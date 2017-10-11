Editors Choice Pictures
Thousands of wading birds form a murmuration as they fly onto dry sandbanks during the month's highest tide atmore
A hill is being silhouetted by flames during the Nuns Fire in Kenwood, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Tomasa Mozo, 69, a housewife, looks up at the roof as she poses for a portrait inside the ruins of her house amore
People with their bodies painted participate in an event supporting a 'Yes' vote in a non-binding poll, conducmore
Smoke rises from a playground in front of Dunbar Elementary School during the Nuns Fire in Sonoma, California.more
A woman comforts her husband suffering from severe diarrhoea at a dysentery clinic run by Medical Teams Internmore
People react as they watch a session of the Catalonian regional parliament on a giant screen at a pro-independmore
A Rohingya refugee woman rests after crossing the Myanmar-Bangladesh border in Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REmore
A supplied image from the Australian Defence Force shows a local boy watching Australian Army soldiers and Ausmore
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his wife Sophie and Senior White House Advisor Ivanka Trump sit togethmore
A lone tree is seen near Dumbrava Monastery, Romania. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
President Trump meets with former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger in the Oval Office of the White House in more
A Rohingya refugee girls carries a baby while walking in a camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Jorge Simore
People dance in a park on a foggy day in Huai'an, Jiangsu province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who is also ruling Liberal Democratic Party leader, eats rice presented by more
A man works on the rooftop of a home in the Hurricane Maria damaged La Perla shanty town of Old San Juan in Samore
A Rohingya refugee child gets an oral cholera vaccine, distributed by the World Health Organisation (WHO) withmore
Relatives of inmates wait for news of their loved ones outside the Cadereyta state prison after a riot broke omore
An aerial view shows the Royal Crematorium site for the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej in Bangkok, Thailand, Octmore
Turkmenistan's President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov (L) presents a Turkmen shepherd dog, locally known as Alabamore
A destroyed home is seen at a residential neighborhood along Fountaingrove Parkway during the Tubbs Fire in Samore
Traditional dancers stand next to the Great Victory Royal Chariot that will carry the late King Bhumibol Adulymore
A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, prepare for take-off to fly a bmore
A Rohingya refugee woman with her child rest after crossing the border in Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/more
次のスライドショー
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
その他のスライドショー
What Islamic State left behind
Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.
Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk
Iraqi forces take control of the last district in the oil-rich province of Kirkuk still in the hands of Kurdish Peshmerga.
Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end
Some of the 200,000 residents of Marawi, driven from their homes during 150 days of battle between the Philippine military and pro-Islamic State rebels, return to start a long cleanup of their devastated city.
Puerto Rico after Maria
Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus
Protesters chanting "Go home Nazis" sought to drown out the speech by white nationalist Richard Spencer at the University of Florida, as the campus erected barricades and deployed hundreds of police officers to guard against unrest.
South Africa's boxing grannies
Senior women take part in boxing lessons in an attempt to battle old age at Cosmo city outside Johannesburg, South Africa.