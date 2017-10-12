Editors Choice Pictures

エディション:
People watch as Hoa Binh hydroelectric power plant opens the floodgates after a heavy rainfall caused by a tropical depression in Hoa Binh province, outside Hanoi, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / 2017年 10月 12日 Thursday
People watch as Hoa Binh hydroelectric power plant opens the floodgates after a heavy rainfall caused by a tropical depression in Hoa Binh province, outside Hanoi, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
President Trump welcomes Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the South Lawn before their meeting about the NAFTA trade agreement at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 10月 12日 Thursday
President Trump welcomes Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the South Lawn before their meeting about the NAFTA trade agreement at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
An aerial view of properties destroyed by the Tubbs Fire is seen in Santa Rosa, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / 2017年 10月 12日 Thursday
An aerial view of properties destroyed by the Tubbs Fire is seen in Santa Rosa, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A Swiss Air Force Super Puma Cougar helicopter releases flares during a flight demonstration of the Swiss Air Force over the Axalp in the Bernese Oberland, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / 2017年 10月 13日 Friday
A Swiss Air Force Super Puma Cougar helicopter releases flares during a flight demonstration of the Swiss Air Force over the Axalp in the Bernese Oberland, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Roberto Morales Santos, 70, looks out after posing for a portrait in his home, damaged by Hurricane Maria, in the municipality of Barranquitas outside San Juan, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / 2017年 10月 12日 Thursday
Roberto Morales Santos, 70, looks out after posing for a portrait in his home, damaged by Hurricane Maria, in the municipality of Barranquitas outside San Juan, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A visitor attends the annual exhibition of weaponry and military equipment "Arms and Security" in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / 2017年 10月 12日 Thursday
A visitor attends the annual exhibition of weaponry and military equipment "Arms and Security" in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A supporter of Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition, lies on the ground after he was hit by a police truck during a protest along a street in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / 2017年 10月 11日 Wednesday
A supporter of Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition, lies on the ground after he was hit by a police truck during a protest along a street in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Disneyland is seen as wildfires rage in Anaheim, California. @KENNYA.BOULTER/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 10月 12日 Thursday
Disneyland is seen as wildfires rage in Anaheim, California. @KENNYA.BOULTER/via REUTERS
Chinese nationals (in orange vests) who were arrested over a suspected internet scam, are escorted by Chinese police officers before they were deported at Phnom Penh International Airport, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Reuters / 2017年 10月 12日 Thursday
Chinese nationals (in orange vests) who were arrested over a suspected internet scam, are escorted by Chinese police officers before they were deported at Phnom Penh International Airport, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
Turkmenistan's President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov (L) presents a Turkmen shepherd dog, locally known as Alabai, to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin during a meeting in Sochi, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / 2017年 10月 11日 Wednesday
Turkmenistan's President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov (L) presents a Turkmen shepherd dog, locally known as Alabai, to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin during a meeting in Sochi, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Children stand on top of a Turkish Armed Forces vehicle, as a military convoy pass by their village on the Turkish-Syrian border line in Reyhanli, Hatay province, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / 2017年 10月 12日 Thursday
Children stand on top of a Turkish Armed Forces vehicle, as a military convoy pass by their village on the Turkish-Syrian border line in Reyhanli, Hatay province, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
5-Star Movement supporters kiss each others as they wear masks depicting former Italian Prime Ministers Silvio Berlusconi (R) and Matteo Renzi during a protest in front of Montecitorio government palace in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / 2017年 10月 12日 Thursday
5-Star Movement supporters kiss each others as they wear masks depicting former Italian Prime Ministers Silvio Berlusconi (R) and Matteo Renzi during a protest in front of Montecitorio government palace in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
President Trump speaks about tax reform in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / 2017年 10月 12日 Thursday
President Trump speaks about tax reform in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A woman clings to the body of Nasrullah Mir, a suspected militant, who according to the local media was killed during a gun battle with Indian security forces in the Hajin area of Bandipora district, Kashmir. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / 2017年 10月 11日 Wednesday
A woman clings to the body of Nasrullah Mir, a suspected militant, who according to the local media was killed during a gun battle with Indian security forces in the Hajin area of Bandipora district, Kashmir. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A Rohingya refugee child gets an oral cholera vaccine, distributed by the World Health Organisation (WHO) with the help of volunteers and local NGO's, in a refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / 2017年 10月 11日 Wednesday
A Rohingya refugee child gets an oral cholera vaccine, distributed by the World Health Organisation (WHO) with the help of volunteers and local NGO's, in a refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A woman comforts her husband suffering from severe diarrhoea at a dysentery clinic run by Medical Teams International in Kutupalong camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2017年 10月 11日 Wednesday
A woman comforts her husband suffering from severe diarrhoea at a dysentery clinic run by Medical Teams International in Kutupalong camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A member of the Crazy Horse Paris cabaret performs an act from their upcoming Forever Crazy performance during a media preview in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / 2017年 10月 11日 Wednesday
A member of the Crazy Horse Paris cabaret performs an act from their upcoming Forever Crazy performance during a media preview in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su
People listen as President Trump speaks about tax reform in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / 2017年 10月 12日 Thursday
People listen as President Trump speaks about tax reform in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A hill is being silhouetted by flames during the Nuns Fire in Kenwood, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / 2017年 10月 11日 Wednesday
A hill is being silhouetted by flames during the Nuns Fire in Kenwood, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Pope Francis spreads incense at the altar as he celebrates a Mass during the 100th anniversary of the Congregation for the Oriental Churches, at the Saint Mary Major Basilica in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / 2017年 10月 12日 Thursday
Pope Francis spreads incense at the altar as he celebrates a Mass during the 100th anniversary of the Congregation for the Oriental Churches, at the Saint Mary Major Basilica in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Syrian Army soldiers stand near the police headquarters in central Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / 2017年 10月 12日 Thursday
Syrian Army soldiers stand near the police headquarters in central Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Jack Ma, Chairman of Alibaba Group, performs during Yunqi Music Festival as part of the Computing Conference in Yunqi Town of Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 10月 12日 Thursday
Jack Ma, Chairman of Alibaba Group, performs during Yunqi Music Festival as part of the Computing Conference in Yunqi Town of Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China. China Daily via REUTERS
A model takes a selfie at the backstage, during Kazakhstan Fashion Week in Almaty. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / 2017年 10月 12日 Thursday
A model takes a selfie at the backstage, during Kazakhstan Fashion Week in Almaty. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
An aerial view of properties destroyed by the Tubbs Fire is seen in Santa Rosa, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / 2017年 10月 12日 Thursday
An aerial view of properties destroyed by the Tubbs Fire is seen in Santa Rosa, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A man holds Palestinian flags as an Egyptian flag is seen in the background during celebrations after Hamas said it reached a deal with Palestinian rival Fatah, in the central Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / 2017年 10月 12日 Thursday
A man holds Palestinian flags as an Egyptian flag is seen in the background during celebrations after Hamas said it reached a deal with Palestinian rival Fatah, in the central Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A woman tries to escape from a bus after riot policemen fired a tear gas canister at the public vehicle during clashes between supporters of Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta and supporters of Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition, during a protest in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / 2017年 10月 12日 Thursday
A woman tries to escape from a bus after riot policemen fired a tear gas canister at the public vehicle during clashes between supporters of Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta and supporters of Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition, during a protest in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
