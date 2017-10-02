Editors Choice Pictures
Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) run and cover themselves from a bomb attack in outside of Hawija, Irmore
A pair of cowboy boots is shown in the street outside the concert venue after a mass shooting at a music festimore
A man stands inside of a destroyed supermarket by Hurricane Maria in Salinas, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Bamore
Spanish Civil Guard officers remove demonstrators outside a polling station for the banned independence referemore
Artists dressed as Hindu gods Rama and Laxman act as fireworks explode during Vijaya Dashmi, or Dussehra festimore
Newly arrived Rohingya refugee and mother of eight Shalida Begum, 25, sits in a school room as the wait to be more
Las Vegas Metro Police and medical workers stage in the intersection of Tropicana Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevamore
Members of Syrian Democratic Forces take up positions on the rooftop of a house during a battle with Islamic Smore
A Shi'ite Muslim boy prays after he beat himself at a mosque during a religious festival marking Ashura, in cemore
Libyan migrants on a wooden boat celebrate and take selfies during a rescue operation by the migrant search anmore
A man uses a flashlight to light up a room at the Moradas Las Teresas Elderly House, where about two hundred emore
People gather around the engine of a drone aircraft which the Houthi rebels said they have downed in Sanaa, Yemore
Pope Francis wears a yellow plastic ID bracelet as he shakes hand with a man during a visits at a migrant's remore
Scuffles break out as Spanish Civil Guard officers force their way through a crowd and into a polling station more
A man carrying a Chinese national flag, films fireworks celebrating the Chinese National Day in Hong Kong. more
People hold up ballot sheets outside a polling station for the banned independence referendum in Barcelona, Spmore
Britain's Prince Harry and former U.S. President Barack Obama watch a wheelchair basketball event during the Imore
Shi'ite muslim boys flagellate themselves during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura, in Ahmedabad, India. REmore
O.J. Simpson signs documentation at Lovelock Correctional Center, Nevada, U.S. as he is released on parole. more
Spanish Civil Guard officers break through a door at a polling station for the banned independence referendum more
Competitor Paul Guest of Britain watches on as his team competes in wheelchair basketball event during the Invmore
A view of Raqqa's National Hospital, last stronghold of the Islamic State militants, in Raqqa, Syria. REUTERmore
Same-sex couple Karl Kreil and Bodo Mende get married at a civil registry office, becoming Germany's first marmore
Rohingya refugee sisters, who just arrived under the cover of darkness by wooden boats from Myanmar, hug each more
