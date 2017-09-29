Editors Choice Pictures

エディション:
2017年 09月 29日

A man kneels with a folded U.S. flag as the motorcade of President Donald Trump passes him after an event at the state fairgrounds in Indianapolis, Indiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

2017年 9月 28日
A man kneels with a folded U.S. flag as the motorcade of President Donald Trump passes him after an event at the state fairgrounds in Indianapolis, Indiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
An aerial view shows the territory of a military base following recent massive explosions at ammunition depots in the Vynnytsya region, Ukraine. REUTERS/Vladyslav Musiienko/Pool

2017年 9月 29日
An aerial view shows the territory of a military base following recent massive explosions at ammunition depots in the Vynnytsya region, Ukraine. REUTERS/Vladyslav Musiienko/Pool
Former U.S. Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush and Bill Clinton smile during the first round foursomes match of The President's Cup golf tournament at Liberty National Golf Course in Jersey City. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

2017年 9月 29日
Former U.S. Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush and Bill Clinton smile during the first round foursomes match of The President's Cup golf tournament at Liberty National Golf Course in Jersey City. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Workers are reflected on a mirror as they work inside a collapsed house, after an earthquake in Mexico City. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

2017年 9月 29日
Workers are reflected on a mirror as they work inside a collapsed house, after an earthquake in Mexico City. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A vendor makes a local fast food at his mobile food cart for a customer in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

2017年 9月 28日
A vendor makes a local fast food at his mobile food cart for a customer in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A model presents a creation by U.S. designer Rick Owens as part of his Spring/Summer 2018 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

2017年 9月 29日
A model presents a creation by U.S. designer Rick Owens as part of his Spring/Summer 2018 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Ashley Cain and Timothy LeDuc of the U.S. compete in the Olympic Qualifying ISU Challenger Series. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

2017年 9月 28日
Ashley Cain and Timothy LeDuc of the U.S. compete in the Olympic Qualifying ISU Challenger Series. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
U.S. Rep Steve Scalise (R-LA), with his wife Jennifer at his side, pumps his fist as he makes his way through the U.S. Capitol after returning to Congress for the first time since being shot and seriously wounded in June. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

2017年 9月 29日
U.S. Rep Steve Scalise (R-LA), with his wife Jennifer at his side, pumps his fist as he makes his way through the U.S. Capitol after returning to Congress for the first time since being shot and seriously wounded in June. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Giant pandas this year are seen on a display at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

2017年 9月 29日
Giant pandas this year are seen on a display at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
A Rohingya refugee girl at a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

2017年 9月 28日
A Rohingya refugee girl at a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A girl holds a friend affected by tear gas after Haitian National Police officers fired it to disperse a demonstration against the government in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

2017年 9月 29日
A girl holds a friend affected by tear gas after Haitian National Police officers fired it to disperse a demonstration against the government in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Men use bamboo ladders to open doors to burial chambers cut into a massive boulder of Loko'mata, a traditional Toraja burial site, during an ancient Torajan ritual known as "Ma'nene", near Rantepao, North Toraja, South Sulawesi, Indonesia. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

2017年 9月 29日
Men use bamboo ladders to open doors to burial chambers cut into a massive boulder of Loko'mata, a traditional Toraja burial site, during an ancient Torajan ritual known as "Ma'nene", near Rantepao, North Toraja, South Sulawesi, Indonesia. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
A child collects waste at the landfill near the Syrian city of Al-Bab, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

2017年 9月 29日
A child collects waste at the landfill near the Syrian city of Al-Bab, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Britain's Prince Harry, patron of the Invictus Games Foundation, shares popcorn with a child while attending the Sitting Volleyball competition at the games in Toronto, Canada. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

2017年 9月 28日
Britain's Prince Harry, patron of the Invictus Games Foundation, shares popcorn with a child while attending the Sitting Volleyball competition at the games in Toronto, Canada. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Members of the Special Warfare Command parachute during a photo opportunity ahead of a celebration to mark the 69th anniversary of Korea Armed Forces Day, in Pyeongtaek, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

2017年 9月 28日
Members of the Special Warfare Command parachute during a photo opportunity ahead of a celebration to mark the 69th anniversary of Korea Armed Forces Day, in Pyeongtaek, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Members of the Special Warfare Command give a demonstration of their skills in the traditional Korean martial art of taekwondo during a photo opportunity ahead of a celebration to mark the 69th anniversary of Korea Armed Forces Day, in Pyeongtaek, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

2017年 9月 28日
Members of the Special Warfare Command give a demonstration of their skills in the traditional Korean martial art of taekwondo during a photo opportunity ahead of a celebration to mark the 69th anniversary of Korea Armed Forces Day, in Pyeongtaek, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
French President Emmanuel Macron (C) walks down the steps as he leaves the Lyon prefecture prior a meeting with police officers about their working conditions in Lyon, France. REUTERS/Laurent Cipriani/Pool

2017年 9月 28日
French President Emmanuel Macron (C) walks down the steps as he leaves the Lyon prefecture prior a meeting with police officers about their working conditions in Lyon, France. REUTERS/Laurent Cipriani/Pool
A girl plays with her dogs in front of a collapsed building, after an earthquake in Mexico City. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

2017年 9月 29日
A girl plays with her dogs in front of a collapsed building, after an earthquake in Mexico City. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Mount Agung, a volcano which had its alert status raised to the highest level last week, is seen as farmers tend their crops near Amed, on the resort island of Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

2017年 9月 29日
Mount Agung, a volcano which had its alert status raised to the highest level last week, is seen as farmers tend their crops near Amed, on the resort island of Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
A portrait of Mexican independence hero Miguel Hidalgo is seen on a table inside the Municipal Presidency building after the earthquake in San Jose Platanar, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

2017年 9月 29日
A portrait of Mexican independence hero Miguel Hidalgo is seen on a table inside the Municipal Presidency building after the earthquake in San Jose Platanar, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A stampede victim is carried on a stretcher at a hospital in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

2017年 9月 29日
A stampede victim is carried on a stretcher at a hospital in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An aerial photo shows damage caused by Hurricane Maria in San Juan, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/DroneBase

2017年 9月 29日
An aerial photo shows damage caused by Hurricane Maria in San Juan, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/DroneBase
Hindu devotees perform Garba, a traditional folk dance, during the celebrations to mark the Navratri festival, in which devotees worship Hindu goddess Durga, at Surat in the western state of Gujarat, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

2017年 9月 29日
Hindu devotees perform Garba, a traditional folk dance, during the celebrations to mark the Navratri festival, in which devotees worship Hindu goddess Durga, at Surat in the western state of Gujarat, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Women participate in a demonstration to ask for decriminalization of abortion in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

2017年 9月 29日
Women participate in a demonstration to ask for decriminalization of abortion in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
スライドショーランキング