Editors Choice Pictures

U.S. Rep Steve Scalise (R-LA), with his wife Jennifer at his side, pumps his fist as he makes his way through more

U.S. Rep Steve Scalise (R-LA), with his wife Jennifer at his side, pumps his fist as he makes his way through the U.S. Capitol after returning to Congress for the first time since being shot and seriously wounded in June. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close