessel MV Seefuchs of the German NGO Sea-Eye sails in a lightning storm in the smore
A model presents a creation by U.S. designer Rick Owens as part of his Spring/Summer 2018 women's ready-to-weamore
A man works inside a collapsed house, after an earthquake in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A vendor makes a local fast food at his mobile food cart for a customer in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinukmore
Nobi Hossain wades through the water carrying his elderly relative Sona Banu as hundreds of Rohingya refugees more
A demonstrator is detained during a rally to request change in the education system in Santiago, Chile. REUTERmore
Students attend a demonstration in favor of the banned October 1 independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain. more
Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov of Russia compete in Olympic qualifying in Oberstdorf, Germany. REUTEmore
Aerial view of a burned Rohingya village near Maungdaw, north of Rakhine state, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Riot policemen arrest a student of University of Nairobi after the protests against the detention of an opposimore
A damaged apartment is seen after the earthquake, in the Narrate neighborhood in Mexico City. REUTERS/ Carlos more
Members of the Special Warfare Command parachute during a photo opportunity ahead of a celebration to mark themore
Members of the Special Warfare Command give a demonstration of their skills in the traditional Korean martial more
A migrant boy looks on as he sits with his mother at a naval base after they were rescued by Libyan coastguardmore
A cadet adjusts his colleague's uniform during a photo opportunity ahead of a celebration to mark the 69th annmore
A worker removes paper rolls after filling them with gunpowder mixture to make firecrackers at a factory on thmore
President Trump pauses as he speaks with reporters during his arrival at the White House from Indianapolis. REmore
Nic Meunier of Canada embraces his girlfriend Amy Kante following his team's wheelchair rugby match against Nemore
Ugandan lawmakers involve in a fight in the parliament ahead of proposed age limit amendment bill debate a movmore
Orlando City Supporters march to the stadium prior to the game against the New England Revolution at Orlando Cmore
People take pictures with their mobile phone as a model gets ready backstage before Japanese designer Tsumori more
Twelve-year-old Ahmed El Helal presses shattered glass against his face in a small village in Assiut, Egypt. Rmore
Luxury boats are seen during the Monaco Yacht show, one of the most prestigious pleasure boat show in the worlmore
A shopper loads up her grocery cart during a relaxation of curfew after Hurricane Maria wreaked havoc on the imore
A model presents a creation by British designer John Galliano as part of his Spring/Summer 2018 women's ready-more
The Tigris river flows through the ancient town of Hasankeyf, which will be significantly submerged by the Ilimore
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man holds chickens as he performs the Kaparot ritual, where white chickens are slaughmore
A building with a giant painting of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez' eyes is pictured on the outskirts more
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (3rd L) and his party's lawmakers raise their fists as they pledge to win inmore
