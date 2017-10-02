Editors Choice Pictures

Newly arrived Rohingya refugee and mother of eight Shalida Begum, 25, sits in a school room as the wait to be more

Newly arrived Rohingya refugee and mother of eight Shalida Begum, 25, sits in a school room as the wait to be transferred to a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. Begum said she travelled with her family through the forests of Myanmar for forty days after her house was burned by soldiers. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

